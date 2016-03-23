< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story423144978" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423144978" data-article-version="1.0">Dobbs, Rudolph lead Steelers to 30-28 win against Bucs</h1>
</header> Dobbs, Rudolph lead Steelers to 30-28 win against Bucs against Bucs"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423144978.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423144978");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423144978-112665997"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423144978-112665997" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_160_90.png" By DAN SCIFO, Associated Press
Posted Aug 09 2019 11:36PM EDT 11:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423144978" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PITTSBURGH (AP)</strong> - Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-28 on Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams.</p><p>Two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger gave way to recent draft picks Dobbs and Rudolph to battle for the backup quarterback job.</p><p>Jameis Winston led the Bucs' first-team offense to a touchdown in his only offensive series against a Steelers defense that featured few regulars.</p><p>Dobbs started and played two series, going 5 of 8 for 85 yards and throwing an interception that was nullified because of offsetting penalties. Dobbs, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, also had two third-down scrambles for 44 yards, including a 36-yarder that set up a 33-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.</p><p>Rudolph entered on the third series and played into the third quarter. He finished 5 of 8 for 91 yards and two touchdowns.</p><p>Rudolph, the Steelers' third-round pick in 2018, completed all three attempts during his first series, including an 8-yard touchdown to James Washington, his college teammate at Oklahoma State. In the third quarter, a 59-yard catch-and-run by Johnny Holton set up a 3-yard score to Zach Gentry, the Steelers' fifth-round pick.</p><p>Bruce Arians coached his first game for the Buccaneers, and he did it where he was an assistant coach from 2004-11, winning two Super Bowls. Arians, back on the sideline after a year of retirement, coached in Arizona for five seasons and, while in Pittsburgh, helped develop Roethlisberger into one of the league's top quarterbacks.</p><p>The Bucs hope he can do the same with Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 who led the league's top-ranked passing offense in 2018, but has been spotty.</p><p>WINSTON'S PERFORMANCE</p><p>Winston finished 5 of 6 for 40 yards with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin. Winston's lone incompletion was a first-down deep shot from midfield; the Bucs faced third down once during the 12-play, 81-yard drive.</p><p>Winston, close to the franchise passing record, has thrown for 14,628 yards. But he's won only 21 of 56 career starts and the Bucs have gone 5-11 in consecutive seasons. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, he's thrown for a franchise-record 88 touchdowns in four seasons, but he also has 58 interceptions in those 56 games.</p><p>BUSH'S BIG GAME</p><p>Steelers first-round pick linebacker Devin Bush finished with 10 tackles, including seven solo in one half. He had six tackles in the first quarter alone, including four solo. Bush, the No. 10 overall pick from Michigan, nearly had an interception and was part of a fourth-and-1 stop in the second quarter.</p><p>BUCS RUNNING BACKS</p><p>Tampa Bay running backs Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones combined for 36 yards on just seven carries against the Steelers. The Bucs had one of the worst rushing offenses in the league last season. Barber led the team with 871 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games. Jones, the Bucs' second-round pick in 2018, had just 22 yards on 28 carries in the preseason last year, and 44 yards and a score on 23 carries during the regular season, when he struggled with the playbook. He had 18 yards on four carries Friday.</p><p>WASHINGTON WITH THE CATCH</p><p>Washington, the Steelers' second-round pick in 2018, finished with four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Washington also caught a 43-yard pass while Pittsburgh was backed up at its 6-yard line, and hauled in a 22-yard reception on third-and-21 from the Steelers 10.</p><p>KICKING GAME</p><p>Boswell converted both his field goal tries for Pittsburgh, while Matt Gay went 1 for 1 for Tampa Bay.</p><p>Boswell was a Pro Bowler in 2017, but he struggled last season, converting just 65% percent of his kicks. He hit from 47 and 33 yards against Tampa Bay.</p><p>Gay, the Bucs' fifth-round pick from Utah, closed the first half with a 55-yard field goal. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gonzales gets the start for Mariners in series opener against Rays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Mariners are 27-33 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 182 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 26, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.</p><p>The Rays have gone 35-22 away from home. Tampa Bay has hit 156 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with 19, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.</p><p>TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 112 hits and has 68 RBIs. Kyle Seager is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/brad-keselowski-wins-pole-for-nascar-cup-race-at-michigan-1" title="Brad Keselowski wins pole for NASCAR Cup race at Michigan" data-articleId="423135015" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/mencs_nhms_bradkeselowski_071919_1565404279500_7585319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/mencs_nhms_bradkeselowski_071919_1565404279500_7585319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/mencs_nhms_bradkeselowski_071919_1565404279500_7585319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/mencs_nhms_bradkeselowski_071919_1565404279500_7585319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/mencs_nhms_bradkeselowski_071919_1565404279500_7585319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Alliance Truck Parts Ford, celebrates with the Pole Award qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brad Keselowski wins pole for NASCAR Cup race at Michigan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 10:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Brad Keselowski will be joined by family and friends during the NASCAR Cup race Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.