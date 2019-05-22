< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bell wins at Iowa for 4th victory of 2019 data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/nascar1_1558533736766_7301710_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/nascar1_1558533736766_7301710_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/nascar1_1558533736766_7301710_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/nascar1_1558533736766_7301710_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413108165-408358089" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" By LUKE MEREDITH, AP Sports Writer Posted Jun 17 2019 12:06PM EDT

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) - Christopher Bell won the NASCAR Xfinity series race Sunday at the Iowa Speedway, his fourth victory of the season and second straight in Newton.

Bell led 186 of 250 laps in the No. 20 Toyota to claim his second short track win of 2019 by nearly two seconds. He also won at Bristol in April.</p> <p>Pole-sitter Cole Custer was second, followed by Justin Allgaier and Harrison Burton. Zane Smith of JR Motorsports was fifth in just his fifth start in the series.</p> <p>Custer briefly snagged the lead with 32 laps left on a restart, but Bell quickly grabbed it back as the two cars made contact on Bell's low pass. Bell then held Custer off on a restart with 10 to go by grabbing the high line.</p> <p>Bell gave Joe Gibbs Racing its fifth win in its last seven starts at Iowa, and Bell was able to celebrate back-to-back wins with his parents in attendance.</p> <p>"Man, I got to win at Dover (the week before) Mother's Day weekend...with my mom there. Now I just won on Father's Day weekend with my dad here," said Bell, who won for the 12th time in the series. "It was pretty special."</p> <p>The first race of Sunday's doubleheader produced some unexpected drama, as Truck series winner Ross Chastain had his victory taken away from him after his truck failed the post-race inspection.</p> <p>Bell ensured that the nightcap was largely a snoozer.</p> <p>Custer won his 10th career pole earlier Sunday and led the first 54 laps. But Bell took over after a restart late in the first stage and won a frame for the seventh time this season.</p> <p>Bell increased his edge over the next 60 laps, pushing his lead to as much as six seconds to take the second stage as well.</p> <p>A caution with 72 laps left gave Custer a shot at overtaking Bell. But Bell held Custer off by going high - an approach that appeared to become quite popular this weekend.</p> <p>A flag about 35 laps later laps left gave Custer one more crack at Bell, and Custer edged Bell by a half of a second in the race off pit road to retake the lead.</p> <p>Bell went low a few laps later though, nudging his way back out front as Custer struggled to keep his No. 00 Ford out of the wall.</p> <p>"I think it was racing," Custer said when asked if he had any hard feelings about how Bell raced him. "It was fun. Christopher and (his team) had the best car all day."</p> <p>Tyler Reddick, the series leader and the winner of three of the last five races, finished a season-worst 15th. NASCAR overturns victory for first time since 1960

By LUKE MEREDITH, AP Sports Writer

Posted Jun 17 2019 12:07PM EDT

NASCAR overturned a victory for the first time under its toughened new policy on cheating when Brett Moffitt was declared the winner of the Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway after Ross Chastain failed a post-race inspection.

Chastain led the final 141 laps of Sunday's 200-lap race, but series managing director Brad Moran said the winning No. 44 was too low when it was measured with NASCAR's height sticks.

"The height sticks have warning yellows in them and reds, and it was right off of all of them, so unfortunately it was extremely low," Moran said. for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 17, 2017 in Madison, Illinois. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. US soccer star Carli Lloyd sent message to critics with golf-clap celebration

Posted Jun 17 2019 10:00AM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 10:10AM EDT

FOX NEWS — Carli Lloyd knocked in the first of her two goals to help the U.S. defeat Chile on Sunday and after the first one, she celebrated with a resounding golf clap.

The clap was meant to be a message to critics who complained the team was overdoing it with the celebrations during its historic 13-0 defeat of Thailand just days prior.

"I can't take credit for it. I'm not sure if Lindsey is taking credit for it," Lloyd said after the 3-0 win over Chile. "She had told me if we score, that's what we're going to do so I just went along with it after I did my little celebration. But it was fun. I think it made a statement on the sideline there. It was cool." Gary Woodland wins U.S. Open

Posted Jun 16 2019 10:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 10:07PM EDT

Gary Woodland has captured the U.S. Open, overcoming the back-nine pressure at Pebble Beach to hold off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka for a three-shot victory.

Woodland all but sealed his first major title when he chipped off a tight lie on the green on the 17th hole to tap-in range at a pin tucked in the back left. His par there preserved the two-shot lead.

Then, he made it a three-shot edge when he knocked in a 30-foot birdie putt on 18. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. It pushed him to 13-under 271 -- beating by one shot the score Tiger Woods posted during his 15-shot victory at Pebble in the 2000 U.S. Open. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/kansas-teen-miraculously-survives-10-inch-knife-in-face-it-was-really-shocking-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;The&#x20;University&#x20;of&#x20;Kansas&#x20;Health&#x20;System" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Kansas teen miraculously survives 10-inch knife in face: 'It was really shocking'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-says-florida-villa-he-bought-at-government-auction-turned-out-to-be-a-foot-wide-piece-of-land" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man says Florida villa he bought at government auction turned out to be a foot-wide piece of land</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/family-reacts-to-costco-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family: Man killed by off-duty officer in Costco shooting was nonverbal, had intellectual disability</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/gloria-vanderbilt-heiress-jeans-queen-dies-at-95-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/shooting-reported-at-dallas-federal-building" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shooting&#x20;suspect&#x20;at&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Earle&#x20;Cabell&#x20;Federal&#x20;Building&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;Lane&#x20;Brown&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man 