- The Orlando Pride couldn't score against the Houston Dash on Saturday.

The Dash scored 1-0 against the Pride.

The Pride returned to action after nearly three weeks off from match play.

Pride captain and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris entered the match with 99 career appearances and earned her 100th NWSL regular-season appearance at the match.

The Pride entered Saturday's match with their last match resulting in a 1-0 victory over Sky Blue FC on July 20 at Exploria Stadium.

Following Saturday's match, the Pride will close out a three-game home stand when they host the Utah Royals on Saturday, August 17 at Exploria Stadium.