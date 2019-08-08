< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jackson, Ravens' defense combine for 29-0 win over Jaguars
Posted Aug 08 2019 11:03PM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Patrick Onwuasor #48 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first half during a preseason game on August 08, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Patrick Onwuasor #48 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first half during a preseason game on August 08, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422967805-422967053" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Patrick Onwuasor #48 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first half during a preseason game on August 08, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Patrick Onwuasor #48 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first half during a preseason game on August 08, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. By DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer
Posted Aug 08 2019 11:03PM EDT

BALTIMORE (AP) - Lamar Jackson directed two scoring drives in three possessions and the Baltimore Ravens' defense throttled Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in a 29-0 preseason victory Thursday night.

The Jaguars played without quarterback Nick Foles, the 2018r Super Bowl MVP who was signed as a free agent in March. Foles was one of 32 players who were either injured or rested by coach Doug Marrone in the preseason opener, which came after the teams held two joint practices earlier in the week.</p><p>Preparing for his second NFL season, Jackson played the first quarter and went 4 for 6 for 59 yards and a touchdown. Looking to pass rather than flash the speed that enabled him to rush for 695 yards last year, Jackson completed a 30-yarder to Chris Moore on his first throw of the night to set up a 52-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.</p><p>Jackson's second crack at the ball resulted in a four-and-out, but not long after that he capped his brief night of work with a 6-yard TD pass to Willie Snead for a 10-0 lead.</p><p>"It was a good first three series," Snead said. "We got a lot of things done."</p><p>With Foles on the sideline, Minshew, drafted in the sixth round out of Washington State, proved to be fodder for a defense that last year was ranked No. 1. Minshew lost his helmet when struck on a first-quarter foray out of the pocket, and in the second quarter he got hit a whole lot harder after mishandling a snap. Minshew quickly picked up the ball, just an instant before Kenny Young swooped in untouched and applied a crushing tackle that separated the quarterback from his helmet - again.</p><p>Minshew was mercifully lifted after going 7 for 14 for 46 yards. Tanner Lee started the third quarter and was immediately sacked twice before throwing an interception that Cyrus Jones returned 19 yards for a touchdown for a 26-0 lead.</p><p>Jacksonville's only entry into the end zone, on an early kickoff return by Keelan Cole, was wiped out by a penalty.</p><p>Former Penn State quarterback and sixth-round draft pick Trace McSorley made his NFL debut for Baltimore, completing 9 of 22 passes for 85 yards and an interception.</p><p>The Ravens haven't lost a preseason game since 2015, winning 14 straight.</p><p>INJURIES</p><p>Jaguars: Backup LB D.J. Alexander sustained a stinger. ... class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/ucf-knights/ucf-football-making-a-difference-for-patients-at-adventhealth" title="UCF football making a difference for patients at AdventHealth" data-articleId="422953435" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UCF_players_visit_AdventHealth_for_Child_0_7582418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UCF_players_visit_AdventHealth_for_Child_0_7582418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UCF_players_visit_AdventHealth_for_Child_0_7582418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UCF_players_visit_AdventHealth_for_Child_0_7582418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UCF_players_visit_AdventHealth_for_Child_0_7582418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UCF football making a difference for patients at AdventHealth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Evan Fitzgerald, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Current and former UCF football players donated both their time, and in one case, their UCF football tickets to help raise the spirits of parents at AdventHealth Children's Hospital in Orlando.</p><p>Active players, including QB D.J. Mack visited some of the hospitals newest UCF fans, who were just born this week, as well as current patients.</p><p>Meanwhile, for the second straight year, former UCF offensive lineman Taylor Robertson donated tickets to patients and their families.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jags-32-players-notexpected-to-play-thursday" title="Jags: 32 players not expected to play Thursday" data-articleId="422930263" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jags: 32 players not expected to play Thursday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 07:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A little more than an hour before kickoff of Jacksonville Jaguar's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced that 32 players were not expected to play. </p><p>Jaguars offensive players not expected to play: Quarterback Nick Foles; wide receivers Terrelle Pryor Sr., Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, DJ Chark Jr., Marcus Simms and Chris Conley; running backs Leonard Fournette, Roc Thomas, Thomas Rawls and Benny Cunningham; center Brandon Linder; guard Andrew Norwell; right tackle Jawaan Taylor; left tackle Cam Robinson; tackle Cedric Ogbuehi; and tight end Josh Oliver. Pryor, Lee, Cunningham, Rawls, Thomas, Robinson, Taylor, Simms and Oliver were held out for injury reasons.