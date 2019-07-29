< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story420894464" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420894464" data-article-version="1.0">Hamlin stamps himself a championship contender at Pocono</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420894464" data-article-version="1.0">Hamlin stamps himself a championship contender at Pocono</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-420894464" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hamlin stamps himself a championship contender at Pocono&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/hamlin-stamps-himself-a-championship-contender-at-pocono" data-title="Hamlin stamps himself a championship contender at Pocono" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/hamlin-stamps-himself-a-championship-contender-at-pocono" addthis:title="Hamlin stamps himself a championship contender at Pocono"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420894464.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420894464");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420894464-420894439"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420894464-420894439" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer
Posted Jul 29 2019 01:57PM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 01:58PM EDT (AP)</strong> - Denny Hamlin had enough speed In his Toyota, enough confidence in his crew chief, and just enough fuel to reach the finish line. Hamlin got the win Sunday at Pocono Raceway - his fifth at the tri-oval track nestled in the mountains - but so much more could be on the horizon.</p><p>At 38, Hamlin is having one of the best seasons of his career for Joe Gibbs Racing. He has a Daytona 500 victory, and two other wins and just maybe, his best shot at a NASCAR Cup Series championship since he fell short in 2014.</p><p>"I feel as long as we keep putting the effort in what we're doing, I have as good a shot as any," Hamlin said.</p><p>The Cup championship has eluded Hamlin but not much else has over a fantastic career that took off as a rookie in 2006 when he swept two Pocono races. He won two straight races at Pocono over the 2009 and 2010 seasons, but often struggled in recent years to seriously compete for a win on the tri-oval track.</p><p>He needed a bit of everything to go right over the final laps Sunday to reverse his fortune and win for the first time since March in Texas. Hamlin had to clear JGR teammates Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr., then had to conserve fuel in the No. 11 for when he needed it on two late restarts, including the final one in overtime.</p><p>Hamlin is coming off his first full winless season of his career and split with crew chief Michael Wheeler, with JGR giving the reigns to Chris Gabehart. Hamlin said he has full faith in the first-year Cup crew chief and followed his directives on fuel. Gabehart made all the right calls atop the pit box.</p><p>"I just let him go, get the lead," Gabehart said. "Then as soon as he got out front, I pulled the reins on him, started putting some in the bank."</p><p>That was enough for Hamlin.</p><p>"Win or lose, he comes up with the plays, and I'm the one that needs to execute it," Hamlin said. "When he said, 'OK, I need two positions on this restart,' I got to go get two positions. He's really done a good job of knowing what it takes to win in the Cup Series in his rookie season. I mean, he's going to be around for a very long time."</p><p>Hamlin's three wins are the most since he won five in 2012 and his 10 top-10 finishes match his total from last season. His 34th career win in Cup helped lead a 1-2-3 charge for JGR: Jones, who needed a win to secure a spot in the playoffs, was second and Truex third. Hamlin also erased some of the sting from his near-miss last week at New Hampshire when Kevin Harvick caught him late for the win.</p><p>With the leaders running low on fuel, Hamlin had enough left to get a good jump off two late restarts that made the difference. Hamlin seemingly had the race won in regulation when he took the lead off a restart with four laps to go after Kurt Busch slammed into the wall to bring out another caution. Hamlin, Jones and Truex made it a 1-2-3 running order for JGR as the race headed into OT. That's the way it shook out after three extra laps, and on Sunday, Hamlin had the right combination to score his third straight top-five finish.</p><p>"We're running our best right now," Hamlin said. "There's no doubt about it."</p><p>William Bryon was fourth, and Kyle Larson finished fifth.</p><p><u><strong>Here's what else happened at Pocono.</strong></u></p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><strong>JOHNSON FOR THE WIN</strong></p><p style="margin-left: 40px;">Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson still hasn't won a race since June 4, 2017, at Dover, but he did win the second stage of the Pocono race. Johnson won a stage from the first time this season and only the second in the three seasons since NASCAR implemented the manufactured breaks. He finished 15th.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><strong>LAST TIME</strong></p><p style="margin-left: 40px;">Pocono held its final July race for the foreseeable future. The track has held two NASCAR Cup weekends since 1982, but will move to one race weekend next season. NASCAR will run two Cup races at Pocono on the same weekend, one Saturday and one Sunday, both expected to run around 350 miles.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><strong>REMEMBERING HARRISON</strong></p><p style="margin-left: 40px;">Pocono fans raised their glasses on the 11th lap to toast the memory of Nick Harrison, a popular crew chief who died last weekend in his sleep after the Xfinity Series race. He was the crew chief of the No. 11 car.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><strong>UP NEXT</strong></p><p style="margin-left: 40px;">The series shifts to Watkins Glen were Chase Elliott scored his first career Cup win last season. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Llorente, Felix, Costa score, Atletico Madrid beats MLS 3-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Fred Goodall, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix, Diego Costa scored to lead 10-time Spanish League champion Atletico Madrid to a 3-0 victory over Major League Soccer's best in the annual MLS All-Star game Wednesday night.