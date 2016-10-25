< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story424721934" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424721934" data-article-version="1.0">Dolphins' Stills objects to comments by Jay-Z about NFL deal</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424721934" data-article-version="1.0">Dolphins' Stills objects to comments by Jay-Z about NFL deal</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-424721934" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Dolphins' Stills objects to comments by Jay-Z about NFL deal&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/dolphins-stills-objects-to-comments-by-jay-z-about-nfl-deal" data-title="Dolphins' Stills objects to comments by Jay-Z about NFL deal" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/dolphins-stills-objects-to-comments-by-jay-z-about-nfl-deal" addthis:title="Dolphins' Stills objects to comments by Jay-Z about NFL deal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424721934.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424721934");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424721934-410564196"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo: whittlz / Flickr / Creative Commons 2.0)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo: whittlz / Flickr / Creative Commons 2.0)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424721934-410564196" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo: whittlz / Flickr / Creative Commons 2.0)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo: whittlz / Flickr / Creative Commons 2.0)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/dolphins-stills-objects-to-comments-by-jay-z-about-nfl-deal">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 11:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> (AP)</strong> - Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills objected Monday to recent comments from rapper Jay-Z about social activism by current and former NFL players, including Colin Kaepernick.</p> <p>Jay-Z and the league last week announced a partnership he characterized as a progressive step to carry on the campaign that Kaepernick began by kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial division.</p> <p>Stills said he isn't so sure the Jay-Z partnership represents progress.</p> <p>"I felt like he really discredited Colin and myself and the work that's being done," Stills said. "I'm going to try and give this man the benefit of the doubt for now, but it doesn't sit right with me. It's not something that I agree with. It's not something that I respect."</p> <p>While Kaepernick is out of the NFL, Stills continues to kneel during the anthem to protest social injustice. Last week Jay-Z said kneeling has served its purpose.</p> <p>"I think everyone knows what the issue is - we're done with that," Jay-Z said. "We all know the issue now. OK, next."</p> <p>Stills said Jay-Z could have reached out to him or to Kaepernick before announcing the partnership.</p> <p>"He's talking about, 'We're moving past kneeling,' like he ever protested," Stills said. "He's not an NFL player. He's never been on a knee. ... By <span class="author">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Choosing the Miami Dolphins' quarterback has become a close call, mostly because both candidates have been only so-so, and coach Brian Flores isn't ready to announce his decision..</p><p>He is not sure he'll be ready before the final exhibition game, either.</p><p>Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start the third game of the preseason Thursday against Jacksonville, with Josh Rosen coming off the bench. But that doesn't mean Fitzpatrick has clinched the No. 1 job, Flores said Monday, even though the Dolphins are treating the game as a dress rehearsal for the season opener Sept. 8 against Baltimore.</p> </div> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Seattle Mariners will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT.</p><p>PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named</p><p>LINE: Rays--199; over/under is 8 runs</p> </div> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The Rays will face off against the Mariners at home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Seattle Mariners will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT.</p><p>PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named</p><p>LINE: Rays--199; over/under is 8 runs</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/murphy-nola-lead-mariners-to-9-3-win-over-rays" title="Murphy, Nola lead Mariners to 9-3 win over Rays" data-articleId="424654814" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tom Murphy homered twice and drove in four runs, Austin Nola also went deep and had three RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the playoff-contending Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 on Monday night.</p><p>Murphy, who had three hits and a walk, hit a three-run drive in the first inning and added a solo shot in the fifth. He has 15 homers in 52 games.</p><p>Nola had a two-run homer during a four-run second off Rays two-way player Brendan McKay (2-3) and had an RBI single in the fourth.</p> </div> He has 15 homers in 52 games.</p><p>Nola had a two-run homer during a four-run second off Rays two-way player Brendan McKay (2-3) and had an RBI single in the fourth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span 