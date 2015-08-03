< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428085846" data-article-version="1.0">Drivers left out of playoffs still fighting to achieve goals</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428085846" data-article-version="1.0">Drivers left out of playoffs still fighting to achieve goals</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-428085846" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Drivers left out of playoffs still fighting to achieve goals&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/drivers-left-out-of-playoffs-still-fighting-to-achieve-goals-1" data-title="Drivers left out of playoffs still fighting to achieve goals" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/drivers-left-out-of-playoffs-still-fighting-to-achieve-goals-1" addthis:title="Drivers left out of playoffs still fighting to achieve goals"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428085846.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428085846");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428085846-4832092"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428085846-4832092" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/drivers-left-out-of-playoffs-still-fighting-to-achieve-goals-1">MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 07:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> "Just keep drilling that and trying to get ourselves higher in points and then also back to victory lane."</p> <p>It certainly would be a start.</p> <p>Johnson hasn't won an official Cup race since June 2017 at Dover, one of the primary reasons he must wait until 2020 to resume the chase for a record-breaking eighth series title. He has finished outside the top 15 in seven of the last eight races and in the 30s four times during the same span.</p> <p>Of course, Johnson can always use more time getting acclimated to his second crew chief of the season, Cliff Daniels.</p> <p>Still, that doesn't make it any easier to accept the results for Johnson - or anyone else left out.</p> <p>"It wasn't for a lack of effort," Daniel Suarez said. "We just didn't have things play in our way. In the last pit stop cycle, the caution came out after we pitted (or) one lap after, and that was important. That was not a position that we wanted to be in."</p> <p>Suarez started Sunday even with Ryan Newman in points and holding the tiebreaker. Things went wrong quickly.</p> <p>Suarez's first big hit came when the No. 41 Ford brushed the wall, forcing him to pit just 12 laps into the Brickyard 400. He spent the rest of the race trying to work his way back up even when he thought others, such as Matt Tifft, got in his way. Tifft was knocked out of the race with 13 laps to go after hitting the wall in the first turn.</p> <p>Suarez contended Tifft, whose postseason fate was sealed long before the Brickyard, blocked his faster car for at least four laps before the crash - costing him an opportunity to pick up precious spots and points.</p> <p>The result: Suarez finished four points short of becoming the first Mexico-born driver to make the playoff field. Teammate Clint Bowyer clinched the No. 15 qualifying spot. Bowyer and Suarez race for Stewart-Haas Racing, and Suarez, like Johnson, still wants to win.</p> <p>"We're still racing," Suarez said. "I feel like as a team we have to keep getting better. Yeah, we're not in the playoffs, but we have plenty of things to (clean) up. If we can win a race that would be like making the playoffs or even better."</p> <p>Then there's Bubba Wallace, who flirted with the win. His only previous career top-five finish came in the 2018 Daytona 500 when he wound up second to Austin Dillon. Wallace's best finish this season had come at Bristol last month when he was 14th and well out of playoff contention.</p> <p>Somehow, as the laps piled up, Wallace continued to move up. He finished a distant third behind race winner Kevin Harvick and runner-up Joey Logano, allowing Newman to take the final playoff spot.</p> <p>Unlike Johnson and Suarez, the 25-year-old Wallace was beaming with pride.</p> <p>"It's a confidence booster, a mentality booster, knowing we can run with these guys when all is on the line," Wallace said. "We needed this. We needed this weekend."</p> <p>And now Wallace, Johnson, Suarez and all the other drivers who failed to make the playoff will now adjust their championship plans and focus on building momentum that could put them back in playoff position next year.</p> <p>"It's pretty impressive the run we've been on, to be in the playoffs for many consecutive years. I'm not sure who is close," Johnson said. "Sure, we wanted to continue it, but the goal is to win a race. The team is getting stronger each and every week. Cliff Daniels is doing an amazing job. We're ready to roll. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>No. 9 Florida to play without WR Toney, maybe CB Henderson</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 07:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>No. 9 Florida likely will be without two of its best players to open Southeastern Conference play Saturday.</p><p>Coach Dan Mullen said Monday that elusive receiver Kadarius Toney will miss "a couple of weeks" because of a left shoulder injury and speedy cornerback CJ Henderson is doubtful to play at Kentucky (2-0) because of a sprained left ankle. Mullen added that he won't put Henderson on the field "unless he's 100% healthy."