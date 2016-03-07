< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430270648" data-article-version="1.0">Jags' Campbell returns home, recalls last 'trip' in Denver</h1> By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/jags-campbell-returns-home-recalls-last-trip-in-denver-1">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> recalls last 'trip' in Denver"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430270648.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430270648");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430270648-232061318"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430270648-232061318" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/jags-campbell-returns-home-recalls-last-trip-in-denver-1">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430270648" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - The way Calais Campbell sees it, he should have scored.</p> <p>The veteran defensive lineman should have been dancing in the end zone in October 2014, celebrating with teammates in his hometown of Denver and then taking the football to the sideline as a souvenir.</p> <p>Instead, he ended up facemask-down in the Mile High grass at the 5-yard line - arm-tackled by Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning - and pounding the ground in frustration, maybe even a bit of embarrassment.</p> <p>It was a trip he'll never forget. Campbell endured days, weeks, months, even years of teasing by friends, family members and his Arizona Cardinals teammates.</p> <p>He has since come up with a couple of excuses for the most memorable highlight-turned-lowlight of his 12-year NFL career.</p> <p>"Peyton Manning could have been an All-Pro linebacker!" Campbell said. "That's my story, and I'm sticking to it."</p> <p>The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Campbell also blames Denver's thin air for his failure to reach the goal line.</p> <p>"I was sucking wind," he said of the 23-yard return. "Anywhere else, I would have juked Peyton or ran him over."</p> <p>The gaffe still bothers Campbell, and it's especially painful this week as he and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) prepare to play at the Broncos (0-3) on Sunday. It will be Campbell's first game in Denver since that not-so-ideal interception return nearly five years ago.</p> <p>It also will serve as the final stop in Campbell's homecoming trilogy.</p> <p>After spending nine seasons (2008-16) in Arizona, Campbell joined Jacksonville in March 2017 and returned to Glendale eight months later. He scooped up a fumble and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Jaguars lost 27-24.</p> <p>Last year, Campbell played in Miami for the second time as a pro. The former Miami Hurricanes standout finished with a sack and a forced fumble in Jacksonville's 17-7 victory .</p> <p>Now he returns to his real home. The 33-year-old Campbell was born and raised in Denver and attended South High, where he played football, basketball and track and field.</p> <p>The trip won't be nearly as emotional as going back to Arizona two years ago, Campbell said, but he already has exceeded his initial allotment of 20 tickets for the game.</p> <p>"It's special," said Campbell, who was named AFC defensive player of the week Wednesday after a three-sack performance against Tennessee. "I remember growing up and wanting to be in the NFL, make it to the NFL. I used to always dream about playing for the Broncos back then.</p> <p>"Then you get drafted and make it to the NFL and it's a dream come true. And you get to go home and play in the stadium you used to drive by and envision yourself playing there. Now I get to play in front of all my friends and family and teachers, people who helped me along the way. It's a true blessing."</p> <p>His last visit included a 41-20 loss to the Broncos.</p> <p>Manning threw for 479 yards and four touchdowns that day. He also had the only tackle that mattered to Campbell.</p> <p>It was second-and-20 at the Denver 28 late in the first half, with the Broncos leading 14-6. Manning faked a handoff, pumped right and then tried to throw a screen pass to Montee Ball in the other flat. Campbell read the play, shed a blocker and got in perfect position for the pick. He quickly turned and headed the other direction. He had a fellow defender on his right and Manning in his sights at the 10-yard line. He tried to cut left but got tripped up by Manning's right arm.</p> <p>"Don't give me a full tackle for that," Manning said after the game. "Give me like a half. I barely grazed his leg."</p> <p>The Cardinals scored on the next play, cutting the lead to one.</p> <p>Campbell was later knocked out of the game by an illegal chop block and was sidelined two weeks (he hasn't missed a game since). Still, he heard so much about Manning's tackle on the bench, in the locker room and on the streets that he ended up Googling how many takedowns Manning had in his career.</p> <p>Campbell was the eighth player Manning tackled in 267 career games, including the playoffs. Manning added another one later that season and ended his career with nine tackles in 303 games.</p> <p>So it's a fairly exclusive club for Campbell, one he has reluctantly and jokingly embraced over the years.</p> <p>"Peyton Manning's athleticism was always underrated," Campbell said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Feeling better, Magic guard Markelle Fultz has high hopes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was time for the last jump shot of Markelle Fultz's workout on the Orlando Magic practice court on Wednesday. He let a 3-pointer fly from the left corner, and spun around in celebration even before the ball swished through the net.</p><p>After two years of problems, he's feeling good again.</p><p>The shoulder injuries that kept him off the court for most of the two seasons since he was picked No. 1 in the 2017 draft are now being managed - he's hesitant to say healed - and Fultz is expected to be a full participant in practice when the Magic open training camp next week. It's a significant step forward, though the Magic also know they'll have to proceed with caution.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jaguars-ramsey-misses-practice-because-of-back-injury-1" title="Jaguars' Ramsey misses practice because of back injury" data-articleId="430270957" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jaguars' Ramsey misses practice because of back injury</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Wednesday because of an apparent back injury, the latest chapter in his trade request.</p><p>Ramsey showed up on the injury report and was not at practice during the part open to the media. Coach Doug Marrone chuckled through a series of questions about his star player and said "his back got tight."</p><p>Marrone adds "it's normal. His back has gotten tight before. My back's tight, a couple guys' backs are tight. A couple guys have hamstrings. Everyone gets the stuff."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/new-york-yankees-to-face-off-against-the-tampa-bay-rays" title="New York Yankees to face off against the Tampa Bay Rays" data-articleId="430271116" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New York Yankees to face off against the Tampa Bay Rays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The New York Yankees will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT.</p><p>PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga (2-1, 4.25 ERA) Rays: Charlie Morton (15-6, 3.15 ERA)</p><p>LINE: Rays -118; over/under is 9 runs</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-tree-in-season-2-of-the-masked-singer-is-ready-to-light-up-the-stage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/tree_1569436793329_7675678_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The tree is ready to tower over the competition when the second season of “The Masked Singer” premieres on FOX, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT." title="tree_1569436793329-400801.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The tree in Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer' is ready to light up the stage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-proposes-to-girlfriend-by-growing-carrot-inside-engagement-ring-in-their-garden"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/Carrot%20inside%20ring%20-%2016x9_1569430672458.jpg_7675638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Danielle “Deejay” Squires holds her engagement ring wrapped around a carrot from her backyard. (Photo credit: Danielle "Deejay" Squires)" title="Carrot inside ring - 16x9_1569430672458.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man proposes to girlfriend by growing carrot inside engagement ring in their garden</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/hacker-reportedly-takes-over-smart-home-plays-vulgar-music-sets-thermostat-to-90-degrees"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/SmartHomeHacked__Banner__Getty_1569435968015_7675753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: (L-R) Canary, Logi Circle, Nest Cam, D-Link Home Monitor HD, Withings Home and Netatmo Welcome home security camera. Hackers have been taking over smart home systems like these. (Photo by Gavin Roberts/T3 Magazine/Future via Getty Images)" title="SmartHomeHacked__Banner__Getty_1569435968015-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hacker reportedly takes over smart home, plays vulgar music, sets thermostat to 90 degrees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-drone-delivering-drugs-cell-phone-to-ohio-jail-inmate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office via Storyful)" title="ohio jail drone delivery_1569432521767.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows drone delivering drugs, 