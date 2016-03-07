< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Coach Flores says Dolphins are heading in right direction are heading in right direction"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409630645.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409630645");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409630645-232061318"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409630645-232061318" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 29 2019 04:37PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 04:38PM EDT (AP)</strong> - Brian Flores loves fullbacks as a coach because he hated them as a linebacker.</p> <p>That small but illuminating revelation came Wednesday, helping a bit to answer the biggest question around the Miami Dolphins these days: What is the new coach like?</p> <p>Fans and players won't really know until Flores and the Dolphins start winning and losing this fall. Flores acknowledged he's still in the early stages of a multiyear rebuilding effort ordered by owner Stephen Ross, and one phase ends next week with the conclusion of offseason practices.</p> <p>"We're moving in the right direction," Flores said. "We've got two weeks left. We need to finish strong. That's the challenge to the group."</p> <p>For Flores, who took over a team that doesn't have a postseason victory since 2000, the challenge is to establish a winning culture. He's trying to do that in ways large and small.</p> <p>"It's ongoing," he said. "It's something new every morning. I can't give it all to them every day, so I try to give it to them in bits.</p> <p>"We're trying to build a culture that is about improvement, hard work and competition, but also about honesty and humility. Those are core values of mine. When you're not doing those things, that's when I get a little bit upset."</p> <p>Flores was hired following 15 seasons with the New England Patriots, and four months into the job, his stamp on the Dolphins' battered brand is becoming increasingly evident.</p> <p>One example: a wall in the corner of the practice field that bears the initials TNT, for "takes no talent." Players called out for mistakes during practice must run to the wall and back as punishment, a way of bringing discipline to a team that lacked it last year.</p> <p>"The expectations when we step on the practice field have been set right away in terms of the hustle and the competitiveness," said well-traveled quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has experienced the difference between good teams and bad. "We're going to practice the right way. That has been a point of emphasis, and it's something I enjoy."</p> <p>Flores has said every starting job is open, and while that's probably not true, players embrace his emphasis on competition and discipline.</p> <p>"Competition creates chemistry," cornerback Bobby McCain said. "When you're out here and you're balling and the loser does push-ups, no one wants to do push-ups."</p> <p>While the team adjusts to Flores, he's adjusting to being a head coach for the first time. Check back after he has lost on a last-second field goal, but so far he enjoys the job.</p> <p>"I love coaching," he said. "I'm passionate about it. It's just a bigger group I get to impact. Challenging them and being demanding is important to me. That's how you bring out the best in people. I love being in front of a big group."</p> <p>A big spotlight comes with that. Flores will be under a microscope this year for his development of potential franchise quarterback Josh Rosen, who was acquired from Arizona last month and is competing with Fitzpatrick for the starting job .</p> <p>More immediately, Flores must deal with the potentially polarizing status of two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones, who was unhappy about his playing time under departed coach Adam Gase and is skipping the offseason organized team activities , which are voluntary.</p> <p>When asked about Jones' playing time this year, Flores said it's to be determined.</p> <p>"There are no sacred cows, not in this game," the coach said. "You've got to earn what you get. That's the case for everyone on this team."</p> <p>Even at fullback - although the Dolphins are likely to keep one on the roster, perhaps seventh-round draft pick Chandler Cox of Auburn.</p> <p>"I value that position," Flores said. "It brings a toughness and grit I like in my team. I played linebacker, and I've had to deal with fullbacks. Florida point guard Nembhard returning for sophomore season
Posted May 29 2019 04:34PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 04:35PM EDT

Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard is returning to school for his sophomore year, a move that should have a positive impact on the Gators next season.

Nembhard announced his decision on social media Wednesday, hours before the deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft.

Nembhard had one final workout for NBA teams Tuesday in Los Angeles before sitting down with his family and opting to stay in school. Pride to receive NWSL's first-ever customized, exclusive training facility
Posted May 29 2019 01:29PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 01:32PM EDT In a historic move, the Orlando Pride will receive the first-ever customized, exclusive training facility in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the Club announced today. Following the 2019 season, Sylvan Lake Park will undergo a complete renovation, becoming the first training facility in the NWSL that is tailored to and used only by a women's team.

The move marks the Club's continued commitment and investment in the long-term identity and sustainability of the Pride.

"I think this [move] is building the sustainability of the Club and of the franchise and it shows that, you know what, we're here to stay," Orlando Pride General Manager Erik Ustruck said. "We're showing a commitment to Seminole County, we're showing a commitment to the Pride and that vision becomes global. This isn't only for the immediate future and the current team, but it's also to become a destination for the future of the Club, for the future of the franchise and to be able to attract top-class players from around the world and within the NWSL."

Orlando City Development Academy set to make Osceola Heritage Park official training grounds
Posted May 29 2019 01:12PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 01:23PM EDT

Orlando City SC announced a new step in the investment of its development pyramid today, as the Orlando City Development Academy (DA) will make the Orlando City SC Training Complex at Osceola Heritage Park its new official training grounds.

The DA will join Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer in moving to the Club's newly announced, state-of-the-art facility.

The Orlando City DA is set to move at the start of the 2019-20 academic year, while the Lions will remain at Sylvan Lake Park, their current training facility, through the end of the 2019 MLS season. 