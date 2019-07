- The 61st annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 has been postponed until Sunday at 1 p.m., due to rain Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 was cancelled on Friday due to weather delays. The starting grid was based on car owner points, giving Joey Logano (No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford) – the reigning Monster Energy Series champion and the 2015 DAYTONA 500 champion – the pole position. Logano's best Coke Zero Sugar 400 result is a third-place finish in 2011.

Kyle Busch (No. 18 Interstate Batteries Toyota) will start alongside Logano on the front row. Busch won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2008 and has three second-place finishes.

Daytona International Speedway gates open Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m.