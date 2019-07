- Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-out homer off Chad Green in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays past the New York Yankees 4-3 on Saturday.

Aaron Hicks had tied it at 3 in the top of the ninth for the Yankees, homering on a 2-2, two-out pitch from Colin Poche (2-1).

D'Arnaud's winning homer against Green (2-3) into the right-field seats got the Rays back within 7 1/2 games of the AL East-leading Yankees, who had won the first two games of a four-game series in extra innings. Tampa Bay is 3-9 against New York this season.

It was just New York's third loss in its last 19 games.

Nate Lowe hit a go-ahead two-run homer off CC Sabathia in the seventh that gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead.

Sabathia went a season-high seven innings, giving up three runs and seven hits.

Blake Snell allowed one run and five hits over five innings. He went 2-3 with a 9.64 ERA in six starts last month.

Brett Gardner homered in the second for the Yankees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.