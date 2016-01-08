< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Alvarado rebounds, Rays top Yanks 2-1, back into 1st place Alvarado rebounds, Rays top Yanks 2-1, back into 1st place
By RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer
Posted May 19 2019 02:26PM EDT Yanks 2-1, back into 1st place"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407799117.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407799117");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407799117-276942868"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407799117-276942868" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/alvarado-rebounds-rays-top-yanks-2-1-back-into-1st-place">RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 02:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407799117" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - José Alvarado stepped onto the Yankee Stadium mound, 18 hours after walking off with a look of disgust when he wasted a two-run, ninth-inning lead.</p> <p>Luke Voit, whose home run started the previous night's meltdown, singled leading off the 11th.</p> <p>Not this time.</p> <p>Alvarado struck out Aaron Hicks and retired Gary Sánchez on a game-ending double play that gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 win Saturday and regained the AL East lead for the Rays. Alvarado slapped his glove and pitching hand together twice, raised both arms to the heavens and smacked his hands together again.</p> <p>"He was ready. He was telling me before, 'I want the ball. I want the ball. I want to come in. I want to respond from yesterday,'" said left fielder Austin Meadows, who threw out Aaron Hicks at the plate in the sixth, then homered off Luis Cessa (0-1) in the 11th,</p> <p>Tampa Bay had been alone in first place for 47 straight days, the third-longest streak in team history, before New York scored three times in the ninth against Alvarado for a 4-3 win in the series opener and a half-game AL East lead.</p> <p>AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell left trailing 1-0 after six innings, bouncing a run-scoring wild pitch in the third. Brandon Lowe tied the score in the seventh with a home run on the second pitch after Tommy Kahnle replaced Masahiro Tanaka, who was hit by a comebacker that left him with a bruised shin of uncertain severity.</p> <p>Alvarado threw 26 pitches Friday and pitching coach Kyle Synder inquired Saturday about the availability of the closer, who turns 24 on Tuesday. Alvarado didn't hesitate.</p> <p>Ready, he was.</p> <p>Chad Roe, Adam Kolarek, Emilio Pagán and Hunter Wood (1-0) had followed Snell and combined for four innings of one-hit relief. While manager Kevin Cash wanted to avoid using Alvarado again, he called on him after Meadows' ninth homer this season.</p> <p>"I won't say yesterday was easy," Alvarado explained through a translator, "it's part of the game."</p> <p>Voit's leadoff hit in the 11th excited the crowd of a sun-splashed spring afternoon but did not faze Alvarado.</p> <p>"To be able to bounce back, the guys, they showed each other something today," Cash said.</p> <p>Hicks got ahead 3-1 in the count, fouled off a sinker and swung over a slider that probably would have been low for ball four.</p> <p>"There was an opportunity there for a walk, and I definitely could have changed the outcome of the game," Hicks said.</p> <p>Sánchez, who had struck out four times, fell behind 0-2 before hitting into a 5-4-3 double play and giving Alvarado got his fifth save in six chances.</p> <p>"I had to just look at the situation, pay attention to the game, and be able to maintain my focus," Alvarado said.</p> <p>Hicks tried to score from second on Gleyber Torres' two-out single in the sixth. Meadows charged and catcher Erik Kratz, making his first start for the Rays, snagged the slightly off-line, one-hop throw and tagged Hicks, who ran past third base coach Phil Nevin's stop sign.</p> <p>"I was committed to going. I felt like I could make it, and I took my chance," Hicks said.</p> <p>Tanaka outpitched Snell, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, for the second time in less than a week. Tanaka allowed three hits in six scoreless innings, struck out six and walked none.</p> <p>Ji-Man Choi doubled with two outs on the sixth and Yandy Diaz followed with a hard grounder up the middle. The ball hit just above the pitcher's right ankle and ricocheted to Voit, who stepped on first. The Yankees said X-rays were negative.</p> <p>"There's some swelling and some blueness to it," Tanaka said through a translator.