<section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story424623524" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424623524" data-article-version="1.0">Another first for Clemson: No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25 poll</h1>
</header>

<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div Clemson: No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25 poll"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424623524.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424623524");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424623524-4362503"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424623524-4362503" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:09PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Clemson snaps a record-tying string of three straight years in which Alabama was preseason No. 1.</p><p>Georgia, Alabama's Southeastern Conference rival, is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State.</p><p>Clemson's rise under coach Dabo Swinney has been uncommon in college football. The school won the national championship in 1981, but mostly it had resided on a tier well below the traditional national powers. Clemson football was usually good and sometimes excellent, but never this.</p><p>Last season's championship made Clemson just the 12th school with at least three AP titles since the poll started in 1936.</p><p>The Tigers enter 2019 with a 15-game winning streak and eight straight double-digit victory seasons. Since 2015, when they lost the national championship game to Alabama, the Tigers are 55-4.</p><p>Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty, with five national titles in a 10-year span, has finally met its match. The Tide is also 55-4 in the last four seasons.</p><p>Clemson and Alabama have split the last four national championships, played in the last four playoffs and are poised to make it five straight. This will be the third time since 2016 the Tigers and Tide have started the season Nos. 1 and 2 in the Top 25. Beginning with 2015, when Alabama and Clemson occupied the top two spots in the last four AP polls of the season, the Tide and Tigers have been Nos. 1 and 2 in some order 22 times.</p><p>Last year's Clemson team was highlighted by a defensive line that had three starters selected in the first round of the NFL draft, and a fourth taken in round four.</p><p>The Tigers have some rebuilding to do on that side of the ball, but recent history suggests reinforcements are ready. This year Lawrence and the offense will be the headliner. The first freshman quarterback in more than three decades to lead a team to a national championship, Lawrence will be joined by star receivers Tee Higgins (12 touchdowns) and Justyn Ross (nine touchdowns) and game-breaking running back Travis Etienne (8.1 yards per carry).</p><p>Alabama returns quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, and an array of weapons, too. As a new season starts, college football fans best be prepared for Tide vs. Tigers V.</p><p>The Top 25 is sponsored by Regions Bank this season, the first time the poll has ever had a presenting sponsor.</p><p>POLL POINTS</p><p>We're No. 1!</p><p>Clemson is the 23rd team to be preseason No. 1 and the first first-timer since Georgia in 2008. The Tigers will try to become the 12th team to start No. 1 and finish No. 1 since the preseason poll started in 1950. The last to do it was Alabama in 2017. Only two teams have gone wire-to-wire as No. 1: Florida State in 1999 and Southern California in 2004. Alabama has now been No. 2 to start the season nine times, matching Oklahoma for the most in AP poll history. Just as many teams (11) have started No. 2 and won the title as No. 1.</p><p>Consistent Buckeyes</p><p>Ohio State is ranked in the preseason for the 31st consecutive season (1989-2019), the third best all-time streak behind only Penn State (34 years, 1968-2002) and Nebraska (33 years, 1970-2002). The Buckeyes have been ranked in 66 of 70 preseason polls, most of any school. The Buckeyes were unranked in 1966-67, 1979 and 1988.</p><p>Tough draw</p><p>No. 12 Texas A&M and South Carolina will each play the preseason top three. Only three times previously has a team had the entire preseason top three on its schedule:</p><p>- In 1968, Northwestern faced Purdue, USC and Notre Dame and went 0-3.</p><p>- In 1972, Minnesota faced Nebraska, Colorado and Ohio State and went 0-3.</p><p>- In 1975, Missouri faced Oklahoma, Alabama and Michigan and went 1-2, beating No. 2 Alabama to open the season.