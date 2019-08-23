< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. $(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426470278_426471101_144040";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426471101","video":"600455","title":"Friday%20Night%20Blitz%20Week%202","caption":"FOX%2035%20SportsZone","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2FFriday_Night_Blitz_Week_2_0_7628371_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2FFriday_Night_Blitz_Week_2_600455_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661831158%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DcRvWRNF-BfKBURFjtdFX-YtsI9c","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fsports%2Ffriday-night-blitz-week-2-scores-highlights"}},"createDate":"Aug 30 2019 11:46PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426470278_426471101_144040",video:"600455",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_2_0_7628371_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252035%2520SportsZone",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/30/Friday_Night_Blitz_Week_2_600455_1800.mp4?Expires=1661831158&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=cRvWRNF-BfKBURFjtdFX-YtsI9c",eventLabel:"Friday%20Night%20Blitz%20Week%202-426471101",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fsports%2Ffriday-night-blitz-week-2-scores-highlights"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-426470278"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:46PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919_7613774_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919_7613774_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919_7613774_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919_7613774_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919_7613774_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426470278-425383857" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919_7613774_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919_7613774_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919_7613774_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919_7613774_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919_7613774_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426470278" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE MARY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Despite threats of a looming Category 4 Hurricane Dorian in the Atlantic, most area high schools proceeded with their regularly scheduled Week 2 games. </p><p>Our Game of the Week for Week Two features Dr. Phillips at Timber Creek. </p><p>Scores are listed below:</p><p>Jacksonville Episcopal 8, Lake Highland Prep 6</p><p>Pickerington Central (Ohio) 34, Winter Park 21</p><p>Trinity Prep 25, Deltona Trinity Christian 14</p><p>Orlando Christian Prep 52, Central Florida Christian 6</p><p>Wekiva 46, West Orange 14</p><p>Lake Nona 41, Colonial 0</p><p>East River 24, Boone 14</p><p>Evans 51, Cypress Creek 0</p><p>Apopka 27, Coral Gables 12</p><p>Discovery 34, First Academy-Orlando 30</p><p>Ocoee 34, Olympia 0</p><p>Orange City University 28, Winter Springs 0</p><p>Dr. Phillips 24, Timber Creek 14</p><p>Lake Brantley 21, Lyman 17</p><p>Windermere Prep 16, Faith Christian 14</p><p>Mount Dora Christian 48, Fort Myers Canterbury 21</p><p>Palm Bay Heritage 32, Harmony 14</p><p>Poinciana 23, Celebration 10</p><p>Hagerty 23, Gateway 0</p><p>Edgewater 56, Oak Ridge 0</p><p>Tohopekeliga 38, Dixie Hollins 18</p><p>Miami Columbus 21, Kissimmee Osceola 17</p><p>Oviedo 34, Lake Howell 10</p><p>Seminole 28, Lake Mary 20</p><p>Fleming Island 31, Lake Minneola 28</p><p>Jones 47, Johns Creek (Ga.) 16</p><p>Keswick Christian 47, Cornerstone Charter 0</p><p>Leesburg 20, Pine Ridge 6</p><p>Interlachen 31, Umatilla 12</p><p>Legacy Charter 47, Seven Rivers Christian 28</p><p>Foundation Academy 34, St. Petersburg Catholic 13</p><p>Freedom at Windermere High, canceled</p><p>Inlet Grove at Master's Academy, postponed</p><p>Sebastian River at Deltona, cancelled</p><p>St. Edwards at First Academy-Leesburg, cancelled</p><p>Thursday, Aug. 29</p><p>Bishop Moore 45, Gainesville Eastside 44</p><p>St. Cloud 41, Golden (Colo.) 6</p><p>East Ridge 28, Eustis 11</p><p>The Villages Charter 38, Tavares 18</p><p>Mount Dora 46, South Lake 20</p><p>Zephyrhills Christian 20, West Oaks <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/rays-beat-indians-4-0-in-matchup-of-playoff-contenders" title="Rays beat Indians 4-0 in matchup of playoff contenders" data-articleId="426472753" > data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays beat Indians 4-0 in matchup of playoff contenders</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 12:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Austin Pruitt helped a taxed Tampa Bay bullpen, and the Rays beat Cleveland's 12-game winner Shane Bieber in his first start in two years.</p><p>Pruitt and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, Jesus Aguilar had a three-run homer during a four-run seventh inning and the Rays beat the Indians 4-0 in a matchup of playoff contenders Friday night.</p><p>"I was very pleased," Pruitt said. "They're going after one of the spots that we're trying to get."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/taylor-scores-4-tds-no-19-wisconsin-routs-usf-49-0" title="Taylor scores 4 TDs, No. 19 Wisconsin routs USF 49-0" data-articleId="426471308" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/12/07/USFLogo_1481127944528_2394269_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/12/07/USFLogo_1481127944528_2394269_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/12/07/USFLogo_1481127944528_2394269_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/12/07/USFLogo_1481127944528_2394269_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/12/07/USFLogo_1481127944528_2394269_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taylor scores 4 TDs, No. 19 Wisconsin routs USF 49-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jonathan Taylor rushed for 135 yards and scored a career-best four touchdowns, helping No. 19 Wisconsin open the season with a 49-0 rout of South Florida on Friday night.