</p> <p>He doesn't know whether he will be able to take his next turn.</p> <p>"We'll see how it is tomorrow and I guess we can evaluate from there," Tanaka said.</p> <p>CC Sabathia had tried to hit Meadows three times Friday, a legacy of testiness from his previous two appearances against the Rays, Meadows was 0 for 4 Saturday when fouled off a slider from Cessa, stepped out, talked to himself and wagged his bat. Three pitches later, he drove a low, inside slider into the right-field seats, ending a streak of 13 straight outs for New York's bullpen.</p> <p>"That was fun to be able to do that," Meadows said.</p> <p><strong>FULL/EMPTY</strong></p> <p>Hicks struck out in the third, dropping to 3 for 40 with the bases loaded. His first-inning single had ended an 0-for-8 slide that followed his return from a spring training back injury.</p> <p><strong>OPENERS</strong></p> <p>Sunday marks the first anniversary of the Rays using a relief pitcher as an opener in some games instead of a traditional starting pitcher, They are 40-29 in those games, 56-37 in others. "It can kind of set the tone a little bit, Cash said. "You're just not too accustomed to seeing a guy come in and throwing 98, 99 miles an hour right out of the gate and basically playing matchup baseball in the first two innings."</p> <p><strong>TRAINER'S ROOM</strong></p> <p>Rays: Wood was activated from the injured list, and RHP Austin Pruitt was optioned to Durham (IL). ... INF Matt Duffy (left hamstring) was to play seven innings at shortstop rather than third for Class A Charlotte on Saturday night.</p> <p>Yankees: SS Didi Gregorius is to play Monday in his first extended spring training game since Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17 and is projected to rejoin New York in June ... LHP James Paxton (left knee inflammation) is to throw a bullpen session Sunday. ... All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pagenaud fights for job by winning Indy 500 pole</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Simon Pagenaud has won the pole for the Indianapolis 500, strengthening his case for keeping his job at Team Penske.</p><p>Pagenaud averaged 229.992 mph in four laps of Sunday qualifying to lock down the top spot for the May 26 race. Pagenaud has been in the rumor mill for some time because of a long losing streak that he finally snapped last week on the road course around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.</p><p>Now he's on the pole for the race boss Roger Penske rates most important. Penske has a record 17 wins in the Indianapolis 500 and this year is marking his 50th anniversary in the race.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club-beats-fc-cincinnati-5-1" title="Orlando City Soccer Club beats FC Cincinnati 5-1" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City Soccer Club beats FC Cincinnati 5-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orlando City Soccer Club has beat FC Cincinnati with a final score of 5-1.</p><p>Lions’ forwards Nani and Tesho Akindele each recorded a brace on the night, with Nani’s second goal of the evening marking the 200th goal scored by Orlando in MLS play. Dom Dwyer also scored his fourth goal of the season in the match.</p><p>Orlando City Head Coach James O'Connor said that "I thought overall the mentality of the players was excellent. To play at three o’clock in Florida is a test, a mental test, and I thought the mentality of the players showed - going a goal down and then coming back and reacting the way they did."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/mclaren-gets-new-setup-but-still-struggling-at-indy-500-1" title="McLaren gets new setup but still struggling at Indy 500" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NASCAR Media" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>McLaren gets new setup but still struggling at Indy 500</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's another rough day for McLaren at the Indianapolis 500 as rain has slowed the team's preparation time for its last-gasp run at making the race.</p><p>McLaren completely overhauled its car Sunday morning and sent Fernando Alonso on track with a new setup. But the car was too low in the rear and dragged and sparked along Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Alonso returned to the pits for a fix, completed five more laps, and then rain stopped the session.</p><p>Alonso is one of six drivers scheduled to compete in the "Last Row Shootout" later Sunday for the final three slots in the May 26 race. src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> 