Friday Night Blitz Week 6 scores, highlights Friday Night Blitz Week 6 scores, highlights class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430578792.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430578792");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_430578792_430576465_137360"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_430578792_430576465_137360";this.videosJson='[{"id":"430576465","video":"609797","title":"Friday%20Night%20Blitz%20Week%206%20scores%2C%20highlights","caption":"FOX%C2%A035%20sports%20anchors%20Adam%20Shadoff%20and%20Evan%20Fitzgerald%20have%C2%A0this%20week%27s%20Friday%20Night%20Blitz.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F28%2FFriday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highli_0_7679300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F28%2FFriday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highlights_609797_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664252309%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D026DoEFGqFq84swAOLQgng6KlmU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/fox_hilites_orlando&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fsports%2Ffriday-night-blitz-week-6-scores-highlights"}},"createDate":"Sep 28 2019 12:18AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_430578792_430576465_137360",video:"609797",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highli_0_7679300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25C2%25A035%2520sports%2520anchors%2520Adam%2520Shadoff%2520and%2520Evan%2520Fitzgerald%2520have%25C2%25A0this%2520week%2527s%2520Friday%2520Night%2520Blitz.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/28/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highlights_609797_1800.mp4?Expires=1664252309&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=026DoEFGqFq84swAOLQgng6KlmU",eventLabel:"Friday%20Night%20Blitz%20Week%206%20scores%2C%20highlights-430576465",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/fox_hilites_orlando&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fsports%2Ffriday-night-blitz-week-6-scores-highlights"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Sep 28 2019 12:37AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 28 2019 12:18AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highli_0_7679300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highli_0_7679300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highli_0_7679300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highli_0_7679300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highli_0_7679300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430578792-430576450" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highli_0_7679300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highli_0_7679300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highli_0_7679300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highli_0_7679300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_6_scores__highli_0_7679300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" LAKE MARY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - FOX 35 sports anchors Adam Shadoff and Evan Fitzgerald have this week's Friday Night Blitz.</p><p><br> Academy at the Lakes 42, First Baptist Academy of Palm Coast 0<br> <br> Apopka 35, Lake Brantley 0<br> <br> Bishop Moore 48, Tavares 12<br> <br> Boone 28, East Ridge 18<br> <br> Buchholz 33, First Coast 20<br> <br> Cardinal Newman 21, Melbourne Central Catholic 14<br> <br> Celebration 37, Orlando Freedom 27<br> <br> Central Florida Christian 29, Trinity Christian-Deltona 27, 2OT<br> <br> Cocoa 27, Glades Central 20<br> <br> Columbia 41, Gainesville 14<br> <br> DeLand 26, Spruce Creek 14<br> <br> Dr. Phillips 42, Windermere 6<br> <br> Dunnellon 58, Belleview 7<br> <br> Edgewater 52, Wekiva 21<br> <br> Evans 28, Ocoee 6<br> <br> First Academy-Leesburg 36, Ocala Christian Academy 16<br> <br> Flagler Palm Coast 38, University (Orange City) 13<br> <br> Fletcher 45, Atlantic Coast 17<br> <br> Foundation Academy 21, First Academy-Orlando 14<br> <br> George Jenkins 18, Liberty 12<br> <br> Halifax Academy 32, St. John Lutheran 12<br> <br> Interlachen 28, Bell 20<br> <br> Jones 53, Leesburg 0<br> <br> Jordan Christian 50, Father Lopez Catholic 13<br> <br> Kissimmee Osceola 41, Cypress Creek-Orlando 0<br> <br> Lake Highland 20, Carrollwood Day 0<br> <br> Lake Howell 17, East River 12<br> <br> Lake Minneola 75, Lecanto 6<br> <br> Mainland 49, Deltona 0<br> <br> Melbourne 32, Tohopekaliga 27<br> <br> Mount Dora 41, Eustis 26<br> <br> Nature Coast Tech 28, Crystal River 6<br> <br> New Smyrna Beach 31, Pine Ridge 0<br> <br> Newberry 55, Williston 8<br> <br> Ocala Vanguard 18, North Marion 14<br> <br> Olympia 