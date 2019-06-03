< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Former UCF, FSU stars work out with Magic By Zach Lowie
Posted Jun 03 2019 10:30PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 10:42PM EDT ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Orlando Magic have the 16th pick in the NBA Draft, which means the team has plenty of young talent from which to choose.</p> <p>The team started workouts on Monday for prospects, including former University of Central Florida center Tacko Fall and former Florida Sstate Uuniversity guard Terance Mann.</p> <p>Fall has been making noise over the last few weeks for a strong showing at the G-League combine and NBA combine. The 7 feet, 6 inch big man has been bumping his draft stock up, where he is now projected to be a second-round pick. Fall said his workout with the Magic was something special.</p> <p>“They have been right down the road from me since I was in high school, then four years at UCF – they’ve always been around. I’ve been here a lot, been to a lot of games, I’m close to a couple of players. So it’s been great, I’ve enjoyed it,” Fall said.</p> <p>Mann also showcased his talents in Orlando. The guard is a projected second-round pick, too. He spoke with former FSU teammate – and current Magic forward – Jonathan Issac. The 6 feet 6 inch defensive specialist said that seeing old teammates succeed in the NBA makes him think he can do the same.</p> <p>“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence. Seeing them do it and knowing that I can compete with them on any given day, especially when we were even younger. 