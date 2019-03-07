< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fsports%2Fcabrera-bello-opens-with-65-at-bay-hill-for-early-lead-1 width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story393597634" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393597634" data-article-version="1.0">Cabrera Bello opens with 65 at Bay Hill for early lead</h1>
</header> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-393597634-393596946"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/07/GettyImages-Cabrera%20Bello_1551998888076.jpg_6869140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/07/GettyImages-Cabrera%20Bello_1551998888076.jpg_6869140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at the Bay Hill Club on March 07, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-393597634-393596946" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/07/GettyImages-Cabrera%20Bello_1551998888076.jpg_6869140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at the Bay Hill Club on March 07, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. By DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer
Posted Mar 07 2019 05:49PM EST (AP)</strong> - Rafa Cabrera Bello never had a chance to meet Arnold Palmer. He played Bay Hill for the first time Thursday with Palmer's grandson, Sam Saunders, and had an ideal debut with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot lead among early starters in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.</p><p>Cabrera Bello opened with four birdies in six holes in the morning chill, put together another run of birdies that included consecutive putts from the 30-foot range, and wound up leading by two over Keegan Bradley.</p><p>The rest of the Spaniard's putts were from 6 feet or closer.</p><p>"I really didn't know what to expect," Cabrera Bello said. "I know how nice and tough the course is and I think it's a course with many, many daunting shots. So I feel the more you play it, probably the better. So I wasn't really having much high expectations as opposed to just getting out there and playing my golf."</p><p>Bradley birdied all but one of the par 5s and kept bogeys off his card for a 67.</p><p>Graeme McDowell had a 68, while British Open champion Francesco Molinari and Jhonattan Vegas were at 69. Those were the only players who managed to break 70 on a morning with moderate breezes.</p><p>Defending champion Rory McIlroy played in the afternoon.</p><p>Jason Day, the last player to win at Bay Hill before Palmer died in 2016, withdrew after six holes because of a back injury. Day was coming off a three-week break.</p><p>Saunders had a 73 and was along for the ride with Cabrera Bello, who capped off his round with a 10-foot par putt.</p><p>"Playing with Sam is always a pleasure, not because he's the grandson of Arnie but because of how nice of a guy he is," Cabrera Bello said. "Obviously, playing at Bay Hill with him I know how special this event is for all of us, I can only imagine how special it is for him."</p><p>Cabrera Bello is No. 34 in the world, winless since the Scottish Open in 2017.</p><p>McDowell was among the first tournament ambassadors after Palmer died as a longtime supporter at Bay Hill. This could be a big week for him in other ways. The British Open returns to Northern Ireland this summer for the first time since 1951, and Bay Hill for the first time is part of the Open Qualifying Series. The top three players not already exempt from the top 10 at Bay Hill will get into Royal Portrush.</p><p>"I only found that out on Tuesday, to be honest with you," McDowell said. "But, listen, I'm focusing really on the big picture right now. I'm kind of the opinion that good golf will take care of the things that I want to take care of. 