</p><p>Been a while</p><p>- No. 14 Utah has been a regular in the rankings for most of the last five seasons, but the Utes have not been ranked in the preseason since 2011 when they started No. 19. That was the season after coach Kyle Whittingham's team went unbeaten. In 2014, '15, and '16, the Utes finished the season ranked after starting unranked.</p><p>- No. 21 Iowa State is making its second appearance in the preseason poll. The Cyclones were No. 20 in 1978.</p><p>- No. 22 Syracuse is in the preseason Top 25 for the first time since 1998 when the Orange were No. 17.</p><p>- No. 24 Nebraska has not been ranked in the preseason since 2014, the program's longest drought since 1955-59. The ranking also ends a string of 32 straight polls in which Nebraska has not been ranked, dating back to the final one of the 2016 season. That is also the longest run of unranked teams the Huskers have had since the late '50s.</p><p>Conference call</p><p>Big Ten - 7</p><p>SEC - 6</p><p>Pac 12 - 5</p><p>Big 12 - 3</p><p>ACC - 2</p><p>American - 1</p><p>Independent - 1</p><p>Ranked vs. Ranked</p><p>The first week of the season with a full schedule of games is lacking marquee matchups.</p><p>No. 16 Auburn faces No. 11 Oregon at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. It's the only Week 1 game with two ranked teams. The first regular-season Top 25 will be released Sept. 3, the Tuesday after Labor Day. The rest of the regular-season rankings will be released on Sundays.</p><table border="1" cellpadding="1" cellspacing="1"> <thead> <tr> <th scope="col">Rank</th> <th scope="col">Team </th> <th scope="col">Record</th> <th scope="col">Pts</th> <th scope="col">2019 Final</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>1</td> <td>Clemson </td> <td>15-0</td> <td>1540</td> <td>1</td> </tr> <tr> <td>2</td> <td>Alabama </td> <td>14-1</td> <td>1496</td> <td>2</td> </tr> <tr> <td>3</td> <td>Georgia</td> <td>11-3</td> <td>1403</td> <td>7</td> </tr> <tr> <td>4</td> <td>Oklahoma</td> <td>12-2</td> <td>1331</td> <td>4</td> </tr> <tr> <td>5</td> <td>Ohio State</td> <td>13-1</td> <td>1261</td> <td>3</td> </tr> <tr> <td>6</td> <td>LSU</td> <td>10-3</td> <td>1199</td> <td>6</td> </tr> <tr> <td>7</td> <td>Michigan</td> <td>10-3</td> <td>1164</td> <td>14</td> </tr> <tr> <td><strong>8</strong></td> <td><strong>Florida </strong></td> <td><strong>10-3</strong></td> <td><strong>1054</strong></td> <td><strong>7</strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td>9</td> <td>Notre Dame</td> <td>12-1</td> <td>1044</td> <td>5</td> </tr> <tr> <td>10</td> <td>Texas</td> <td>10-4</td> <td>1005</td> <td>9</td> </tr> <tr> <td>11</td> <td>Oregon</td> <td>9-4</td> <td>860</td> <td>NR</td> </tr> <tr> <td>12</td> <td>Texas A&M</td> <td>9-4</td> <td>852</td> <td>16</td> </tr> <tr> <td>13</td> <td> Washington </td> <td>10-4</td> <td>787</td> <td>13</td> </tr> <tr> <td>14</td> <td>Utah</td> <td>9-5</td> <td>772</td> <td>NR</td> </tr> <tr> <td>15</td> <td>Penn State</td> <td>9-4</td> <td>651</td> <td>17</td> </tr> <tr> <td>16</td> <td>Auburn</td> <td>8-5</td> <td>578</td> <td>NR</td> </tr> <tr> <td><strong>17</strong></td> <td><strong>UCF</strong></td> <td><strong>12-1</strong></td> <td><strong>410</strong></td> <td><strong>11</strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td>18</td> <td>Michigan State</td> <td>7-6</td> <td>377</td> <td>NR</td> </tr> <tr> <td>19</td> <td>Wisconsin</td> <td>8-5</td> <td>370</td> <td>NR</td> </tr> <tr> <td>20</td> <td>Iowa</td> <td>9-4</td> <td>330</td> <td>25</td> </tr> <tr> <td>21</td> <td>Iowa State</td> <td>8-5</td> <td>302</td> <td>NR</td> </tr> <tr> <td>22</td> <td>Syracuse</td> <td>10-3</td> <td>209</td> <td>15</td> </tr> <tr> <td>23</td> <td>Washington State </td> <td>11-2</td> <td>200</td> <td>10</td> </tr> <tr> <td>24</td> <td>Nebraska</td> <td>4-8</td> <td>154</td> <td>NR</td> </tr> <tr> <td>25</td> <td>Stanford</td> <td>9-4</td> <td>141</td> <td>NR</td> </tr> </tbody> </table><p><br> Others Receiving Votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, <strong>Miami (FL) 70</strong>, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1</p><p> </p><p>___</p><p>Follow Ralph D. Dolphins RB Walton gets probation for weapons charge

Posted Aug 19 2019 01:13PM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 01:14PM EDT

Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been sentenced to six months' probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge.

