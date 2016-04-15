< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/logo-fox-35-orlando-wofl-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-clear" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 83°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/fox-35-news-app">FOX 35 News App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/advent-house-calls">House Calls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/nhc-tropical-depression-5-forms-in-the-atlantic-expected-to-become-tropical-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/TS%20DORIAN_1566686569104.jpg_7614903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NHC: Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/nhc-tropical-depression-5-forms-in-the-atlantic-expected-to-become-tropical-storm">NHC: Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/backstreet-boys-concert-football-game-to-bring-huge-crowds-to-downtown-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/busy_1566651574783_7614231_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Backstreet Boys concert, football game to bring huge crowds to downtown Orlando"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/backstreet-boys-concert-football-game-to-bring-huge-crowds-to-downtown-orlando">Backstreet Boys concert, football game to bring huge crowds to downtown Orlando</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/home/chances-of-system-near-florida-developing-increase-to-60-percent"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/082319-tropicalPM_1566615562916_7613793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="System off Keys could become tropical depression, with 70 percent chance of development"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/home/chances-of-system-near-florida-developing-increase-to-60-percent">System off Keys could become tropical depression, with 70 percent chance of development</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/sports/friday-night-blitz-week-1-scores-highlights"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919_7613774_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Friday Night Blitz Week 1 scores, highlights"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/sports/friday-night-blitz-week-1-scores-highlights">Friday Night Blitz Week 1 scores, highlights</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/nhc-tropical-depression-5-forms-in-the-atlantic-expected-to-become-tropical-storm">NHC: Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/backstreet-boys-concert-football-game-to-bring-huge-crowds-to-downtown-orlando">Backstreet Boys concert, football game to bring huge crowds to downtown Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/home/chances-of-system-near-florida-developing-increase-to-60-percent">System off Keys could become tropical depression, with 70 percent chance of development</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/sports/friday-night-blitz-week-1-scores-highlights">Friday Night Blitz Week 1 scores, highlights</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral">Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/north-carolina-golf-club-congratulates-god-and-lightning-bolt-for-almighty-hole-in-1">North Carolina golf club congratulates God — and lightning bolt — for 'almighty hole in 1'</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/new-and-improved-fox-35-weather-app">FOX 35 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/hs-football">H.S. Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/student-of-the-week">Student of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Work for Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65">WRBW | my65</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/mobile">Mobile Apps</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3521_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3521_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425377060'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1425_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1425_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425377060'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425377060" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425377060" data-article-version="1.0">Former NBA, ABA coach Tom Nissalke dead at 87</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-425377060" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Former NBA, ABA coach Tom Nissalke dead at 87&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/former-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1" data-title="Former NBA, ABA coach Tom Nissalke dead at 87" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/former-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1" addthis:title="Former NBA, ABA coach Tom Nissalke dead at 87"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425377060.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425377060");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425377060-223933025"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NBA Logo (Image Credit: NBA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>NBA Logo (Image Credit: NBA)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425377060-223933025" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NBA Logo (Image Credit: NBA)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>NBA Logo (Image Credit: NBA)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425377060" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SALT LAKE CITY (AP)</strong> - Tom Nissalke, who won coach of the year honors in the NBA and ABA, has died. He was 87.</p> <p>Nissalke passed away at his home in Salt Lake City on Thursday after facing a "series of health-related problems" in recent years, according to the Deseret News .</p> <p>He was the first coach of the Utah Jazz after the franchise relocated from New Orleans in 1979. Nissalke was also an NBA head coach in Seattle, Houston and Cleveland.</p> <p>Nissalke got his start in the pro ranks as an assistant with Milwaukee and helped guide a team featuring Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to an NBA title in 1971. His work with the Bucks landed him a head coaching gig with the ABA's Dallas Chaparrals. He led them to a 42-42 record in his first season and was named the league's top coach.</p> <p>He was hired the next season in Seattle, but was fired after a 13-32 start. Nissalke then coached the Utah Stars and San Antonio before returning to the NBA with the Rockets. He won 124 games in three seasons with Houston, twice taking the team to the playoffs and the 1977 Eastern Conference finals.</p> <p>Nissalke was named the NBA's Coach of the Year after going 49-33 in 1976-77.</p> <p>After retiring, he was active with the YMCA and worked as a radio analyst.</p> <p>Nissalke is survived by a daughter, Holly, son Thomas Jr, and two grandchildren. His wife, Nancy, died in 2006.</p> <p>___</p> <p>More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story425377060 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story425377060 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-425377060",i="relatedHeadlines-425377060",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8286"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425377060'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1077_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1077"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/washington-spirit-defeats-orlando-pride-2-1" title="Washington Spirit defeats Orlando Pride 2-1" data-articleId="425473460" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Washington Spirit defeats Orlando Pride 2-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 09:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Washington Spirit defeated the Orlando Pride 2-1 on Saturday.</p><p>The Pride entered Saturday's match following a 2-1 victory at the Chicago Red Stars on Wednesday.