Buccaneers fans at training camp might do a double take when they see another “Testaverde” among the Bucs quarterbacks. That would Vinny's son, who goes by Vincent.

Vincent is hoping to catch on here in Tampa, following in some pretty big footsteps.

Second to Jameis Winston, "Testaverde" is the most high-profile name to be on the back of an orange quarterback jersey. Vincent was signed Monday after working out with the team earlier this offseason, during rookie minicamp.