</p><p>Taking up where he left off a year ago, when he lead the nation with 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns, Taylor scored on runs of 37 and 38 yards. The junior running back also had the first two receiving TDs of his career, scooting 36 yards up the left sideline after taking a quick flip from Jack Coan and later extending the ball over the goal line on a 12-yard reception that gave the Badgers a 28-0 halftime lead.</p><p>Wisconsin's defense delivered a dominating performance, too, limiting South Florida to 157 yards total offense and forcing three turnovers, including a fumble that Matt Henningsen returned 16 yards for a second quarter touchdown.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/dale-earnhardt-jr-shares-harrowing-new-details-of-familys-plane-crash" title="Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash" data-articleId="426475108" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__shares_harrowing_new__0_7627968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__shares_harrowing_new__0_7627968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__shares_harrowing_new__0_7627968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__shares_harrowing_new__0_7627968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__shares_harrowing_new__0_7627968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The 44-year-old NASCAR star shared new details about the terrifying accident that occurred two weeks ago in Elizabethton, Tenn., during an appearance Thursday on a SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 08:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 12:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up in a new interview about the injuries he sustained in a harrowing plane crash alongside his wife Amy and baby daughter on Aug. 15.</p><p>The race car driver said he’s feeling thankful to have mostly recovered “very quickly” while he’s “looking forward” to getting behind the NASCAR wheel to compete again – in his first race since the accident – at Darlington Speedway Saturday.</p><p>The href="/web/wofl/sports/dale-earnhardt-jr-shares-harrowing-new-details-of-familys-plane-crash">Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash</a></h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 08:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 12:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up in a new interview about the injuries he sustained in a harrowing plane crash alongside his wife Amy and baby daughter on Aug. 15.</p><p>The race car driver said he's feeling thankful to have mostly recovered "very quickly" while he's "looking forward" to getting behind the NASCAR wheel to compete again – in his first race since the accident – at Darlington Speedway Saturday.</p><p>The 44-year-old NASCAR star shared new details about the terrifying accident that occurred two weeks ago in Elizabethton, Tenn., during an appearance Thursday on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show " Beyond Racing ."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ships-to-depart-port-canaveral-for-sea-ahead-of-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/ship%20port%20canaveral_1559902547834.png_7362816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ship port canaveral_1559902547834.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ships to depart Port Canaveral for sea ahead of Dorian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/friday-night-blitz-week-2-scores-highlights"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919_7613774_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Friday Night Blitz Week 2 scores, highlights</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/floridians-warned-to-use-generators-safely"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/generator-safety_1567212989409_7628152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="generator-safety_1567212989409.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Floridians warned to use generators safely</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/governor-desantis-warns-floridians-to-monitor-dorian-closely"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/desantis-dorian_1567212324642_7628119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="desantis-dorian_1567212324642.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Governor DeSantis warns Floridians to monitor Dorian closely</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rays beat Indians 4-0 in matchup of playoff contenders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dorian-could-knock-out-power-for-millions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/downed-power-lines_1561686622210_7452701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/downed-power-lines_1561686622210_7452701_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/downed-power-lines_1561686622210_7452701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/downed-power-lines_1561686622210_7452701_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/downed-power-lines_1561686622210_7452701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dorian could knock out power for millions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/citrus-crop-value-up-as-farmland-shrinks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/10/neworanges_1447186497017_465273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/10/neworanges_1447186497017_465273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/10/neworanges_1447186497017_465273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/10/neworanges_1447186497017_465273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/10/neworanges_1447186497017_465273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Citrus crop value up as farmland shrinks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/key-medical-marijuana-issue-goes-to-supreme-court" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="File&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;FOX&#x20;13&#x20;News" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Key medical marijuana issue goes to supreme court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ahca-signs-off-on-psychiatric-hospital" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AHCA signs off on psychiatric hospital</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> 