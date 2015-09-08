< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cheers! SEC to allow sale of beer, wine at sporting events Posted May 31 2019 11:33PM EDT DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - Bottoms up, Southeastern Conference.

The powerhouse league bellied up to the bar Friday and voted to allow the sale of beer and wine at sporting events.

Chancellors and school presidents approved the revised rules - the vote wasn't unanimous - during the conference's annual spring meetings. The changes are expected to enhance events and create a new revenue stream at a time when schools are spending more on coaches, improving facilities and preparing for the possibility of having to pay players.

The SEC's 14 schools were previously prohibited from selling alcohol in public areas at venues, a stance that reflected the South's conservative ways.

Each school now will decide whether to sell alcohol and, if so, to designate the locations where beer and wine will be available.

"Schools will have autonomy," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "This now is an opportunity for institutions to make responsible and appropriate decisions. ... There are different opinions in the room. Some (schools) I expect won't (sell alcoholic beverages) at all."

The new rules include a series of league-wide alcohol management procedures, including a restriction that prohibits sales by vendors in seating areas; a limit on the number of alcoholic beverages purchased per customer; and designated times that sales must end during events.

The changes are sure to draw plenty of cheers and probably some jeers. Will there be more underage drinking? Will there be more fights? Will there be more arrests? What about the longstanding argument that colleges should do everything to curb unruly behavior on campus?

Some studies, however, show alcohol sales reduce the number of alcohol-related incidents at sporting events because they cut down on the amount of binge drinking before games.

"People who have introduced it have not gone up in flames," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. "So maybe it's not as dangerous as once thought."

