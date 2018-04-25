< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story420708946" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420708946" data-article-version="1.0">Bucs QB Winston relishes chance to work with Bruce Arians</h1>
</header> Bruce Arians" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/bucs-qb-winston-relishes-chance-to-work-with-bruce-arians-1" addthis:title="Bucs QB Winston relishes chance to work with Bruce Arians"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420708946.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420708946");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420708946-329525771"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/25/jameis%20winston%20throws_1524677399876.jpg_5406225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/25/jameis%20winston%20throws_1524677399876.jpg_5406225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/25/jameis%20winston%20throws_1524677399876.jpg_5406225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/25/jameis%20winston%20throws_1524677399876.jpg_5406225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/25/jameis%20winston%20throws_1524677399876.jpg_5406225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jameis Winston throws a pass at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (FOX 13 / file photo)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Jameis Winston throws a pass at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (FOX 13 / file photo)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420708946-329525771" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/25/jameis%20winston%20throws_1524677399876.jpg_5406225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/25/jameis%20winston%20throws_1524677399876.jpg_5406225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/25/jameis%20winston%20throws_1524677399876.jpg_5406225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/25/jameis%20winston%20throws_1524677399876.jpg_5406225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/25/jameis%20winston%20throws_1524677399876.jpg_5406225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" By FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer
Posted Jul 28 2019 03:45PM EDT (AP)</strong> - Bruce Arians is back on the sideline after a year of retirement, eager to help Jameis Winston realize his potential with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.</p> <p>The 66-year-old coach with a track record for helping quarterbacks flourish says the opportunity to work with the No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 NFL draft is one of the reasons he accepted the challenge of trying to transform the Bucs into championship contenders.</p> <p>Tampa Bay hasn't made the playoffs since 2007 and has finished last in the NFC South eight of the past 10 seasons, including three of four with Winston at quarterback.</p> <p>Arians has mentored Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer during a long coaching career. He's known Winston since the fifth-year pro was in high school and introduced himself to the coach at a football camp in Birmingham, Alabama</p> <p>"It was a big part of it," Arians said about the allure of tutoring a young passer with the potential of Winston, who won the Heisman Trophy at Florida State and has thrown for 14,628 yards but only won 21 of 56 career starts with the Bucs.</p> <p>"To have all the pieces - ownership, general manager, quarterback, coaches," said Arians, who coached the Arizona Cardinals for five seasons before retiring in 2017. "As that all fell into place, the excitement level got higher and higher."</p> <p>As excited as Arians is to have a chance to help Winston prove he's Tampa Bay's long-term solution at quarterback, the 25-year-old pupil is even happier to get a fresh start entering the final year of his rookie contract.</p> <p>"I'm going to work regardless, but it's always a plus when your head coach believes in you," said Winston, who also welcomes the opportunity to learn from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen.</p> <p>"Every coach brings something different. I'm just really excited to get to work with them," Winston said. "Obviously, we'll get to know each other more now that it's training camp time. I think the one thing from Byron is just that he played this game, so I know he's going to bring me a lot of great information. Coach Clyde's (resume) speaks for itself, with the great quarterbacks that he had the opportunity to coach."</p> <p>Limited to nine starts a year ago, when he sat three games while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy and was also benched briefly because of ineffective play, Winston is determined to cut down on costly mistakes that have contributed to Tampa Bay's woes.</p> <p>Tampa Bay led the league is passing offense a year ago, however the absence of a consistent running game and a leaky defense undermined the team's chances of ending what's now the second-longest playoff drought in the league.</p> <p>Arians said Winston has the talent and work ethic to make the Bucs relevant again.</p> <p>"That's one thing you never have to question. Sometimes, you have to say: 'Whoa, slow down, don't overdo it' because he is a workaholic and he wants to do everything possible to be successful. That's all you can ask for," the coach said.</p> <p>In addition to learning a new offense, Winston devoted time this offseason to improving his footwork and developing a better rapport with some of the team's young receivers. He also knows he has to do a better job of protecting the football.</p> <p>While he's thrown for a franchise-record 88 touchdowns in four seasons, he also has 58 interceptions in 56 career games.</p> <p>"You don't want him playing scared. You want him playing smart. Big difference," Arians said. "I don't want any player playing scared. Play smart and play fast."</p> <p>That's what Winston, who feels he made strides the latter part of last season, intends to do.</p> <p>"I've just got to do my job," the quarterback said. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/MLS_All_Star_showcase_0_7562622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/MLS_All_Star_showcase_0_7562622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/MLS_All_Star_showcase_0_7562622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/MLS_All_Star_showcase_0_7562622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/MLS_All_Star_showcase_0_7562622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Xtra" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ESPN hosts 6th annual Special Olympics Unified All-Star Soccer match in Orlando</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sydney Cameron, FOX 35 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Major League Soccer Works and ESPN hosted the 6th annual Special Olympics Unified All-Star Soccer match at ESPN Wide World of Sports on Wednesday morning.</p><p>Forty-four athletes, some with intellectual disabilities, played in the all-star game. They represented every city where there is a MLS team.</p><p>“I’ve been dreaming of this since I was little. I always wanted to be a futbol player,” said Jack Gourlay, who represented Orlando City Soccer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/dolphins-hall-of-fame-linebacker-buoniconti-dead-at-78-1" title="Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Buoniconti dead at 78" data-articleId="421334007" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY_Nick_Buoniconti_1564592881126_7562839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY_Nick_Buoniconti_1564592881126_7562839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY_Nick_Buoniconti_1564592881126_7562839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY_Nick_Buoniconti_1564592881126_7562839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY_Nick_Buoniconti_1564592881126_7562839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thos Robinson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Buoniconti dead at 78</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti, an undersized overachiever who helped lead the Miami Dolphins to the NFL's only perfect season and became a leader in the effort to cure paralysis, has died at the age of 78.</p><p>Buoniconti died Tuesday in Bridgehampton, New York, said Bruce Bobbins, a family spokesman.</p><p>In recent years, Buoniconti struggled with symptoms of CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head. He had recently battled pneumonia, Dolphins senior vice president Nat Moore said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/is-your-name-morgan-you-can-score-free-tickets-to-the-mls-all-star-game" title="Is your name 'Morgan'? You can score free tickets to the MLS All-Star game" data-articleId="421292159" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_exploria%20resorts%20stadium_060419_1559663596510.png_7350901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_exploria%20resorts%20stadium_060419_1559663596510.png_7350901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_exploria%20resorts%20stadium_060419_1559663596510.png_7350901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_exploria%20resorts%20stadium_060419_1559663596510.png_7350901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_exploria%20resorts%20stadium_060419_1559663596510.png_7350901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Is your name 'Morgan'? You can score free tickets to the MLS All-Star game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 09:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If your first, middle, or last name is Morgan, today is your lucky day!</p><p>Soccer fans named Morgan have a chance to win free tickets for themselves and two guests to the game between MLS All-Stars and Atlético Madridon. The promotion is from Captain Morgan, which is a sponsor of the 2019 All-Star Game and an official partner of Major League Soccer. 