Dolphins, Flores assess damage after another drubbing
Posted Sep 24 2019 12:59PM EDT drubbing"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430122764.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430122764");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430122764-24735979"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430122764-24735979" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/dolphins-flores-assess-damage-after-another-drubbing-1">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 12:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430122764" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (AP)</strong> - For the downtrodden Miami Dolphins, a brighter Sunday draws near, one that may stand as their best at season's end.</p> <p>They have a bye coming up.</p> <p>Otherwise, there's not much to look forward to for a team that is 0-3 and has been outscored 133-16, the NFL's largest point differential after three games since at least 1940. The Dolphins are on pace to set NFL records both for fewest points scored and most points allowed in a 16-game season.</p> <p>The latest drubbing came Sunday at Dallas, when the Dolphins hung around through a sloppy first half but still lost 31-6. The offense sputtered, the defense faded and even special teams contributed: The Dolphins muffed a punt, missed a field goal and were offside when they recovered an onside kick. Getting blown out was again a team effort.</p> <p>"There were a lot of shoulda, coulda, wouldas in the game," said rookie coach Brian Flores, still looking for his first win. "We've just got to make the routine plays. This is a game they have all played since they were little. We just need to stay in the present and play the way we've practiced and the way we talk about playing, and I think good things will happen."</p> <p>Before the bye, the Dolphins return home Sunday and are 16 1/2-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are things to know about Miami and its historically bad start:</p> <p><strong>WHAT'S WORKING</strong></p> <p>Quarterback Josh Rosen deserved better in his first start for Miami. He was under constant pressure, received no support from the run game and had a touchdown pass dropped for the second week in a row. Rosen finished 18 of 29 for 200 yards with no turnovers.</p> <p>"We are a really determined group of guys that is really prideful and just wants to put a good product of football on the field," Rosen said. "And I think we're getting there. I just don't think we've really quite hit that hump."</p> <p><strong>WHAT NEEDS HELP</strong></p> <p>The Dolphins gave up 59 points in the opener, and then 43 and 31, but that doesn't mean they're trending toward a shutout in Game 6. Instead, they remain on pace to shatter the NFL record of 533 points allowed in a season.</p> <p>Miami kept a collective finger in the dike for a half at Dallas, and then allowed 21 points and 272 yards in the second half. The Dolphins have been outscored 68-0 after halftime this season.</p> <p>Meanwhile, 2018 first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick, traded last week as part of the Dolphins' ongoing rebuilding project, had an interception and a forced fumble in his first game with the Steelers.</p> <p><strong>STOCK UP</strong></p> <p>Defensive lineman Taco Charlton, who joined the Dolphins last week, faced his former team and had the lone sack of Dak Prescott. Charlton was a 2017 first-round draft pick by the Cowboys, who released him after he was a healthy scratch in the season's first two games.</p> <p><strong>STOCK DOWN</strong></p> <p>Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard was torched for two touchdowns by Amari Cooper and ejected when he got into a scuffle in the closing minutes. Howard has no interceptions after tying for the league lead with seven in 2018.</p> <p>"I didn't have my best game," Howard said. "I'm really frustrated."</p> <p><strong>INJURED</strong></p> <p>WR Allen Hurns (concussion) returned to South Florida on Monday after spending a night in a Dallas hospital. He's in the concussion protocol. LT Jesse Davis (arm) and RG Danny Isidora (foot) left the game but might be able to play this week, Flores said.</p> <p><strong>KEY NUMBER</strong></p> <p>2011 - that's the last time Miami was 0-3. So this is a bad start even by Dolphins standards, and they haven't won a playoff game since 2000.</p> <p><strong>NEXT STEPS</strong></p> <p>Flores must try to keep the locker room together as the reality sets in that 0-16 is much more likely than a playoff berth.</p> <p>His message to the team? UCF Football to face off against Boise State, BYU
Posted Sep 24 2019 02:42PM EDT

The University of Central Florida (UCF) Vice President and Athletics Director Danny White announced on Tuesday that the Cougars of Brigham Young University (BYU) and the Broncos of Boise State will face off against the University of Central Florida (UCF) at UCF's Spectrum Stadium.

"BYU and Boise State represent big-time strength-of-schedule games for our program based on their records and top-25 rankings in recent years. We are committed to continue to schedule attractive, meaningful football games both for our fans and student-athletes. BYU and Boise State are both power programs, and we're proud to play them," says White.