</p><p>Jaguars defensive players made inactive: Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and D.J. Hayden; safeties Jarrod Wilson, Ronnie Harrison and Cody Davis; linebackers Myles Jack, Quincy Williams, James Onwualu and Jake Ryan; tackle Abry Jones and Marcell Dareus; and ends Yannick Ngakoue, Lerentee McCray, Calais Campbell. Bouye, Davis, Ryan, Williams and Onwualu were held out for injury reasons.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orlando-pride-signs-veteran-defender-julie-king" title="Orlando Pride signs veteran defender Julie King" data-articleId="422915885" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando Pride signs veteran defender Julie King</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride has signed veteran defender Julie King, the Club announced today. King will join the team immediately, and will be available for Saturday's match against the Houston Dash. Per team and league policies, terms of the deal were not disclosed. </p><p>"We are excited to have Julie join us, as she is both an experienced player and knows the NWSL very well," Orlando Pride General Manager Erik Ustruck said. "Not only does her addition add some needed depth to our backline, but Julie's personality and leadership fits perfectly into the culture we are looking to build here in Orlando. We are very happy to have her as a member of the Club."</p><p>King, 29, joins the Pride from the North Carolina Courage, who selected her with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NWSL Dispersal Draft from the Boston Breakers. The St. Louis native, however, was sidelined throughout her time in North Carolina due to ankle surgery and was later waived on July 18 without making an appearance for the Courage. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fhp-steps-up-enforcement-in-construction-zones"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-construction_1565319114277_7582973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="i-4-ultimate-construction_1565319114277.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FHP steps up enforcement in construction zones</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-search-for-suspect-in-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/wofl-street-Orlando-shooting_1565318282192_7582918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wofl-street-Orlando-shooting_1565318282192.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies investigate shooting near Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/ucf-knights/ucf-football-making-a-difference-for-patients-at-adventhealth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UCF-adventhealth_1565316596976_7582909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="UCF-adventhealth_1565316596976.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>UCF football making a difference for patients at AdventHealth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/florida-woman-says-alligator-ate-her-100-pound-dog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/gator-eats-dog_1565308440647_7582292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="gator-eats-dog_1565308440647.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/education-officials-eye-school-safety-mental-health" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/28/classroom-school-start-time_1553831920512_6958359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/28/classroom-school-start-time_1553831920512_6958359_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/28/classroom-school-start-time_1553831920512_6958359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/28/classroom-school-start-time_1553831920512_6958359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/28/classroom-school-start-time_1553831920512_6958359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Education officials eye school safety, mental health</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/county-by-county/anaconda-owners-tangle-with-state" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Florida&#x20;Fish&#x20;and&#x20;Wildlife&#x20;Conservation&#x20;Commission" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anaconda owners tangle with state</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fhp-steps-up-enforcement-in-construction-zones" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-construction_1565319114277_7582973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-construction_1565319114277_7582973_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-construction_1565319114277_7582973_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-construction_1565319114277_7582973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-construction_1565319114277_7582973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FHP steps up enforcement in construction zones</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-search-for-suspect-in-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/wofl-street-Orlando-shooting_1565318282192_7582918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/wofl-street-Orlando-shooting_1565318282192_7582918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/wofl-street-Orlando-shooting_1565318282192_7582918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/wofl-street-Orlando-shooting_1565318282192_7582918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/wofl-street-Orlando-shooting_1565318282192_7582918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies investigate shooting near Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/ucf-knights/ucf-football-making-a-difference-for-patients-at-adventhealth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UCF-adventhealth_1565316596976_7582909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UCF-adventhealth_1565316596976_7582909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UCF-adventhealth_1565316596976_7582909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UCF-adventhealth_1565316596976_7582909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UCF-adventhealth_1565316596976_7582909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>UCF football making a difference for patients at AdventHealth</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 