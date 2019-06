- The Orlando Magic have the 16th pick in the NBA Draft, which means the team has plenty of young talent from which to choose.

The team started workouts on Monday for prospects, including former University of Central Florida center Tacko Fall and former Florida Sstate Uuniversity guard Terance Mann.

Fall has been making noise over the last few weeks for a strong showing at the G-League combine and NBA combine. The 7 feet, 6 inch big man has been bumping his draft stock up, where he is now projected to be a second-round pick. Fall said his workout with the Magic was something special.

“They have been right down the road from me since I was in high school, then four years at UCF – they’ve always been around. I’ve been here a lot, been to a lot of games, I’m close to a couple of players. So it’s been great, I’ve enjoyed it,” Fall said.

Mann also showcased his talents in Orlando. The guard is a projected second-round pick, too. He spoke with former FSU teammate – and current Magic forward – Jonathan Issac. The 6 feet 6 inch defensive specialist said that seeing old teammates succeed in the NBA makes him think he can do the same.

“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence. Seeing them do it and knowing that I can compete with them on any given day, especially when we were even younger. So just seeing them do it, seeing them thriving and them using the core values that we learned in school – it definitely brings the best out of me and I’m happy for them,” Mann said.

The NBA draft will be held on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.