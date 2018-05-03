Falcons QB Ryan agrees to 5-year, $150 million extension

- Quarterback Matt Ryan has become the NFL's highest-paid player, agreeing to a five-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $100 million with the Atlanta Falcons.

The team made the announcement public in a tweet which read:

“We have agreed to terms with Matt Ryan on a 5-year extension. The best is yet to come.”

A person familiar with the deal, which begins in 2019, says it is worth a maximum of $150 million -- an average of $30 million a year. Of that, the person says Ryan is assured of collecting at least $100 million, surpassing the $84 million, three-year guaranteed contract that Kirk Cousins received from the Minnesota Vikings. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms of the deal were not released.

Ryan was the third overall draft pick in 2008 and has been the Falcons' starting quarterback ever since. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Ryan has only missed two starts over the first decade of his career, passing for nearly 42,000 yards with 260 touchdowns. He was the league MVP in 2016, guiding Atlanta to only the second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

With his new deal with the Falcons, Ryan surpassed Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins as the highest paid quarterback in the league.

Ryan will turn 33 on May 17.