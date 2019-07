- Teams featuring four former UCF Knights were playing in the NBA Summer League on Saturday.

Tacko Fall finished his Summer League play in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Fall had two points and two rebounds for the Boston Celtics, who were eliminated from the Summer League Tournament. Tacko had several highlights over the course of the league, and in an earlier meeting with the Grizzlies put up 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Aubrey Dawkins scored 11 points in as many minutes for the New Orleans Pelicans, including three 3-pointers. The Pelicans beat the Miami Heat in overtime 101-100 to advance in the tournament.

The Orlando Magic, featuring BJ Taylor and Chad Brown, played a consolation game against the Chicago Bulls. The two didn't play, but the Magic did beat the Chicago Bulls to win 85-73.