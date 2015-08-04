< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story430269399" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430269399" data-article-version="1.0">Choi HR in 12th lifts Rays 2-1 as Sabathia pitches in relief</h1> </header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430269399" data-article-version="1.0">Choi HR in 12th lifts Rays 2-1 as Sabathia pitches in relief</h1> lifts Rays 2-1 as Sabathia pitches in relief"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430269399.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430269399");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430269399-5130524"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430269399-5130524" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/choi-hr-in-12th-lifts-rays-2-1-as-sabathia-pitches-in-relief">MARK DIDTLER, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/choi-hr-in-12th-lifts-rays-2-1-as-sabathia-pitches-in-relief">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - The Tampa Bay Rays have developed a knack for comeback wins.</p> <p>Ji-Man Choi's game-ending home run in the 12th inning that helped Tampa Bay remain on track for an AL wild card berth. The Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-1 Tuesday on a night CC Sabathia pitched a perfect inning in his first regular-season relief appearance.</p> <p>"Walk-offs are always so much fun," said the Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, who also homered.</p> <p>Choi homered off Cory Gearrin (1-3) after Pete Fairbanks (2-3) struck out Brett Gardner with a runner on second and two outs in the top half.</p> <p>"It's definitely an awesome feeling," Choi said through a translator.</p> <p>Tampa Bay remained a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the second AL wild card, and the Rays closed within a half-game of Oakland for the top wild card.</p> <p>"That's September baseball," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Especially with their depth, they can be really aggressive with creating matchup advantages early and often in the game. It made it for some tough sledding for the offense today."</p> <p>Tampa Bay has trailed in 14 of its last 15 games, going 10-5 over the stretch.</p> <p>"Everyone in here knows that is at stake right now," Rays reliever Chaz Roe said.</p> <p>Tampa Bay has won a club-record eight straight extra-inning games.</p> <p>"I'll remember this season regardless of what happens the rest of my life," Kiermaier said.</p> <p>AL East champion New York (102-56) slipped as it tries to overtake Houston (103-54) for best record in the AL and homefield advantage throughout the AL playoffs.</p> <p>Sabathia, a 39-year-old left-hander who is retiring at the end of the season, had made 560 regular season starts but is being moved to the bullpen along with J.A. Happ ahead of the postseason.</p> <p>Sabathia struck out Travis d'Arnaud, induced a groundout from Choi and retired Matt Duffy on a called third strike. Sabathia's only prior big league relief appearance was in Game 5 of the AL Division Series, when he allowed one earned run over 1 1/3 innings against Detroit.</p> <p>He received a standing ovation as he walked toward the dugout after the inning from a large group of Yankees' fans among the announced crowd of 16,699.</p> <p>"Good that he was able to walk in from the bullpen, which is unique for him," Boone said. "So good first step. Hopefully he bounces back well from it."</p> <p>Cameron Maybin homered in the third off Yonny Chirinos, New York's 299th homer this season. It made the Yankees the first team in major league history to have 14 players with 10 or more home runs in the same season.</p> <p>Kiermaier tied the score in the fifth with a home run against Stephen Tarpley, the fourth of 11 Yankees pitchers.</p> <p>Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery gave up three hits and struck out three over two scoreless innings in his second appearance and first start since returning from Tommy John surgery.</p> <p>New York third baseman Gio Urshela was hit by a Diego Castillo pitch in the sixth and left an inning later with a bruised left hand. X-rays were negative and Boone didn't rule him out for Wednesday's game.</p> <p><strong>OVERHEAD ASSIST</strong></p> <p>Yankees 2B Gleyber Torres had his eighth-inning pop-fly hit off an overhanging catwalk at Tropicana Field and land in front of second base where shortstop Willy Adames fielded the ball and threw to second baseman Mike Brosseau to force out DJ LeMahieu.</p> <p><strong>NUMBERS</strong></p> <p>Tuesday's turnout was an improvement from Monday night's finale of a four-game series with Boston that drew 8,779. ... All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Feeling better, Magic guard Markelle Fultz has high hopes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was time for the last jump shot of Markelle Fultz's workout on the Orlando Magic practice court on Wednesday. He let a 3-pointer fly from the left corner, and spun around in celebration even before the ball swished through the net.</p><p>After two years of problems, he's feeling good again.</p><p>The shoulder injuries that kept him off the court for most of the two seasons since he was picked No. 1 in the 2017 draft are now being managed - he's hesitant to say healed - and Fultz is expected to be a full participant in practice when the Magic open training camp next week. It's a significant step forward, though the Magic also know they'll have to proceed with caution.