</p><p>The two starters - both wear No. 1 because of their play-making ability - were injured during a 45-0 victory over Tennessee-Martin.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/steelers-trade-qb-dobbs-to-jaguars-for-5th-round-draft-pick" title="Steelers trade QB Dobbs to Jaguars for 5th-round draft pick" data-articleId="428085348" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Steelers trade QB Dobbs to Jaguars for 5th-round draft pick</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 07:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone.</p><p>The Jaguars gave up their fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round selection in 2017.</p><p>Dobbs, who has played in five career games, will back up rookie Gardner Minshew. Minshew completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, in his NFL debut Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jaguars-opener-will-go-down-as-worst-in-franchise-history-1" title="Jaguars opener will go down as worst in franchise history" data-articleId="428010183" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jaguars opener will go down as worst in franchise history</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 01:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jacksonville's season opener will go down as the worst in franchise history.</p><p>The Jaguars lost quarterback Nick Foles for at least two months because of a broken left collarbone. Their vaunted defense deviated from what it does best - man-to-man coverage - and got gashed for 491 yards as well as eight scores in the first nine possessions. Linebacker and team captain Myles Jack, who recently signed a four-year, $57 million extension, was ejected for throwing a punch and then had to be restrained before he was escorted off the field.</p><p>Adding to the embarrassment of the 40-26 home loss to Kansas City : a small fire in a stadium fuse box caused a CBS production truck to lose power and forced the network to shift viewing audiences to different games for the final seven minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-woman-rides-out-dorian-in-bahamas" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/Maggie%20Rende_1568081540323.jpg_7647955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/Maggie%20Rende_1568081540323.jpg_7647955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/Maggie%20Rende_1568081540323.jpg_7647955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/Maggie%20Rende_1568081540323.jpg_7647955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/Maggie%20Rende_1568081540323.jpg_7647955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida woman rides out Dorian in Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/gainesville-firefighters-deployed-to-bahamas-after-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/gainesville%20firefighters%20to%20bahamas_1568081261417.jpg_7647945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/gainesville%20firefighters%20to%20bahamas_1568081261417.jpg_7647945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/gainesville%20firefighters%20to%20bahamas_1568081261417.jpg_7647945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/gainesville%20firefighters%20to%20bahamas_1568081261417.jpg_7647945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/gainesville%20firefighters%20to%20bahamas_1568081261417.jpg_7647945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gainesville firefighters deployed to Bahamas after Dorian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/2-accused-of-threatening-drive-thru-workers-with-guns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/two%20accused%20of%20threatening%20drive-thru%20workers%20with%20guns_1568079193182.jpg_7647906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/two%20accused%20of%20threatening%20drive-thru%20workers%20with%20guns_1568079193182.jpg_7647906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/two%20accused%20of%20threatening%20drive-thru%20workers%20with%20guns_1568079193182.jpg_7647906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/two%20accused%20of%20threatening%20drive-thru%20workers%20with%20guns_1568079193182.jpg_7647906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/two%20accused%20of%20threatening%20drive-thru%20workers%20with%20guns_1568079193182.jpg_7647906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 accused of threatening drive-thru workers with guns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/california-governor-signs-vaccine-bills-he-demanded" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California governor signs vaccine bills he demanded</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/mcdonald-s-employee-filmed-choking-punching-customer-over-alleged-complaint-about-cold-fries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/18/mcdonald%27s%20french%20fries_1531943855238.jpg_5808298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/18/mcdonald%27s%20french%20fries_1531943855238.jpg_5808298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/18/mcdonald%27s%20french%20fries_1531943855238.jpg_5808298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/18/mcdonald%27s%20french%20fries_1531943855238.jpg_5808298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/18/mcdonald%27s%20french%20fries_1531943855238.jpg_5808298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>McDonald's employee filmed choking, punching customer over alleged complaint about cold fries</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 