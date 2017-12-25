Diamondbacks player Pavin Smith paid off parents' home, melts the internet's heart

Posted: Dec 25 2017 09:45PM EST

Updated: Dec 26 2017 12:45PM EST

The parents of one Arizona Diamondbacks player were presented with a great Christmas gift, and that generous act is warming hearts everywhere.

According to 247sports, Pavin Smith paid off his parent's home and presented the gift to his parents on Christmas.

Smith posted a video of his parents' reaction to his gift, on his verified Twitter page.

Smiths' parents were visibly emotional, as they learned of the gift.

As of Monday night, the video was viewed 130,000 times and re-tweeted 746 times. People on Twitter also praised Smith for his generous gift.