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jaguars-ramsey-misses-practice-because-of-back-injury-1" title="Jaguars' Ramsey misses practice because of back injury" data-articleId="430270957" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jaguars' Ramsey misses practice because of back injury</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Wednesday because of an apparent back injury, the latest chapter in his trade request.</p><p>Ramsey showed up on the injury report and was not at practice during the part open to the media. Coach Doug Marrone chuckled through a series of questions about his star player and said "his back got tight."</p><p>Marrone adds "it's normal. His back has gotten tight before. My back's tight, a couple guys' backs are tight. A couple guys have hamstrings. Everyone gets the stuff."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/new-york-yankees-to-face-off-against-the-tampa-bay-rays" title="New York Yankees to face off against the Tampa Bay Rays" data-articleId="430271116" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New York Yankees to face off against the Tampa Bay Rays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The New York Yankees will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT.</p><p>PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga (2-1, 4.25 ERA) Rays: Charlie Morton (15-6, 3.15 ERA)</p><p>LINE: Rays -118; over/under is 9 runs</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-tree-in-season-2-of-the-masked-singer-is-ready-to-light-up-the-stage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/tree_1569436793329_7675678_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The tree is ready to tower over the competition when the second season of “The Masked Singer” premieres on FOX, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT." title="tree_1569436793329-400801.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The tree in Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer' is ready to light up the stage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-proposes-to-girlfriend-by-growing-carrot-inside-engagement-ring-in-their-garden"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/Carrot%20inside%20ring%20-%2016x9_1569430672458.jpg_7675638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Danielle “Deejay” Squires holds her engagement ring wrapped around a carrot from her backyard. (Photo credit: Danielle "Deejay" Squires)" title="Carrot inside ring - 16x9_1569430672458.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man proposes to girlfriend by growing carrot inside engagement ring in their garden</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/hacker-reportedly-takes-over-smart-home-plays-vulgar-music-sets-thermostat-to-90-degrees"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/SmartHomeHacked__Banner__Getty_1569435968015_7675753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: (L-R) Canary, Logi Circle, Nest Cam, D-Link Home Monitor HD, Withings Home and Netatmo Welcome home security camera. Hackers have been taking over smart home systems like these. (Photo by Gavin Roberts/T3 Magazine/Future via Getty Images)" title="SmartHomeHacked__Banner__Getty_1569435968015-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hacker reportedly takes over smart home, plays vulgar music, sets thermostat to 90 degrees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-drone-delivering-drugs-cell-phone-to-ohio-jail-inmate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office via Storyful)" title="ohio jail drone delivery_1569432521767.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows drone delivering drugs, class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/13-year-old-student-dies-from-injuries-sustained-during-fight-at-middle-school" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>13-year-old student dies from injuries sustained during fight at middle school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ceo-surprises-employees-with-pay-increase-to-70-000" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dan&#x20;Price&#x2c;&#x20;CEO&#x20;and&#x20;founder&#x20;of&#x20;Gravity&#x20;Payments&#x2c;&#x20;recreates&#x20;a&#x20;ribbon-cutting&#x20;with&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Redding&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;QA&#x20;analyst&#x2c;&#x20;for&#x20;social&#x20;media&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Katherine&#x20;Jones&#x2f;Idaho&#x20;Statesman&#x2f;Tribune&#x20;News&#x20;Service&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CEO surprises employees with pay increase to $70,000</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/senate-special-master-recommends-reinstating-scott-israel-as-sheriff" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Senate special master recommends reinstating Scott Israel as Sheriff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/appeals-court-rejects-constitutional-challenge-to-floridas-red-flag-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Appeals court rejects constitutional challenge to Florida's 'red flag' law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/feeling-better-magic-guard-markelle-fultz-has-high-hopes-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/NBA-basketball_1440534282194_122534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/NBA-basketball_1440534282194_122534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/NBA-basketball_1440534282194_122534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/NBA-basketball_1440534282194_122534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/NBA-basketball_1440534282194_122534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feeling better, Magic guard Markelle Fultz has high hopes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 