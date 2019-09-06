< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story429955411" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429955411" data-article-version="1.0">Bucs rookie misses short FG, 2 extra points in narrow loss</h1> </header> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/bucs-rookie-misses-short-fg-2-extra-points-in-narrow-loss-1">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 08:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> FG, 2 extra points in narrow loss"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429955411.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429955411");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429955411-427661425"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Scott_Smith_previews_Bucs_Sunday_opener_0_7642857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Scott_Smith_previews_Bucs_Sunday_opener_0_7642857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Scott_Smith_previews_Bucs_Sunday_opener_0_7642857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Scott_Smith_previews_Bucs_Sunday_opener_0_7642857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Scott_Smith_previews_Bucs_Sunday_opener_0_7642857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429955411-427661425" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Scott_Smith_previews_Bucs_Sunday_opener_0_7642857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Scott_Smith_previews_Bucs_Sunday_opener_0_7642857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Scott_Smith_previews_Bucs_Sunday_opener_0_7642857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Scott_Smith_previews_Bucs_Sunday_opener_0_7642857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Scott_Smith_previews_Bucs_Sunday_opener_0_7642857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/bucs-rookie-misses-short-fg-2-extra-points-in-narrow-loss-1">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 08:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429955411" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Tampa Bay's kicking woes cost the Buccaneers another game.</p> <p>Rookie Matt Gay's 34-yard field goal attempt sailed right wide as time expired Sunday, leaving the Bucs on the short end of a 32-31 loss to the New York Giants. The sixth-round draft pick also missed an extra point and had another blocked.</p> <p>"I've got to make that every single time," said Gay, who placed the blame on himself even though Tampa Bay's defense allowed Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones to lead four long touchdown drives - 75, 75, 80 and 75 yards - in his first start for New York.</p> <p>"I had some good warmup kicks on the side, kicking into the net. I was super confident going on the field. I felt really good about it," Gay said. "I went out there, still felt really good and took my steps, went through my whole process, got back there, had my line, and just didn't hit it clean."</p> <p>Finding a reliable kicker has been a challenge for the Bucs, who drafted Roberto Aguayo in the second round in 2016 only see him struggle as a rookie and eventually released in training camp the following year.</p> <p>Gay's strong leg makes the Bucs a threat to score any time they cross an opponent's 40-yard line. He was drafted this year to compete with incumbent Cairo Santos in training camp. He excelled on long kicks in practice and during the preseason, but was not nearly as consistent on shorter kicks.</p> <p>Jameis Winston moved the Bucs into position to attempt the possible game winner with a 44-yard completion to Mike Evans at the Giants 9. The Bucs deliberately took a delay of game penalty, then had Winston run to the middle of the field before taking a knee to center the ball at the 16.</p> <p>Arians defended taking the penalty, saying the extra yardage didn't matter.</p> <p>"That field goal is easier back 5 yards, no sense hurrying," coach Bruce Arians said. "We wanted to move the ball over, put it in the middle and make it an easy field goal."</p> <p>Winston said it never should have come down to a kick at the end.</p> <p>The Bucs scored on all six of their offensive possessions in the first half - three touchdowns and three field goals - to build a 28-10 lead. The Giants began their comeback with Evan Engram's 75-yard TD reception on the first play of the second half.</p> <p>"We just have to play better football and we've got to finish," Winston said.</p> <p>"I told (Gay) keep grinding - keep digging in. We've all got to do our part," the quarterback added. "We shouldn't have put him in that situation. He's going to have another chance, and he's going to make more game-winning field goals."</p> <p>Gay appreciated the support.</p> <p>"My team's been really good, just making sure I keep my head up and that I've got to put it behind me and that going forward, it's not going to help to look back on this one," the kicker said. "I've got to live and learn from what I did. ... All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 11:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during Tampa Bay's six-run fourth inning, and the Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.</p><p>The Rays hold a half-game lead over Cleveland, which had the day off.</p><p>The announced attendance was 8,779.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lightning-sign-brayden-point-to-2025m-3-year-deal" title="Lightning sign Brayden Point to $20.25M, 3-year deal" data-articleId="430058347" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning sign Brayden Point to $20.25M, 3-year deal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 11:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed restricted free agent forward Brayden Point to a $20.25 million, three-year contract on Monday.</p><p>Point will count $6.75 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season. Point's contract ends a long stalemate with the Lightning that caused the budding 23-year-old star to miss most of training camp.</p><p>Point put up 92 points last season for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lighting, who were swept in the first round of the playoffs but are again favored to win the Stanley Cup.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jags-ramsey-misses-practice-with-illness-amid-trade-demand-1" title="Jags' Ramsey misses practice with illness amid trade demand" data-articleId="430057084" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jags' Ramsey misses practice with illness amid trade demand</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 11:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Monday because of an apparent illness, potentially adding another twist to his trade request.</p><p>Coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey notified the team trainer Sunday night, three days after a 20-7 victory over Tennessee in the rain and one week after the disgruntled defender called his agent and said "my time is up here in Jacksonville."</p><p>Marrone said Ramsey was scheduled to meet with a team doctor Monday. 