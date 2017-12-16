< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jaguars find ground game, but still looking for consistency data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430934395-300706326" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer
Posted Oct 01 2019 02:01PM EDT
Updated Oct 01 2019 02:02PM EDT (AP)</strong> - The Jacksonville Jaguars want to be a physical, smash-mouth team that has enough versatility to play other styles when needed.</p><p>Coach Doug Marrone has seen snippets of it on both sides of the ball.</p><p>He's still waiting to see it on a consistent basis.</p><p>The Jaguars (2-2) would no doubt like to repeat their offensive performance from Sunday's 26-24 victory at winless Denver. Leonard Fournette ran 29 times for a career-high 225 yards, and rookie Gardner Minshew II directed a game-winning drive in the final minutes.</p><p>But the defense got burned repeatedly by Joe Flacco and failed to get a much-needed stop in crunch time.</p><p>So it wasn't the identity Marrone wants from his team, but it was a step in the right direction.</p><p>"It's hard to come out and say we're a running team or we can stop the run and defend the pass, or we can get after the quarterback," Marrone said Monday. "You see a lot of glimpses of things in the past couple of games. In order to have an identity, you have to be consistent.</p><p>"Really, the one thing we've been consistent with is being resilient and being able to work and play together. Right now, that's the identity of this team and we'll keep working on the other factors at the end of the day."</p><p>The Jaguars have dealt with issue after issue this season, beginning with linebacker Telvin Smith abandoning the team in May. Since then, there was defensive end Yannick Ngakoue's holdout, quarterback Nick Foles' shoulder injury and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's trade request.</p><p>"It's a team that's been through a lot," Marrone said. "A team that showed some resiliency, that's really blocked a lot of things out and really focused on what we asked them to do, a team that's playing together. There's a confidence about the phases being able to contribute to help each other out. If one's down, the other one can step up. I think that's important."</p><p>It's also given Jacksonville consecutive wins for the first time in more than a year.</p><p><strong>WHAT'S WORKING</strong></p><p>Minshew has given the Jags chances to win each of their last three games.</p><p>He struggled at times against Denver, but his 7-yard touchdown pass to Ryquell Armstead in the third quarter was close to magnificent. Minshew sidestepped three defenders before finding Armstead in the back of the end zone.</p><p>Minshew completed 19 of 33 passes for 213 yards and two TDs. He was sacked five times, but got to meet Peyton Manning afterward.</p><p><strong>WHAT NEEDS HELP</strong></p><p>Jacksonville's defense has been hit and miss. The unit was stout against Houston and Tennessee, but was dismal in the opener against Kansas City and way too porous versus the Broncos.</p><p>Ramsey's return would help. But there's no guarantee the disgruntled defender, who's now dealing with apparent back tightness, will be healthy enough to practice this week or play at Carolina (2-2). Second-year pro Tre Herndon started in place of Ramsey and was picked on by Flacco.</p><p><strong>STOCK UP</strong></p><p>Jacksonville's offensive line played its best game in two years. Marrone ripped the unit last week, and it responded with a dominant ground game in Denver. The group still has to cut down its penalties after getting flagged seven times against the Broncos.</p><p><strong>STOCK DOWN</strong></p><p>Left tackle Cam Robinson was penalized three times - twice for false starts - and could have cost Jacksonville the game in the closing seconds for trying to fight with Denver defenders. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/10-months-after-giving-birth-olympic-runner-allyson-felix-smashes-world-record-held-by-usain-bolt" title="10 months after giving birth, Olympic runner Allyson Felix smashes world record held by Usain Bolt" data-articleId="430964243" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix smashed a world record held by Usain Bolt, widely known as the world’s fastest man, on Sunday — just 10 months after giving birth with an emergency C-section. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>10 months after giving birth, Olympic runner Allyson Felix smashes world record held by Usain Bolt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix smashed a world record held by Usain Bolt, widely known as the world’s fastest man, on Sunday — just 10 months after giving birth with an emergency C-section. </p><p>Felix, 33, won her 12th gold medal at the World Championships, which is also her first one as a mother. </p><p>“So special, to have my daughter here watching means the world to me,” Felix told NBCSN, according to NBC Sports' Olympic Talk . “It’s been a crazy year for me.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/winston-s-improved-play-has-bucs-off-to-2-2-start" title="Winston's improved play has Bucs off to 2-2 start" data-articleId="430935015" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Winston's improved play has Bucs off to 2-2 start</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 02:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-2 with a pair of surprising road wins, thanks in part to Jameis Winston's ability to cut down on costly mistakes.</p><p>The fifth-year pro has played well since having a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns in a season-opening loss at home, and the Bucs are even beginning to show signs of being able overcome some of the young quarterback's less-than-stellar moments.</p><p>Winston had another interception run back for a TD during Sunday's 55-40 victory over the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, trimming what was once a 21-point lead to five in the fourth quarter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/chase-elliott-wins-playoff-race-at-charlotte-in-scorching-heat" title="Chase Elliott wins playoff race at Charlotte in scorching heat" data-articleId="430807979" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20elliot_093019_1569864528640.png_7681090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20elliot_093019_1569864528640.png_7681090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20elliot_093019_1569864528640.png_7681090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20elliot_093019_1569864528640.png_7681090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20elliot_093019_1569864528640.png_7681090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chase Elliott wins playoff race at Charlotte in scorching heat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 01:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Alex Bowman had just advanced to the second round of NASCAR's playoffs, climbed from his car and slumped to the ground, dehydrated and overcome by the heat. As he was receiving medical attention, Bubba Wallace approached him and angrily splashed liquid in Bowman's face.</p><p>That closing image capped a sloppy Sunday in scorching temperatures at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Chase Elliott won despite crashing head-on into a tire barrier earlier on The Roval. Elliott was leading on a restart headed into the first turn when he locked his brakes and his car drove directly off the course and crashed into the makeshift wall.</p><p>"I couldn't believe I did that. That was just so stupid," Elliott said. "I don't know that you could have done anything more stupid leading this race than what I did right there. Luckily our car wasn't too bad ... fast enough to drive up through there, got the cautions at the right time, and just didn't quit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/british-couple-scammed-out-of-nearly-12k-on-fake-airbnb-rental-in-ibiza"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="La Marina neighborhood in Ibiza is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple scammed out of nearly $12K on fake Airbnb rental in Ibiza</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-panda-is-sure-to-bamboozle-the-crowd-on-season-2-of-the-masked-singer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/the%20panda_1569977166027.jpg_7683295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Catch the panda on “The Masked Singer” Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/PT." title="the panda_1569977166027.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The panda is sure to bamboozle the crowd on Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/beyonces-dad-mathew-knowles-says-hes-got-breast-cancer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mathew Knowles, pictured with daughter Beyonce, says he's been diagnosed with breast cancer. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images)" title="BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beyonce's dad, Mathew Knowles, says he's got breast cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ask-the-futurist-in-a-rapidly-changing-world-teach-your-child-how-to-learn-unlearn-relearn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Classroom_1569972526824_7683377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Students sit in a lecture hall during a lecture. (Photo by Patrick Seeger/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="Classroom_1569972526824-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ask the Futurist: In a rapidly changing world, teach your child how to learn, unlearn, relearn</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div 