Hurricane Irma forces UCF, Memphis to call off game

- After monitoring the threat of Hurricane Irma, the University of Central Florida and University of Memphis agreed to suspend their football game Friday night.

UCF stated that after Governor Rick Scott's Thursday night declaration for all public universities to focus on storm preparation, the teams agreed not to play at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The game had previously been moved from Saturday at 8 p.m.

It is not known if the teams would be able to reschedule the game later in the season.

The UCF women's soccer game vs. LSU at 2 p.m. Friday has also been called off.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we agree that the game should not be played on Friday,” UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Danny White and Memphis Athletic Director Tom Bowen said in a joint statement. “We agree with Governor Scott that preparation for Hurricane Irma should be the top priority for the state. While our fans will no doubt be disappointed, we know they understand that safety has to come first.”

UCF cancelled class on Thursday to allow students to evacuate or make hurricane preparations. The university is closed Friday through Monday and will evaluate when to reopen based on Irma’s impact to Central Florida.er game vs. LSU at 2 p.m. Friday has also been called off.

UCF next plays at home vs. Georgia Tech on Sept. 16. Memphis hosts UCLA on Sept. 16.