Schools outside the SEC have been selling alcohol for years, and the results show an economic boon. (AP)</strong> - Bottoms up, Southeastern Conference.</p> <p>The powerhouse league bellied up to the bar Friday and voted to allow the sale of beer and wine at sporting events.</p> <p>Chancellors and school presidents approved the revised rules - the vote wasn't unanimous - during the conference's annual spring meetings. The changes are expected to enhance events and create a new revenue stream at a time when schools are spending more on coaches, improving facilities and preparing for the possibility of having to pay players.</p> <p>The SEC's 14 schools were previously prohibited from selling alcohol in public areas at venues, a stance that reflected the South's conservative ways.</p> <p>Each school now will decide whether to sell alcohol and, if so, to designate the locations where beer and wine will be available.</p> <p>"Schools will have autonomy," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "This now is an opportunity for institutions to make responsible and appropriate decisions. ... There are different opinions in the room. Some (schools) I expect won't (sell alcoholic beverages) at all."</p> <p>The new rules include a series of league-wide alcohol management procedures, including a restriction that prohibits sales by vendors in seating areas; a limit on the number of alcoholic beverages purchased per customer; and designated times that sales must end during events.</p> <p>The changes are sure to draw plenty of cheers and probably some jeers. Will there be more underage drinking? Will there be more fights? Will there be more arrests? What about the longstanding argument that colleges should do everything to curb unruly behavior on campus?</p> <p>Some studies, however, show alcohol sales reduce the number of alcohol-related incidents at sporting events because they cut down on the amount of binge drinking before games.</p> <p>"People who have introduced it have not gone up in flames," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. "So maybe it's not as dangerous as once thought."</p> <p>Schools outside the SEC have been selling alcohol for years, and the results show an economic boon. Texas reportedly grossed $5 million from alcohol sales during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.</p> <p>The policy takes effect Aug. 1, 2019, and does not impact suites, clubs or privately leased areas in which the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages was previously permitted under existing SEC regulations.</p> <p>"This policy is intended to enhance the game-day experience at SEC athletics events by providing our schools the autonomy to make appropriate decisions for their respective campuses while also establishing expectations for responsible management of the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages," said South Carolina President Harris Pastides, the current chair of the league's presidents and chancellors.</p> <p>Some of the key rules put in place:</p> <p>-Alcohol must be dispensed into cups.</p> <p>-Servers will be trained to handle high-risk situations.</p> <p>-No alcohol will be served after the end of the third quarter at football games.</p> <p>-No alcohol will be served More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Seminoles hit 6 homers to beat Florida Atlantic 13-7</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tim Becker and Drew Mendoza each hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Florida State to a 13-7 win over Florida Atlantic in the opening game of the NCAA Athens regional on Friday.</p><p>Florida State (37-21) hit six homers and had a season-high 20 hits to open coach Mike Martin's final bid for a College World Series title.</p><p>Martin, who is retiring after the season, has led the Seminoles to a tournament appearance in each of his 40 seasons. He has 16 CWS appearances but is still looking for his first championship.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/superstitions-dont-rule-the-us-womens-national-team-but-they-definitely-have-some" title="Superstitions don't rule the US Women's National Team — but they definitely have some" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Whether you call it paranoid or just a ritual, some players just need their routines. Here are some of the United States Women’s National Team members' rituals (or superstitions) that get them prepped for game day." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Superstitions don't rule the US Women's National Team — but they definitely have some</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Superstitions in sports have always been commonplace in and off the field for as long as players have stepped on grass. </p><p>Whether you call it paranoid or just a ritual, some players just need their routines. Here are some of the United States Women’s National Team members' rituals (or superstitions) that get them prepped for game day: </p><p>Carli Lloyd – Superstitious or not, forward Carli Lloyd says she plays her best game when she knows the pressure of the eyes of her family and friends aren’t there to throw her off. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/preview-orlando-pride-host-north-carolina-courage-on-saturday" title="Preview: Orlando Pride host North Carolina Courage on Saturday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Preview: Orlando Pride host North Carolina Courage on Saturday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride (0-6-1, 1 point) host the North Carolina Courage (2-2-3, 9 points) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Orlando City Stadium. The match will be nationally streamed on Yahoo! Sports. International fans can tune in on NWSLsoccer.com.</p><p>“They’re a good team, I think they’re hurting a bit at the minute, but they’re the championship team for a reason,” Head Coach Marc Skinner said of Saturday’s opposition. “They know how to win, they know how to come back from disappointing results. I think what we’re trying to get with this [Pride] team is that they want to take on anyone and that’s all I can ask. I think they’ll be ready to take on North Carolina, I think they’ll want to beat North Carolina. They want to go and beat them and I think that’s the character that we’re trying to create and I know we’re starting to get there.”</p><p>The Pride fell at Utah Royals FC last Saturday 2-0, after goals from Amy Rodriguez and Makenzy Doniak in the 31st and 89th minutes, respectively. Rodriguez converted from the penalty spot to give the home side the lead and Doniak put the game away late as the Pride were hit on the counter pressuring for an equalizer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> Most Recent https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/08/SEC-football_1441737716712_177272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/08/SEC-football_1441737716712_177272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/08/SEC-football_1441737716712_177272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cheers! SEC to allow sale of beer, wine at sporting events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/seminoles-hit-6-homers-to-beat-florida-atlantic-13-7" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Seminoles hit 6 homers to beat Florida Atlantic 13-7</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/daytona-beach-grad-walks-across-stage-after-years-in-wheelchair" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Daytona Beach grad walks across stage after years in wheelchair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fearless-coyote-snatches-dog-from-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/coyote-snatches-dog_1559359529508_7342440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/coyote-snatches-dog_1559359529508_7342440_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/coyote-snatches-dog_1559359529508_7342440_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/coyote-snatches-dog_1559359529508_7342440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/coyote-snatches-dog_1559359529508_7342440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fearless coyote snatches dog from woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/concerns-over-stagnant-pond-in-apopka" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/apopka-pond-scum_1559359529342_7342439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/apopka-pond-scum_1559359529342_7342439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/apopka-pond-scum_1559359529342_7342439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/apopka-pond-scum_1559359529342_7342439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/apopka-pond-scum_1559359529342_7342439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Concerns over stagnant pond in Apopka</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div News Weather
Traffic
About Us
Video Follow Us FOX 35 News App
FOX 35 Weather App 