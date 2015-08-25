< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Choi, Meadows homer in Rays' 7-5 win against Padres By BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer
Posted Aug 14 2019 01:14PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN DIEGO (AP)</strong> - Falling behind 4-1 in the first inning didn't matter to the Tampa Bay Rays.</p> <p>Ji-Man Choi hit a go-ahead, two-run home run with two outs in the seventh inning and rookie Austin Meadows also connected for the Rays, who beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.</p> <p>The Rays, who hold the AL's second wild-card spot, have won nine straight on the road and 12 of 14 overall. They've also won nine straight against the Padres and all four they've played in San Diego.</p> <p>"The offense really kept their heads about themselves," manager Kevin Cash said. "We certainly have shown here as of late we're capable of making some adjustments and putting some runs on the board. Just a really encouraging game by everyone involved."</p> <p>Padres rookie phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. left with a lower back spasm after striking out in the sixth.</p> <p>"He's just got some soreness back there. We won't start him tomorrow," manager Andy Green said. "That gives him two days off. We'll see how he is after the off day. Hopefully it's nothing more than that. Over the course of 162 you just get a little sore and stiff, and we'll find out here in the next day or so how he feels. Hopefully that's all it is."</p> <p>"He's been checked out by the doctors. Nobody thinks it's overly severe at this point in time, but they'll wait until he wakes up in the morning, find out how he feels. Sometimes with backs you just don't know. He's obviously been a huge part of everything we've done this year, so we're hoping for the best."</p> <p>The Padres had a bullpen meltdown for the second straight night that included Craig Stammen committing an error in the sixth on what should have been a routine throw home, and then rookie Michel Baez (0-1) allowing Choi's 11th homer in the seventh.</p> <p>The Rays tied it at 4 against Stammen. Willy Adames hit a leadoff double, advanced on Eric Sogard's groundout and scored when Stammen fielded pinch-hitter Kevin Kiermaier's comebacker and threw it away trying to get Adames at home.</p> <p>Baez walked Matt Duffy with one out in the seventh and retired pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau but then Choi drove a 2-0 pitch several rows into the seats in right-center. Adames singled and Eric Sogard doubled him in.</p> <p>Choi had two doubles as well as the homer.</p> <p>"Really, really impressive what he did, driving the ball all over the ballpark and then hitting the big home run," Cash said.</p> <p>Nick Anderson (2-0) pitched the sixth for the victory. Emilio Pagan got the final four outs - all by strikeout - for his 13th save.</p> <p>Meadows homered with one out in the first off left-hander Eric Lauer, his 20th.</p> <p>The Padres jumped on rookie Brendan McKay for four runs in the bottom of the inning, including Eric Hosmer's RBI double and Luis Urias' three-run double two batters later. McKay allowed three walks in the first, matching the number he'd allowed in his previous six starts.</p> <p>Although McKay didn't allow any more runs, he did give up three more walks. He allowed five hits in four innings and struck out seven.</p> <p>"That's not Brendan's style. He's a major control guy. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rosen gets start in Dolphins' 16-14 loss to Buccaneers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Second-year quarterback Josh Rosen was a surprise starter and went 10 for 18 for 102 yards during the first half in the Miami Dolphins' 16-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night.</p><p>Rosen, battling with 15-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Dolphins' starting job, helped Miami to a pair of field goals and a 6-3 halftime lead. Rosen was 13 for 20 with one interception in last week's 34-27 victory over Atlanta.</p><p>Fitzpatrick, who spent the previous two seasons with Tampa Bay, entered to start the second half and completed 3 of 9 passes for 20 yards before being replaced by Jake Rudock five minutes into the fourth quarter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/trio-of-tigers-pitchers-combine-to-blank-rays-2-0" title="Trio of Tigers pitchers combine to blank Rays 2-0" data-articleId="424263580" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trio of Tigers pitchers combine to blank Rays 2-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DICK SCANLON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Daniel Norris, Drew VerHagen and Joe Jimenez combined on a five-hitter to outpitch Charlie Morton, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 on Friday night.</p><p>Norris went the first three innings, VerHagen pitched five and Jimenez earned his seventh save by striking out Eric Sogard with two men on base to end the game.</p><p>VerHagen (3-2), who came into the game with an 8.03 ERA, gave up only three hits and two of them were erased by double plays.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/preview-orlando-pride-close-to-out-three-game-home-stand-against-utah-saturday" title="Preview: Orlando Pride close to out three-game home stand against Utah Saturday" data-articleId="424145848" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Preview: Orlando Pride close to out three-game home stand against Utah Saturday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride (3-10-2, 11 points) is set to host Utah Royals FC (7-6-3, 24 points) on Saturday, August 17 at Exploria Stadium, closing out a three game home stand. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.</p><p>The match will be available to stream on Yahoo! Sports, with international fans able to tune in on NWSLsoccer.com.</p><p>"[Utah] brings Christen Press and Amy Rodriguez, they're very good players in this league and have been for a while and we have to do well to contain them. Christen scored last time we played at home so we know the danger of them and we know we have to stop that danger," Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "They're a very good team. There's no surprise, they had a little bit of a rough patch, but there's no surprise that they're putting in performances where they're getting those goals. 