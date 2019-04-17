< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News
U.S. & World
Politics
Trending Topics
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Good Day Orlando url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/port%20canaveral%20barge%20fishing_1559500397215.png_7344093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="ULA rocket expected to take astronauts into space arrives at Port Canaveral"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/ula-rocket-expected-to-take-astronauts-into-space-arrives-at-port-canaveral">ULA rocket expected to take astronauts into space arrives at Port Canaveral</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/fire-crews-monitor-debary-brush-fire-now-contained"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/debary%20brush%20fire_1559499278452.png_7344318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fire crews monitor DeBary brush fire, now contained"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/fire-crews-monitor-debary-brush-fire-now-contained">Fire crews monitor DeBary brush fire, now contained</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/florida-teen-with-cerebral-palsy-walks-across-stage-at-graduation-ceremony"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/JENNIFER%20D%20LONG_jericho%204_060219_1559495507564.png_7344179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Florida teen with cerebral palsy walks across stage at graduation ceremony"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/florida-teen-with-cerebral-palsy-walks-across-stage-at-graduation-ceremony">Florida teen with cerebral palsy walks across stage at graduation ceremony</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/dog-bit-by-rattlesnake-while-hiking-in-the-superstition-mountains"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/01/KSAZ%20dog%20attacked%20by%20rattlesnake%20060119_1559416960483.jpg_7343514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dog bit by rattlesnake while hiking in the Superstition Mountains; needs eye removed"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/dog-bit-by-rattlesnake-while-hiking-in-the-superstition-mountains">Dog bit by rattlesnake while hiking in the Superstition Mountains; needs eye removed</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/ula-rocket-expected-to-take-astronauts-into-space-arrives-at-port-canaveral">ULA rocket expected to take astronauts into space arrives at Port Canaveral</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/fire-crews-monitor-debary-brush-fire-now-contained">Fire crews monitor DeBary brush fire, now contained</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/florida-teen-with-cerebral-palsy-walks-across-stage-at-graduation-ceremony">Florida teen with cerebral palsy walks across stage at graduation ceremony</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/dog-bit-by-rattlesnake-while-hiking-in-the-superstition-mountains">Dog bit by rattlesnake while hiking in the Superstition Mountains; needs eye removed</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/protester-jumps-on-stage-grabs-microphone-from-kamala-harris-during-sf-democratic-convention">Protester jumps on stage, grabs microphone from Kamala Harris during SF Democratic Convention</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/home/1-dead-2-injured-in-orlando-shooting">1 dead, 2 injured in Winter Park shooting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/worldcup">Women's World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/student-of-the-week">Student of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" Good Day
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
TV Listings
WRBW | my65
Mobile Apps
Personalities
Videos
Watch Live Byron tops 173 mph and hits fast lap to win pole at Pocono e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Byron tops 173 mph and hits fast lap to win pole at Pocono Byron tops 173 mph and hits fast lap to win pole at Pocono hits fast lap to win pole at Pocono"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410396767.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410396767");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410396767-401544779"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The green flag signals the start of the NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Drivin&#39; for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 17, 2017 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/NASCAR via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The green flag signals the start of the NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Drivin' for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 17, 2017 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/NASCAR via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410396767-401544779" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The green flag signals the start of the NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Drivin&#39; for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 17, 2017 in Madison, Illinois. By DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer
