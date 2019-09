Orlando Pride (4-14-2, 14 points) heads back out on the road to face the North Carolina Courage (11-4-4, 37 points) on Saturday, Sept. 14. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

"I think North Carolina has a certain style of play that you know what they're going to do, but you've got to be able to manage it in both the defensive quick transition because they've got quick players. They're an athletic team and that's how they're able to score goals quickly," Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "We've got to manage the transitions really well and when we have the ball we've got to be offensive. You can't defend for 90 minutes, we have to be able to take the game to North Carolina and exploit their limited weakness."

The Pride enter Saturday's match facing a quick turnaround following a 1-0 loss to Chicago on Wednesday. The visitors took all three points despite being reduced to 10 players when Katie Johnson was shown her second yellow card in the 64th minute. The Red Stars scored the game-winner at the death after Casey Short connected on a cross from Sam Kerr in the fifth minute of stoppage time.