</p><p>Llorente scored in the 43rd minute and Feliz and Costa came off the bench to score late goals in the rain-delayed match away before a sellout crowd of 25,527. </p><p>The MLS's best have faced international opponents 16 times in the All-Star Game. The past two years, Italian powerhouse Juventus and Spain's Real Madrid won on penalty kicks after the teams played to 1-1 draws through 90 minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jaguars-place-rb-mcgowan-on-ir-sign-mays-to-fill-his-spot-1" title="Jaguars place RB McGowan on IR, sign Mays to fill his spot" data-articleId="421526274" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jaguars place RB McGowan on IR, sign Mays to fill his spot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived/injured running back Taj McGowan after he tore a ligament in his right knee during training camp.</p><p>McGowan hurt his knee in practice Tuesday, and tests revealed the extent of the damage. McGowan, an undrafted rookie from UCF, will revert to Jacksonville's injured reserve if he clears waivers.</p><p>The Jaguars signed running back Devante Mays on Wednesday to fill McGowan's roster spot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays-make-3-deals-acquire-slugger-aguilar-at-deadline-1" title="Rays make 3 deals, acquire slugger Aguilar at deadline" data-articleId="421522568" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays make 3 deals, acquire slugger Aguilar at deadline</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash talked to Rays baseball boss Matt Silverman at 3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, eight minutes before the trading deadline, and had no idea the team was on the verge of several deals.</p><p>"Then it all came quick," Cash said after Tampa made three trades on deadline day, including one that brought slumping Brewers slugger Jesús Aguilar to the AL East hopefuls.</p><p>The Rays sent right-handed reliever Jake Faria to Milwaukee in the deal, the first and biggest of Tampa's moves to try to catch the New York Yankees in the division, or at least pass Oakland in the wild-card race. More Stories (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)" title="GETTY-MLS ALL STAR"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Llorente, Felix, Costa score, Atletico Madrid beats MLS 3-0</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/ftc-says-its-likely-that-no-one-is-getting-that-125-equifax-settlement-payout"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/EquifaxYouWontBeGetting125_Banner_Getty_1564622267664_7564146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A woman holds up a stack of United States Dollar (USD) bills. (Photo illustration by Carol Smiljan/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" title="EquifaxYouWontBeGetting125_Banner_Getty_1564622267664-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FTC says it's likely that no one is getting that $125 Equifax settlement payout</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watch-lightning-strikes-ground-outside-st-pete-clearwater-airport"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/P-DEPUTIES%20FARM%20AID%205_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg_7564308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-DEPUTIES FARM AID 5_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i Fox 35 News App Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY-2019%20MLS%20All%20Star_1564628563002.jpg_7564691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY-2019%20MLS%20All%20Star_1564628563002.jpg_7564691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY-2019%20MLS%20All%20Star_1564628563002.jpg_7564691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY-2019%20MLS%20All%20Star_1564628563002.jpg_7564691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carlos&#x20;Vela&#x20;&#x23;10&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;MLS&#x20;All-Stars&#x20;drives&#x20;past&#x20;Rodrigo&#x20;Riquelme&#x20;&#x23;32&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Atletico&#x20;de&#x20;Madrid&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;MLS&#x20;All-Star&#x20;Game&#x20;at&#x20;Exploria&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Orlando&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sam&#x20;Greenwood&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Llorente, Felix, Costa score, Atletico Madrid beats MLS 3-0</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/jaguars-place-rb-mcgowan-on-ir-sign-mays-to-fill-his-spot-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jaguars place RB McGowan on IR, sign Mays to fill his spot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays-make-3-deals-acquire-slugger-aguilar-at-deadline-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays make 3 deals, acquire slugger Aguilar at deadline</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/ftc-says-its-likely-that-no-one-is-getting-that-125-equifax-settlement-payout" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/EquifaxYouWontBeGetting125_Banner_Getty_1564622267664_7564146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/EquifaxYouWontBeGetting125_Banner_Getty_1564622267664_7564146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/EquifaxYouWontBeGetting125_Banner_Getty_1564622267664_7564146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/EquifaxYouWontBeGetting125_Banner_Getty_1564622267664_7564146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/EquifaxYouWontBeGetting125_Banner_Getty_1564622267664_7564146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;woman&#x20;holds&#x20;up&#x20;a&#x20;stack&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;United&#x20;States&#x20;Dollar&#x20;&#x28;USD&#x29;&#x20;bills&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Carol&#x20;Smiljan&#x2f;NurPhoto&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FTC says it's likely that no one is getting that $125 Equifax settlement payout</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-demands-that-navy-seal-prosecutors-be-stripped-of-achievement-medals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/trumpnavy_1564624187495_7564371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/trumpnavy_1564624187495_7564371_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/trumpnavy_1564624187495_7564371_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/trumpnavy_1564624187495_7564371_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/trumpnavy_1564624187495_7564371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump demands that Navy SEAL prosecutors be stripped of achievement medals</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 