Court records show Walton entered the plea Monday. In addition to probation, Walton must take anger management and driving courses and must give up his firearm.

Other charges including marijuana possession and reckless driving were dismissed. The charges stemmed from a March incident in which Walton fled on foot from his rented car after police tried to pull him over. Authorities say they found a rifle and the marijuana in the car. Steph Curry gives Howard University money for his second favorite sport: golf

By Lisa Fernandez, KTVU
Posted Aug 19 2019 11:58AM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 08:24PM EDT

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on Monday announced he'd be funding competitive men's and women's golf teams at Howard University to help the school compete in his second favorite sport.

It's believed to be the first time the predominantly Black school will have a Division I golf program – a historically white game -- in the university's 152-year history. The hope is to have the teams up and running by the 2020-21 school year.

Athletic director Kery Davis said at a news conference that the money would be enough to hire a coach and keep the teams running for the next five years. Saint-Gervais, France. (Photo by: Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Prana_Banner_getty_1566259190856-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Clothing brand Prana to give someone $100K to quit their day job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/volusia-county-student-accused-of-school-threat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/volusia-school-threat_1566258214839_7603075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="volusia-school-threat_1566258214839.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Volusia County student accused of school threat</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a Most Recent

Finishing touches being put on UCF Downtown campus data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/UCF-downtown-orlando-creative-village_1559779657163_7357018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/UCF-downtown-orlando-creative-village_1559779657163_7357018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/UCF-downtown-orlando-creative-village_1559779657163_7357018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/UCF-downtown-orlando-creative-village_1559779657163_7357018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Finishing touches being put on UCF Downtown campus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/clothing-brand-prana-to-give-someone-100k-to-quit-their-day-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Prana_Banner_getty_1566259190856_7603223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Prana_Banner_getty_1566259190856_7603223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Prana_Banner_getty_1566259190856_7603223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Prana_Banner_getty_1566259190856_7603223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Prana_Banner_getty_1566259190856_7603223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woman&#x20;doing&#x20;yoya&#x20;meditation&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;plateau&#x20;facing&#x20;the&#x20;French&#x20;Alps&#x2e;&#x20;Saint-Gervais&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Godong&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Clothing brand Prana to give someone $100K to quit their day job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/volusia-county-student-accused-of-school-threat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/volusia-school-threat_1566258214839_7603075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/volusia-school-threat_1566258214839_7603075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/volusia-school-threat_1566258214839_7603075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/volusia-school-threat_1566258214839_7603075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/volusia-school-threat_1566258214839_7603075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Volusia County student accused of school threat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/presidential-candidate-elizabeth-warren-addresses-supporters-in-st-paul-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/warren_1566257656591_7603066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/warren_1566257656591_7603066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/warren_1566257656591_7603066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/warren_1566257656591_7603066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/warren_1566257656591_7603066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters in St. Paul, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/first-day-of-jury-selection-in-trial-of-accused-cop-killer-complete" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/22/everit-miller-howard-baxter_1506121581155_4208349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/22/everit-miller-howard-baxter_1506121581155_4208349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/22/everit-miller-howard-baxter_1506121581155_4208349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/22/everit-miller-howard-baxter_1506121581155_4208349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/22/everit-miller-howard-baxter_1506121581155_4208349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>First day of jury selection in trial of accused cop killer complete</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div News
Local News
U.S. & World
Politics
Trending Topics
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Good Day Orlando

Weather
Orlando Hurricane
7 Day Forecast
Alerts
Radar

Traffic
Pump Patrol

About Us
Personalities
Contests
Community
Jobs at Fox 35

Video
Live Newscasts & Replays
Good Day Orlando
Weather Forecasts href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a Seen on TV Links
TV Listings
Recipe Box

Follow Us FOX 35 News App
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play

FOX 35 Weather App
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play

Updated Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File 