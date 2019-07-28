< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Briscoe overtakes Bell late for NASCAR Xfinity win in Iowa

By LUKE MEREDITH, AP Sports Writer

Posted Jul 28 2019 04:01PM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20briscoe_072819_1564344056775.png_7554717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20briscoe_072819_1564344056775.png_7554717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20briscoe_072819_1564344056775.png_7554717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20briscoe_072819_1564344056775.png_7554717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420713527-420713502" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20briscoe_072819_1564344056775.png_7554717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20briscoe_072819_1564344056775.png_7554717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20briscoe_072819_1564344056775.png_7554717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20briscoe_072819_1564344056775.png_7554717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20briscoe_072819_1564344056775.png_7554717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> NEWTON, Iowa (AP) - Chase Briscoe passed Christopher Bell with seven laps to go and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night for his first victory of the year. Briscoe's No. 98 Ford had been close all season, posting seven top-five finishes and 13 top-10s, but the 24-year-old Stewart-Haas driver finally broke through with a victory that felt like vindication.</p> <p>"It's nice, for sure, to finally silence everybody," Briscoe said. "We definitely still aren't near where we need to be, but I feel like we've been way closer, these past couple of weeks especially."</p> <p>Bell led a career-high 234 out of 250 laps, but old tires allowed Briscoe to take over and clinch a playoff berth in the No. 98 Ford.</p> <p>John Hunter Nemechek was third, followed by Noah Gragson and points leader Tyler Reddick.</p> <p>Cole Custer, who entered the race in third place, got loose and crashed into the wall with 90 laps to go. He was 29th after first and second-place finishes in his last two starts.</p> <p>Bell, a five-time winner in 2019, has been so dominant at Iowa that he owns the record for the most laps led despite racing the short track just five times.</p> <p>But Bell missed on tire strategy, and a late restart gave both Hunter Nemechek and Briscoe a shot at the No. 20 Toyota.</p> <p>Bell drove as hard as he could on the preferred high line, only to watch helplessly as Briscoe slid underneath to seal the win and begin his push to threaten the so-called "Big Three" of Bell, Reddick and Custer.</p> <p>"We've still got to get better if we're going to beat the big three. But we're slowly getting into the conversation to be that fourth guy," Briscoe said.</p> <p>Bell posted a top speed of 132.855 mph to win the pole for the fourth time this season earlier Saturday, with Briscoe also on the front row. Bell briefly lost his lead during a caution 15 laps from the end of the stage, but he still cruised to his 12th stage win.</p> <p>The caution flag was dropped after Austin Cindric, fifth in the standings, lost a tire and went into the wall. The wreck knocked Cindric out of the race.</p> <p>Bell dominated the second stage as well, leading every lap to earn yet another playoff point. But while Bell had the best car of the day, he didn't have the best tires.</p> <p>"To be able to hold him off as long as I did and not win the race stings," Bell said. "It's kind of damned if you do, damned if you don't."</p> <p>Justin Haley finished eighth in his first race since Nick Harrison, his crew chief, died on Sunday of unknown causes. That would Vinny's son, who goes by Vincent." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Like father like son: Bucs sign Testaverde Jr.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 05:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Buccaneers fans at training camp might do a double take when they see another “Testaverde” among the Bucs quarterbacks. That would Vinny's son, who goes by Vincent.</p><p>Vincent is hoping to catch on here in Tampa, following in some pretty big footsteps.</p><p>Second to Jameis Winston, "Testaverde" is the most high-profile name to be on the back of an orange quarterback jersey. Vincent was signed Monday after working out with the team earlier this offseason, during rookie minicamp.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/hamlin-stamps-himself-a-championship-contender-at-pocono" title="Hamlin stamps himself a championship contender at Pocono" data-articleId="420894464" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hamlin stamps himself a championship contender at Pocono</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 01:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 01:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Denny Hamlin had enough speed In his Toyota, enough confidence in his crew chief, and just enough fuel to reach the finish line. Hamlin got the win Sunday at Pocono Raceway - his fifth at the tri-oval track nestled in the mountains - but so much more could be on the horizon.</p><p>At 38, Hamlin is having one of the best seasons of his career for Joe Gibbs Racing. He has a Daytona 500 victory, and two other wins and just maybe, his best shot at a NASCAR Cup Series championship since he fell short in 2014.</p><p>"I feel as long as we keep putting the effort in what we're doing, I have as good a shot as any," Hamlin said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bucs-head-coach-bruce-arians-initial-practices-raggedy-" title="Bucs head coach Bruce Arians: Initial practices "raggedy"" data-articleId="420835903" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-09h36m42s511_1564407414786_7556031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-09h36m42s511_1564407414786_7556031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-09h36m42s511_1564407414786_7556031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-09h36m42s511_1564407414786_7556031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-09h36m42s511_1564407414786_7556031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucs head coach Bruce Arians: Initial practices "raggedy"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Tewksbury, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 09:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two things were clear during Sunday's Buccaneers training camp session: The defense is ahead of the offense at this point, and Bruce Arians is not afraid to let people know.</p><p>"It was more raggedy than I thought," offered Arians, who is running his first training camp since being hired by the Bucs in January. </p><p>Arians is referring largely to the play of the offense. 