Posted Jun 02 2019 01:41PM EDT (AP)</strong> - William Byron turned the fast lap at Pocono in the latest sign that Hendrick Motorsports may have turned the corner and can stamp itself a NASCAR championship contender.</p> <p>Hendrick Motorsports was long the home of Hall of Famers and champions, from Jeff Gordon to Jimmie Johnson, and was always a threat to place a driver in the championship race. Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired, and Johnson's seven reigns as Cup Series champion at times seem like a distant memory as he's stuck on a winless streak that stretches two years.</p> <p>The organization with 12 Cup titles was locked out of the championship-deciding finale in 2018 for the second consecutive year.</p> <p>Hendrick is on the brink of a breakthrough.</p> <p>Byron turned a lap of 173.494 mph on Saturday to win the pole at Pocono Raceway. He won his second straight pole in the No. 24 Chevrolet, following up his first-place start last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Byron opened the season with a pole in the Daytona 500 but has yet to win a Cup race in 49 career starts.</p> <p>"It just improves your ability in the race to control your race," Byron said of the pole. "We made some good improvements overnight for sure, and that showed in qualifying. Really, I think that's going to translate to the race."</p> <p>Byron was one of four Hendrick Motorsports drivers to finish in the top 10 last week in the Coca-Cola 600. Chase Elliott is the only Hendrick driver with a win this season. Hendrick's Alex Bowman was runner-up in three straight races before finishing seventh last week. The 43-year-old Johnson has two straight top 10s and his drive to pass Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt and set a NASCAR record with eight championships remains as strong as ever.</p> <p>Elliott may reign as NASCAR's most popular driver but he's not ready to supplant Johnson as The Man at Hendrick.</p> <p>"As long as Jimmie's there, Jimmie's always going to be that guy," Elliott said. "I've won less races than he has championships. I think as long as he's in the organization, he's always going to be our leader. I respect that, as everybody else should, too."</p> <p>Joe Gibbs Racing remains the class of NASCAR with eight wins this season and Team Penske drivers have four wins. No other organization has won a Cup race this season.</p> <p>Elliott has four-straight top-10 finishes at Pocono and Johnson has three wins on the 2½-mile track. Hendrick has 17 career wins at Pocono but none since Earnhardt swept the two races in 2014.</p> <p>Byron hopes starting first leads to his first win in the Cup Series.</p> <p>"Last year was just a dog fight to try and run well," Byron said.</p> <p>Other items of note at Pocono:</p> <p><strong>THE LINEUP</strong></p> <p>Kyle Busch joins Byron in the front row in the No. 18 Toyota. Clint Bowyer starts third, followed by Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski.</p> <p>The cars for Chris Buescher and Erik Jones failed pre-qualifying inspection twice and had their car chiefs ejected.</p> <p><strong>BUSCH BLASTS</strong></p> <p>Kyle Busch's list of complaints keeps getting longer.</p> <p>Busch has vented all season about NASCAR's new race package that some drivers say make passing hopeless for long stretches of the race.</p> <p>"When you're not out front leading laps and your back in traffic, it's hard to pass. It's a struggle," Busch said. "It's harder now than it's been in a long, long time to pass guys and get yourself to the front and pass the leader for the lead in green flag situations."</p> <p>Busch also put his Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers in the Truck Series on blast for not producing.</p> <p>Busch gave the program a 2 out of 10 on a season scale. The boss is hot. His drivers are not.</p> <p>Todd Gilliland is winless in eight races in the No. 4 Toyota and Harrison Burton is winless in eight races in the No. 18 Toyota.</p> <p>Busch has five wins in five races in the No. 51 Toyota.</p> <p>"They ain't doing (well), man," Busch said. "They ain't running good. I can go out there and win every single race by 10 seconds and they're out struggling along to finish seventh to 10? That ain't gonna fly."</p> <p>He said there could be changes in the lineup.</p> <p><strong>BUBBA'S BLUES</strong></p> <p>Bubba Wallace, who signed a sponsorship deal this week with St. Louis-area company World Wide Technology , was headed to St. Louis for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.</p> <p>"I don't know what the hell I'm watching," Wallace said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jaguars QB Foles credits wife for his return to practice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 01:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 01:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nick Foles walked off the practice field, paused briefly to take off his jersey and started sprinted to the locker room. He wanted to get home as quickly as possible.</p><p>Foles spent the last two days practicing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and trying to recover from a gut-wrenching personal loss.</p><p>Foles' wife, Tori, had a miscarriage last weekend. Foles spoke publicly for the first time following organized team activities Friday and said his wife urged him to return sooner than many expected.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/from-functional-to-fancy-nfl-stadiums-have-made-a-huge-leap-1" title="From functional to fancy, NFL stadiums have made a huge leap" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Adrian Curiel via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>From functional to fancy, NFL stadiums have made a huge leap</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 01:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Next summer, the Raiders are slated to relocate to Las Vegas and begin playing in a sleek $1.8 billion dome with a transparent roof, a black glass exterior to match their boldest uniform color, and retractable doors to frame an 80-foot-tall and 215-foot wide view of the casinos on the strip.</p><p>Around the same time, the Rams and Chargers will settle in a Los Angeles suburb in a futuristic, covered-yet-light-filled stadium straight out of "The Jetsons" cartoon. It will be the centerpiece of a 298-acre entertainment and lifestyle complex originally projected to cost $2.6 billion that could come close to doubling in price.</p><p>Two years ago, the Falcons moved into Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a $1.6 billion facility in Atlanta with a pinwheel-like cover that opens and closes like a camera lens. The season before that, the Minnesota Vikings arrived at U.S. Bank Stadium, a $1.1 billion venue with the league's first translucent roof , five pivoting glass front doors facing the Minneapolis skyline, and a ship-like shape reflecting the region's Nordic heritage after extensive cultural research by the designing architectural firm HKS.