</p><p>Saturday's match was the second between the two teams this season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lightning-strike-at-pga-tour-championship-causes-fan-injuries" title="Multiple people injured after lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship" data-articleId="425458641" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Lightning-Strike_1566683985630_7614730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Lightning-Strike_1566683985630_7614730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Lightning-Strike_1566683985630_7614730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Lightning-Strike_1566683985630_7614730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Lightning-Strike_1566683985630_7614730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Multiple people injured after lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 06:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lightning struck a pine tree right after play at the Tour Championship was suspended, and ambulances took five people from the golf course.</p><p>The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.</p><p>Lightening strike at the FedEx cup championship in Atlanta. Hope everyone is ok. #FedExCup pic.twitter.com/gbSFvVJwHO</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers-rally-late-beat-browns-13-12-on-rookie-s-fg" title="Buccaneers rally late, beat Browns 13-12 on rookie's FG" data-articleId="425391815" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/16/bucs_logo_1442464670332_216178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/16/bucs_logo_1442464670332_216178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/16/bucs_logo_1442464670332_216178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/16/bucs_logo_1442464670332_216178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/16/bucs_logo_1442464670332_216178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buccaneers rally late, beat Browns 13-12 on rookie's FG</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Matt Gay kicked a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 13-12 preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.</p><p>The rookie's game-winner capped a 16-play drive lasting more than seven minutes. Cairo Santos booted a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter and third-string quarter Ryan Griffin threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Leggett for the Bucs (2-1).</p><p>Rookie Austin Seibert kicked four field goals for the Browns (2-1), who led 9-0 when Baker Mayfield and the rest of Cleveland's starters left the game.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nhc-tropical-depression-5-forms-in-the-atlantic-expected-to-become-tropical-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/TS%20DORIAN_1566686569104.jpg_7614903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TS DORIAN_1566686569104.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NHC: Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/backstreet-boys-concert-football-game-to-bring-huge-crowds-to-downtown-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/busy_1566651574783_7614231_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="busy_1566651574783.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Backstreet Boys concert, football game to bring huge crowds to downtown Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/chances-of-system-near-florida-developing-increase-to-60-percent"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/082319-tropicalPM_1566615562916_7613793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="082319-tropicalPM_1566615562916.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>System off Keys could become tropical depression, with 70 percent chance of development</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/friday-night-blitz-week-1-scores-highlights"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919_7613774_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FRIDAY_NIGHT_BLITZ_1566614778919.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Friday Night Blitz Week 1 scores, highlights</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425377060'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/strip-down-saddle-up-naked-bikers-ride-through-philadelphia-streets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Nude-bicycling_1566694365043.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers ride through Philadelphia streets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/girl-sends-back-souvenir-rock-apology-letter-to-national-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Courtesy: Great Smoky Mountains National Park / Facebook" title="GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK 1_1566691746453.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Girl sends back 'souvenir' rock, apology letter to national park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/grandparents-build-world-s-best-harry-potter-playhouse-for-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="(SWNS)" title="harry-potter-playhouse-SWNS_1566690504297.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Grandparents build 'world's best' Harry Potter playhouse for family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lightning-strike-at-pga-tour-championship-causes-fan-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="WTXF Lightning-Strike_1566683985630-401385.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Multiple people injured after lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/six-month-old-in-critical-condition-after-father-brings-her-across-border-illegally-officials-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="(Photo by Rob DiRienzo/Fox News)" title="CBP_BangorME_1566682296570-407693.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Six-month-old in critical condition after father brings her across border illegally, officials say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425377060'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6854_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6854"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WOFL-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425377060');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425377060'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4599",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4599\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1425_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1425",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1425\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1077_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1077",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1077\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3521",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3521\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6854_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6854",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6854\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2704",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2704\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0663",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0663\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:5,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5624",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5624\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d5\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8286",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8286\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2497",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2497\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fformer-nba-aba-coach-tom-nissalke-dead-at-87-1"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1564555167000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=377926923" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=377926923" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/news-app_CMS.png",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"14 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43975);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>