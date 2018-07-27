< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story423965418" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423965418" data-article-version="1.0">Fitzpatrick competes for Dolphins job while helping Rosen</h1> Dolphins job while helping Rosen"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423965418.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423965418");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423965418-349528205"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/27/ryan%20fitzpatrick_1532721717215.jpg_5858485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/27/ryan%20fitzpatrick_1532721717215.jpg_5858485_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/27/ryan%20fitzpatrick_1532721717215.jpg_5858485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/27/ryan%20fitzpatrick_1532721717215.jpg_5858485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/27/ryan%20fitzpatrick_1532721717215.jpg_5858485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423965418-349528205" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/27/ryan%20fitzpatrick_1532721717215.jpg_5858485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/27/ryan%20fitzpatrick_1532721717215.jpg_5858485_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/27/ryan%20fitzpatrick_1532721717215.jpg_5858485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/27/ryan%20fitzpatrick_1532721717215.jpg_5858485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/27/ryan%20fitzpatrick_1532721717215.jpg_5858485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/fitzpatrick-competes-for-dolphins-job-while-helping-rosen-1">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 01:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> (AP)</strong> - It didn't take Ryan Fitzpatrick long to get re-acclimated to a familiar setting.</p><p>The journeyman quarterback who's preparing for his 15th NFL season is back on the practice fields at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training facility this week, this time competing for a starting job with the Miami Dolphins.</p><p>Fitzpatrick spent the past two seasons with the Bucs, mostly as a backup to 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston.</p><p>With the Dolphins, he's trying to beat out second-year pro Josh Rosen, another young passer hoping to prove he's a franchise QB.</p><p>"Being on eight teams, this has happened more than once, where I've gotten to go back," Fitzpatrick said of this homecoming for a pair of joint workouts leading to Friday night's preseason game between his last two employers.</p><p>"It's really cool. man. Just him being back here in Tampa," Winston said Wednesday. "He's a fun-loving guy ... a great leader."</p><p>Fitzpatrick also was a big help to the Bucs' quarterback, generously sharing knowledge and experience gleaned from a meandering career that also includes stops with the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans and Jets.</p><p>Now, he's doing the same with Miami, even though he and Rosen are competing for the starting job.</p><p>Coach Brian Flores has declared Fitzpatrick the leader in the competition, however Rosen may be closing the gap after directing three scoring drives in last week's preseason opener and getting some work with the Dolphins' No. 1 offense in joint practices against Tampa Bay.</p><p>Rosen said Fitzpatrick has been "unbelievably helpful ... probably one of the best mentors I've had in the sport."</p><p>"It's pretty impressive how he can just sort of walk up to the line and see (things) and just know what front, what coverage, everything they're trying to do, and I'm just trying to get to that level," Rosen said.</p><p>"I think I have a sort of special skillset, so that when I can put those two together, it can be special," the young quarterback added. "But it's going to be a long road, a lot of film, a lot of studying, and I'm just indebted to Fitz for how selfless he's being."</p><p>As far as Fitzpatrick is concerned, it's part of the job.</p><p>He became the first player in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards in three consecutive games, leading Tampa Bay to a 2-1 start last season while Winston was serving a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.</p><p>Winston was inconsistent when he returned, briefly losing the starting job before regaining it and playing well enough down the stretch that the Bucs brought him back for the final year of his rookie contract at a salary of nearly $21 million.</p><p>"I think last year was a difficult situation for a lot of different reasons; but I also look at the way he played down the stretch and he played some really good football," Fitzpatrick said about his decision to sign with Miami in the offseason.</p><p>"For me at least, football is a lot more fun when I'm out there playing," he added. "Having the opportunity to go to Miami and compete, that's why I decided to do what I did."</p><p>Rosen took some snaps with the first team offense during Tuesday's workout in Tampa, then worked exclusively with the starters on Wednesday.</p><p>Flores said no conclusions should be drawn from the way the workload was divided the past two days, adding it had more to do with wanting both quarterbacks to benefit from various looks presented by Tampa Bay's defense.</p><p>"Fitz saw it (Tuesday). We wanted Josh to see it see it (Wednesday), and that's really what that was. ... From what I saw, I thought he had a good day. He's heading in the right direction," said Flores, who later downplayed whether Rosen is closer to becoming No. 1.</p><p>"Look, it's a competition and it's a competition at every position," the rookie coach said. "I think my job is to help these guys become the best players they can possibly be. And the competition is part of that. Who's leading? Who's not leading? That's irrelevant to me. I want these guys to get better and improve every day. That' where I'm at with it."</p><p>Flores had even less to say about how whether there's concern about whether running back Kenyan Drake will be ready to return by next month's regular season opener after injuring his right foot.</p><p>Drake was wearing a walking boot Wednesday after limping off the practice field the previous day.</p><p>"We take things day-to-day here. The opener's down the road," Flores said. "He's got a little injury, and I think ... he's just going to take it day-to-day. He's got a great attitude about it. I think he'll be OK."</p><p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story423965418 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wide receiver Michael Walker #13 of the Jacksonville Jaguars works to evade the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter of a preseason NFL game at TIAA Bank Field on August 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eagles lose another backup QB, beat Jags 24-10 in preseason</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cody Kessler's return to Jacksonville lasted seven plays and ended with a slow walk to the visitors' locker room.</p><p>Philadelphia's third-string quarterback was knocked out of the team's 24-10 preseason victory against the Jaguars on the opening drive Thursday night. Defensive end Datone Jones came unblocked off the edge and walloped Kessler in the back.</p><p>Kessler was escorted to the sideline, evaluated for a head injury in the locker room and then placed in the concussion protocol. The team already was without backup Nate Sudfeld, who broke his left wrist in the team's preseason opener against Tennessee. Starter Carson Wentz rested for the second straight game. He watched from the sideline in uniform, but without pads and a helmet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/matt-dibenedetto-out-at-leavine-after-this-nascar-season" title="Matt DiBenedetto out at Leavine after this NASCAR season" data-articleId="423962626" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Matt DiBenedetto out at Leavine after this NASCAR season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 01:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 09:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Matt DiBenedetto has been told by Leavine Family Racing he will not be brought back for a second season with the NASCAR team in 2020.</p><p>DiBenedetto called it "devastating news" in Thursday social media posts. He's enjoying the best season of his career while driving the No. 95 Toyota and is ranked a career-best 23rd in points. He has four top top-10 finishes in the past eight races.</p><p>DiBenedetto's post said the team told him Tuesday he was out. In a statement, the organization called DiBenedetto "a talented young driver."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-travels-to-minnesota-for-saturday-match" title="Orlando City travels to Minnesota for Saturday match" data-articleId="424024883" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City travels to Minnesota for Saturday match</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando City SC (9-11-6, 33 points) travels to take on Minnesota United FC (12-8-5, 41 points) on Saturday, August 17 in its first visit to Allianz Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.</p><p>The match will be televised locally on My65 and available to stream on YouTube TV. It will also be broadcast on Real Radio 104.1 FM in English and Acción 97.9 FM, 810 AM in Spanish.</p><p>"Obviously a massive three points for us at the midweek, but now we face a formidable opponent in Minnesota. They've had a good run of form as of late and they present a lot of different challenges to any team," Head Coach James O'Connor said. 