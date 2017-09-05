Dolphins opener against Bucs to be moved, possibly rescheduled due to Irma

- The NFL made the decision Tuesday afternoon that the 2017 season opener between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in South Florida due to the potential problems of current Category 5 storm, Hurricane Irma.

Originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium, the week-one matchup will not be played in Miami with some tracks showing Irma hitting Florida’s east coast.

The NFL released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying a decision has not yet been made as to when and where the game will be played.

“In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate. The league will continue to examine other options, including playing the game this Sunday at a neutral site or in Miami later this season, and will provide an update on that decision as soon as possible.”