UCF and Boise State will meet for the first in 2021 at UCF's Spectrum Stadium. UCF and the team will go head-to-head again in 2023 on Boise's home turf. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UCF Football to face off against Boise State, BYU</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 02:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The University of Central Florida (UCF) Vice President and Athletics Director Danny White announced on Tuesday that the Cougars of Brigham Young University (BYU) and the Broncos of Boise State will face off against the University of Central Florida (UCF) at UCF's Spectrum Stadium.</p><p>"BYU and Boise State represent big-time strength-of-schedule games for our program based on their records and top-25 rankings in recent years. We are committed to continue to schedule attractive, meaningful football games both for our fans and student-athletes. BYU and Boise State are both power programs, and we're proud to play them," says White.</p><p>UCF and Boise State will meet for the first in 2021 at UCF's Spectrum Stadium. Arians: Inconsistent Buccaneers still learning how to win
By FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 24 2019 12:55PM EDT

A week after winning a close game on the road, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found a way to lose one at home in excruciating fashion.

Things don't figure to get much easier the next two months for a team that's still learning what it takes to be successful.

Rookie kicker Matt Gay remained a hot topic on Monday, as did coach Bruce Arians' unconventional decision to use a delay of game penalty to move the ball 5 yards farther back before the sixth-round draft pick narrowly missed a potential game-winning 34-yard field goal in a 32-31 loss to the New York Giants. Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4
By MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press
Posted Sep 23 2019 11:41PM EDT

Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during Tampa Bay's six-run fourth inning, and the Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

The Rays hold a half-game lead over Cleveland, which had the day off.

The announced attendance was 8,779. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" title="getty_pelositrumpimpeach_092419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House Speaker Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into President Trump over Ukraine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/whistleblower-blocked-by-trump-administration-would-like-to-speak-to-congress-schiff-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The whistleblower who made a complaint about U.S. President Donald Trump who has thus far been blocked by the Trump Administration is requesting to speak to Congress, chairman of the House intelligence committee says. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Whistleblower blocked by Trump administration would like to speak to Congress, Rep. Schiff says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alarming-photo-of-school-bus-under-train-crossing-arm-leads-to-investigation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="bus under train arm_1569359698850.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alarming photo of school bus under train crossing arm leads to investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/i-came-out-in-tears-professional-violinist-performs-for-abused-shelter-dogs-to-calm-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Violinist_1569359196030_7674132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Martin Agee photographed playing violin for one of the shelter's dogs. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/house-speaker-pelosi-announces-impeachment-inquiry-into-president-trump-over-ukraine" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelositrumpimpeach_092419_1569359577801_7673954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelositrumpimpeach_092419_1569359577801_7673954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelositrumpimpeach_092419_1569359577801_7673954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelositrumpimpeach_092419_1569359577801_7673954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelositrumpimpeach_092419_1569359577801_7673954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="House&#x20;Speaker&#x20;Nancy&#x20;Pelosi&#x20;announces&#x20;an&#x20;official&#x20;impeachment&#x20;inquiry&#x20;of&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;on&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>House Speaker Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into President Trump over Ukraine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/whistleblower-blocked-by-trump-administration-would-like-to-speak-to-congress-schiff-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;whistleblower&#x20;who&#x20;made&#x20;a&#x20;complaint&#x20;about&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;who&#x20;has&#x20;thus&#x20;far&#x20;been&#x20;blocked&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Trump&#x20;Administration&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;is&#x20;requesting&#x20;to&#x20;speak&#x20;to&#x20;Congress&#x2c;&#x20;chairman&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;House&#x20;intelligence&#x20;committee&#x20;says&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Whistleblower blocked by Trump administration would like to speak to Congress, Rep. Schiff says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alarming-photo-of-school-bus-under-train-crossing-arm-leads-to-investigation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alarming photo of school bus under train crossing arm leads to investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/i-came-out-in-tears-professional-violinist-performs-for-abused-shelter-dogs-to-calm-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Violinist_1569359196030_7674132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Violinist_1569359196030_7674132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Violinist_1569359196030_7674132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Violinist_1569359196030_7674132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Violinist_1569359196030_7674132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Martin&#x20;Agee&#x20;photographed&#x20;playing&#x20;violin&#x20;for&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;shelter&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;dogs&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;ASPCA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘I came out in tears': Professional violinist performs for abused shelter dogs to calm them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/nasa-says-1969-moon-landing-lab-to-be-demolished-next-year-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/NASA_1569356691627_7673950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/NASA_1569356691627_7673950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/NASA_1569356691627_7673950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/NASA_1569356691627_7673950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/NASA_1569356691627_7673950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="INDIA&#x20;-&#x20;2019&#x2f;09&#x2f;16&#x3a;&#x20;In&#x20;this&#x20;photo&#x20;illustration&#x20;the&#x20;national&#x20;space&#x20;agency&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;NASA&#x20;logo&#x20;seen&#x20;displayed&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;smartphone&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Avishek&#x20;Das&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA says 1969 moon landing lab to be demolished next year</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 