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/north-carolina-courage-defeat-orlando-pride-3-0" title="North Carolina Courage defeats Orlando Pride 3-0" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Carolina Courage defeats Orlando Pride 3-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 11:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ula-rocket-expected-to-take-astronauts-into-space-arrives-at-port-canaveral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/port%20canaveral%20barge%20fishing_1559500397215.png_7344093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="port canaveral barge fishing_1559500397215.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>ULA rocket expected to take astronauts into space arrives at Port Canaveral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fire-crews-monitor-debary-brush-fire-now-contained"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/debary%20brush%20fire_1559499278452.png_7344318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="debary brush fire_1559499278452.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fire crews monitor DeBary brush fire, now contained</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/florida-teen-with-cerebral-palsy-walks-across-stage-at-graduation-ceremony"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/JENNIFER%20D%20LONG_jericho%204_060219_1559495507564.png_7344179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="JENNIFER D LONG_jericho 4_060219_1559495507564.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida teen with cerebral palsy walks across stage at graduation ceremony</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/dog-bit-by-rattlesnake-while-hiking-in-the-superstition-mountains"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/01/KSAZ%20dog%20attacked%20by%20rattlesnake%20060119_1559416960483.jpg_7343514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy of Amanda Medell" title="KSAZ dog attacked by rattlesnake 060119_1559416960483.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog bit by rattlesnake while hiking in the Superstition Mountains; needs eye removed</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/olive-garden-offering-low-carb-zoodles-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/zoodles%20at%20Olive%20Garden%20pic_1559501150407.jpg_7344095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/zoodles%20at%20Olive%20Garden%20pic_1559501150407.jpg_7344095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/zoodles%20at%20Olive%20Garden%20pic_1559501150407.jpg_7344095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/zoodles%20at%20Olive%20Garden%20pic_1559501150407.jpg_7344095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/zoodles%20at%20Olive%20Garden%20pic_1559501150407.jpg_7344095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Olive Garden offering low-carb 'zoodles'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ula-rocket-expected-to-take-astronauts-into-space-arrives-at-port-canaveral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/port%20canaveral%20barge%20fishing_1559500397215.png_7344093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/port%20canaveral%20barge%20fishing_1559500397215.png_7344093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/port%20canaveral%20barge%20fishing_1559500397215.png_7344093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/port%20canaveral%20barge%20fishing_1559500397215.png_7344093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/port%20canaveral%20barge%20fishing_1559500397215.png_7344093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>ULA rocket expected to take astronauts into space arrives at Port Canaveral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fire-crews-monitor-debary-brush-fire-now-contained" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/debary%20brush%20fire_1559499278452.png_7344318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/debary%20brush%20fire_1559499278452.png_7344318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/debary%20brush%20fire_1559499278452.png_7344318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/debary%20brush%20fire_1559499278452.png_7344318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/debary%20brush%20fire_1559499278452.png_7344318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fire crews monitor DeBary brush fire, now contained</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-investigate-palm-coast-shooting-two-transported-to-hospital" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/26/FLAGLER-COUNTY-generic_127453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/26/FLAGLER-COUNTY-generic_127453_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/26/FLAGLER-COUNTY-generic_127453_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/26/FLAGLER-COUNTY-generic_127453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/26/FLAGLER-COUNTY-generic_127453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies investigate Palm Coast shooting, two transported to hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/florida-congressman-matt-gaetz-hit-by-flying-drink-cup-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/27/matt-gaetz_1551306583291_6832473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/27/matt-gaetz_1551306583291_6832473_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/27/matt-gaetz_1551306583291_6832473_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/27/matt-gaetz_1551306583291_6832473_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/27/matt-gaetz_1551306583291_6832473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz hit by flying drink cup</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 