13, Oak Ridge 12<br> <br> Orangewood Christian 55, Cornerstone Charter 7<br> <br> Orlando Christian 34, Mount Dora Christian 14<br> <br> Oviedo 55, Orlando University 21<br> <br> Oviedo Master's Academy 49, Gateway Charter 0<br> <br> Ponte Vedra 35, Matanzas 0<br> <br> Rockledge 41, Port Orange Atlantic 0<br> <br> Sanford Seminole 47, West Port 0<br> <br> Satellite 57, Cocoa Beach 0<br> <br> South Lake 10, Ocala Forest 9<br> <br> St. Cloud 32, Gateway 14<br> <br> Tenoroc 18, Umatilla 7<br> <br> The Villages 17, Ocala Trinity Catholic 6<br> <br> Timber Creek 41, Colonial 10<br> <br> Trinity Prep 42, Four Corners 6<br> <br> Viera 45, Harmony 7<br> <br> West Orange 20, Lake Mary 19<br> <br> Winter Haven 61, Poinciana 0<br> <br> Winter Park 35, Hagerty 7<br> <br> Winter Springs 29, Lyman 28<br> <br> <br> <br> </p><p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/rays-clinch-wild-card-with-6-2-win-over-blue-jays" title="Rays clinch wild card with 6-2 win over Blue Jays" data-articleId="430573890" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/Getty-Rays-beat-Blue-Jays_1569641092934_7679181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/Getty-Rays-beat-Blue-Jays_1569641092934_7679181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/Getty-Rays-beat-Blue-Jays_1569641092934_7679181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/Getty-Rays-beat-Blue-Jays_1569641092934_7679181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/Getty-Rays-beat-Blue-Jays_1569641092934_7679181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tampa Bay Rays players celebrate clinching a wild card playoff spot after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 27, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays clinch wild card with 6-2 win over Blue Jays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">IAN HARRISON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 11:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night behind Tommy Pham's two-run homer and 4 1/3 hitless innings from Tyler Glasnow.</p><p>Tampa Bay will play Oakland on the wild-card game on Wednesday night. The Rays will start Charlie Morton.</p><p>At 96-64, the low-budget Rays have their most wins since 2010 and can tie the team record of 97 set in 2008, when they won their only AL pennant and lost to Philadelphia in the World Series.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/no-22-ucf-looks-to-rebound-in-aac-opener-against-uconn-1" title="No. 22 UCF looks to rebound in AAC opener against UConn" data-articleId="430555893" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/UCF-FAMU5_1567138024219_7626342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/UCF-FAMU5_1567138024219_7626342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/UCF-FAMU5_1567138024219_7626342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/UCF-FAMU5_1567138024219_7626342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/UCF-FAMU5_1567138024219_7626342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>No. 22 UCF looks to rebound in AAC opener against UConn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 08:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Josh Heupel says losing in the regular season for the first time since 2016 won't change the way No. 22 UCF goes about its business in pursuing a third consecutive American Athletic Conference title.</p><p>The Knights (3-1, 0-0), coming off a 35-34 road loss to Pittsburgh that stopped a 25-game regular-season winning streak, compiled an impressive resume over the past two-plus seasons.</p><p>While losing last week was disappointing on a late trick play, Heupel said it will not affect how the team approaches the remainder of the year. That includes the league opener against Connecticut (1-2, 0-0) on Saturday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/florida-gives-hoops-coach-mike-white-raise-2-year-extension" title="Florida gives hoops coach Mike White raise, 2-year extension" data-articleId="430555833" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida gives hoops coach Mike White raise, 2-year extension</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 08:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida has given basketball coach Mike White a raise and a two-year contract extension that places him under contract through the 2024-25 season.</p><p>White will earn $3.212 million annually for the final three years of the deal, which the university released Friday in response to a public records request. White signed the extension in May.</p><p>He will make $2.812 million this season, up $126,242 from his previous contract. The new deal includes $7.279 million in added compensation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 