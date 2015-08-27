< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fsports%2Fflorida-ends-skid-beats-arkansas-66-50-in-sec-tournament width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story394908833" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394908833" data-article-version="1.0">Florida ends skid, beats Arkansas 66-50 in SEC Tournament</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-394908833" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Florida ends skid, beats Arkansas 66-50 in SEC Tournament&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Florida ends skid, beats Arkansas 66-50 in SEC Tournament&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/florida-ends-skid-beats-arkansas-66-50-in-sec-tournament" data-title="Florida ends skid, beats Arkansas 66-50 in SEC Tournament" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/florida-ends-skid-beats-arkansas-66-50-in-sec-tournament" addthis:title="Florida ends skid, beats Arkansas 66-50 in SEC Tournament"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394908833");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394908833-12916902"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394908833-12916902" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/florida-ends-skid-beats-arkansas-66-50-in-sec-tournament">STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 05:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394908833" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)</strong> - Florida ended its slump just in time to rescue its hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.</p><p>Keyontae Johnson scored a career-high 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds Thursday as No. 8 seed Florida snapped a three-game skid by defeating No. 9 seed Arkansas 66-50 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.</p><p>"It was a must win to get there," said Florida's KeVaughn Allen, who scored 17 points. "We were thinking win or go home."</p><p>Florida's victory boosted its postseason profile, but the Gators (18-14) can make an even bigger statement Friday by upsetting No. 9 LSU (26-5) in the SEC quarterfinals.</p><p>LSU is the No. 1 seed in this tournament. Florida won 82-77 at LSU on Feb. 20 but lost to the Tigers 79-78 at home on March 6, with both those games requiring overtime.</p><p>"I feel like we still have more to go," Johnson said. "We still have to get more big wins to prove our point."</p><p>Florida took the lead for good with just over 18 minutes remaining and stayed ahead thanks to its defense. Arkansas (17-15) failed to make a basket in the game's final 7 minutes, 54 seconds.</p><p>"I feel like we could have got anything that we wanted," said Arkansas' Daniel Gafford, who led the Razorbacks with 15 points. "We couldn't execute. We shot ourselves in the foot down the stretch."</p><p>Arkansas and Florida entered the tournament heading in opposite directions, though only the slumping Gators had a realistic shot at an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. At the start of the day, Florida was 33rd and Arkansas 63rd in the NET rankings, which have replaced the RPI as a criterion for the NCAA Tournament selection committee.</p><p>Arkansas had followed up a six-game losing streak by winning its last three regular-season contests to go back above .500. Florida had won five straight in late February before ending the regular season with three consecutive losses.</p><p>Florida turned things around Thursday in part because leading scorer Allen broke out of his personal slump.</p><p>Allen had scored a total of 18 points in his last four regular-season games, but the graduate of North Little Rock (Arkansas) High School scored 17 points Thursday against his home-state school.</p><p>Florida was clinging to a 47-44 lead when Allen took a 3-point shot that bounced off the rim multiple times before falling through with 7:26 remaining. That 3-point shot started a 17-4 run that helped Florida seal the victory.</p><p>"He got a couple for him to go early, and you could see in his body language, his confidence level increased a little bit," Florida coach Mike White said. "Down the stretch, we rode him."</p><p>BIG PICTURE</p><p>Arkansas: The Razorbacks were unable to do anything against Florida's defense again. Arkansas' 50 points Thursday represented a season low. The Razorbacks' lowest point total during the regular season came in a 57-51 loss to Florida on Jan. 9.</p><p>"Very disappointed in our performance," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. "(We'd) been playing some pretty good basketball. To come on this stage and not play as well we've been playing is kind of disappointing."</p><p>Florida: Allen's recovery from his late-season slump gives Florida plenty of reason for encouragement. The Gators' hopes of beating LSU could depnd on whether second-leading scorer Noah Locke can bounce back after shooting 1 of 9 against Arkansas.</p><p>REVERSAL OF FORTUNE</p><p>Johnson had gone scoreless in Florida's regular-season victory at Arkansas. He had arguably the best performance of his career in the rematch.</p><p>His 20 points shattered his previous career high of 15, set three times during the regular season. His 12 rebounds were just one off his career high.</p><p>QUOTABLE</p><p>"Bottom line is they played a lot more aggressive than we did," said Arkansas' Isaiah Joe, who scored 12 points. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida ends skid, beats Arkansas 66-50 in SEC Tournament</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 05:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida ended its slump just in time to rescue its hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.</p><p>Keyontae Johnson scored a career-high 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds Thursday as No. 8 seed Florida snapped a three-game skid by defeating No. 9 seed Arkansas 66-50 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.</p><p>"It was a must win to get there," said Florida's KeVaughn Allen, who scored 17 points. "We were thinking win or go home."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-magic/beal-bryant-lead-wizards-to-crucial-100-90-win-over-magic" title="Beal, Bryant lead Wizards to crucial 100-90 win over Magic" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Beal, Bryant lead Wizards to crucial 100-90 win over Magic"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Beal, Bryant lead Wizards to crucial 100-90 win over Magic"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beal, Bryant lead Wizards to crucial 100-90 win over Magic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 10:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/nba-enes-kanter-won-t-be-silenced-by-turkish-government-despite-threats-against-him" title="NBA star Enes Kanter says he won't be silenced by the Turkish government despite threats against him" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/13/NBA_star_Enes_Kanter_discusses_Turkish_g_0_6886875_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/13/NBA_star_Enes_Kanter_discusses_Turkish_g_0_6886875_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="NBA star Enes Kanter says he won't be silenced by the Turkish government despite threats against him"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/13/NBA_star_Enes_Kanter_discusses_Turkish_g_0_6886875_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/13/NBA_star_Enes_Kanter_discusses_Turkish_g_0_6886875_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="NBA star Enes Kanter says he won't be silenced by the Turkish government despite threats against him"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NBA star Enes Kanter says he won't be silenced by the Turkish government despite threats against him</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hal Eisner, FOX 11</span>, <span class="author">Mary Stringini, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 11:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An NBA star is speaking out about the Turkish government, saying that he will continue working to raise awareness about the alleged issues present in the country under the current president, despite the death threats he's received. </p><p>Enes Kanter is a 6'11" player for the Portland Trail Blazers here in Los Angeles this week to play the Clippers. An international arrest warrant was issued for Kanter who Turkish authorities are calling a terrorist. Back in January, Kanter responded to news of the warrant on Twitter , saying that the Turkish government could not present “any single piece of evidence of my wrongdoing.”</p><p>“I don’t even have a parking ticket in the U.S.,” he wrote . "I have always been a law-abiding resident." <h4>Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks toward the Senate chamber to listen to Sen. Susan Collins' (R-ME) floor speech to announce her vote for the nomination of SCOTUS Judge Brett Kavanaugh on October 5, 2018 in DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" title="MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> "https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/10/01/black_bear_file_photo_1538429030415_6139276_ver1.0_320_180.JPG"> </div> <h3>Bear sightings on the rise in Oviedo</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/florida-ends-skid-beats-arkansas-66-50-in-sec-tournament" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Florida ends skid, beats Arkansas 66-50 in SEC Tournament</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/i-4-ramp-closure-at-florida-s-turnpike" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/ramp-closure-turnpike_1552597414912_6892724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>I-4 ramp closure at Florida's Turnpike</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/rabies-alert-issued-for-area-of-winter-park-near-formosa-avenue-and-biscayne-drive" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/15/rabies-virus_1516048164161_4811093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Rabies alert issued for area of Winter Park near Formosa Avenue and Biscayne Drive</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 