</p><p>And for the first time, Keselowski hopes to be able to celebrate a victory with them at the track about 70 miles away from his hometown in suburban Detroit.</p><p>Keselowski won the series championship in 2012 and has 30 career Cup victories, but he hasn't won any of his 20 races at MIS - where he made his Cup debut 10 years ago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/nascar-s-johnson-blaney-feud-shows-no-signs-of-slowing-down" title="NASCAR's Johnson-Blaney feud shows no signs of slowing down" data-articleId="423134266" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASCAR's Johnson-Blaney feud shows no signs of slowing down</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 10:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jimmie Johnson's feud with Ryan Blaney is showing no signs of slowing down, heading into the NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway</p><p>Johnson still wants Blaney to apologize for making contact from behind going into a turn nearly a week ago at Watkins Glen.</p><p>The seven-time champion approached the 25-year-old Blaney after the race, pointing his index finger at him during a heated exchange .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-to-honor-victims-of-dayton-el-paso-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/vigiil_1565407518120_7585349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vigiil_1565407518120.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VIgil held to honor victims of Dayton, El Paso shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-technology-assists-volusia-school-bus-drivers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/volusia-county-school-bus-tablets_1565407521175_7585351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="volusia-county-school-bus-tablets_1565407521175.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New technology assists Volusia school bus drivers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/climate-change-will-make-food-scarce-expensive-and-low-in-nutritional-value-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/AmazonDeforestationFoodScarcty_Banner_Getty_1565400050419_7585259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An aerial view over a chemically deforested area of the Amazon jungle caused by illegal mining activities, which have caused irreversible ecological damage to more than 11,000 hectares of forest and river basins. (CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images)" title="AmazonDeforestationFoodScarcty_Banner_Getty_1565400050419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Climate change will make food scarce, expensive, and low in nutritional value, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/outback-steakhouse-apologizes-to-family-over-noise-complaint-about-son-with-special-needs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-917650712%20THUMB_1565394357034.jpg_7584570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: An Outback Steakhouse restaurant on Georgia Ave. is photographed in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Photo by Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images)" title="917650712_1565394357034-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Outback Steakhouse apologizes to family over 'noise complaint' about son with special needs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-technology-assists-volusia-school-bus-drivers" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/volusia-county-school-bus-tablets_1565407521175_7585351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/volusia-county-school-bus-tablets_1565407521175_7585351_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/volusia-county-school-bus-tablets_1565407521175_7585351_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/volusia-county-school-bus-tablets_1565407521175_7585351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/volusia-county-school-bus-tablets_1565407521175_7585351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New technology assists Volusia school bus drivers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dobbs-rudolph-lead-steelers-to-30-28-win-against-bucs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dobbs, Rudolph lead Steelers to 30-28 win against Bucs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/law-enforcement-investigate-rideshare-at-oia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Law enforcement investigate rideshare at OIA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gonzales-gets-the-start-for-mariners-in-series-opener-against-rays-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gonzales gets the start for Mariners in series opener against Rays</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/brad-keselowski-wins-pole-for-nascar-cup-race-at-michigan-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/mencs_nhms_bradkeselowski_071919_1565404279500_7585319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/mencs_nhms_bradkeselowski_071919_1565404279500_7585319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/mencs_nhms_bradkeselowski_071919_1565404279500_7585319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/mencs_nhms_bradkeselowski_071919_1565404279500_7585319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/mencs_nhms_bradkeselowski_071919_1565404279500_7585319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brad&#x20;Keselowski&#x2c;&#x20;driver&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;&#x23;2&#x20;Alliance&#x20;Truck&#x20;Parts&#x20;Ford&#x2c;&#x20;celebrates&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;Pole&#x20;Award&#x20;qualifying&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Monster&#x20;Energy&#x20;NASCAR&#x20;Cup&#x20;Series&#x20;Foxwoods&#x20;Resort&#x20;Casino&#x20;301&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brian&#x20;Lawdermilk&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brad Keselowski wins pole for NASCAR Cup race at Michigan</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 