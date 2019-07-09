< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. AL holds off NL for 4-3 win in All-Star Game
By BEN WALKER, AP Baseball Writer
Posted Jul 09 2019 11:33PM EDT class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=AL holds off NL for 4-3 win in All-Star Game&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/al-holds-off-nl-for-4-3-win-in-all-star-game" data-title="AL holds off NL for 4-3 win in All-Star Game" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/al-holds-off-nl-for-4-3-win-in-all-star-game" addthis:title="AL holds off NL for 4-3 win in All-Star Game"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417189929.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script>  src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417189929-417137133" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/al-holds-off-nl-for-4-3-win-in-all-star-game">BEN WALKER, AP Baseball Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417189929" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLEVELAND (AP)</strong> - Justin Verlander, Shane Bieber and the American League pitchers plugged power back into the mound.</p> <p>A day after an awesome Home Run Derby got baseball buzzing even more about monster shots, only a couple balls flew out of Progressive Field at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.</p> <p>Instead, Verlander blazed 97 mph heat from the start, Bieber struck out the side and the AL staff combined to fan 16, topping a loaded NL lineup 4-3 for its seventh straight win.</p> <p>With fans hoping to see a replay of Monday's jaw-dropping aerial show when 312 homers cleared the walls, the diamond became a pitchers' paradise - at least until the late innings.</p> <p>Derby champ Pete Alonso of the Mets grounded a two-out, two-run single past Gleyber Torres in the eighth to close the NL's gap. After a double steal put runners at second and third against Cleveland reliever Brad Hand, White Sox catcher James McCann made a tumbling catch on Mike Moustakas' twisting foul pop to end the inning.</p> <p>Aroldis Chapman threw a perfect ninth to give the AL its 19th win 22 games, with a tie stuck in there. Chapman got a little encouragement with two outs - Yankees teammate CC Sabathia, honored this week for his contributions on and off the field, strolled to the mound to talk to the flamethrower.</p> <p>Chapman then struck out Yasmani Grandal for a save, giving the AL an overall 45-43-2 lead in the Midsummer Classic.</p> <p>No need, either, for the experimental rule that was set to go effect: If the game went into extras, each team would start the 10th with an automatic runner on second base.</p> <p>Major League Baseball is on a record-shattering pace for homers this season, but no one came close to clearing the walls until Charlie Blackmon connected in the NL sixth. Texas' Joey Gallo countered with a solo drive in the seventh.</p> <p>Still, it was a far cry from last year's All-Star Game that featured a record 10 home runs.</p> <p>Instead, Cleveland favorite Michael Brantley had an early RBI double off losing pitcher Clayton Kershaw, Jorge Polanco drove in a run with an infield single and another scored on a double-play grounder.</p> <p>Winning pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, Lucas Giolito and Shane Greene did their parts to protect the lead with scoreless innings, shutting down Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger and the rest of the NL boppers.</p> <p>Bieber earned the MVP award in front of his home fans, striking out Willson Contreras, Ketel Marte and Ronald Acuna Jr. in the fifth.</p> <p>Fittingly, the first batter of the game was the guy who leads the majors in home runs - Yelich, the NL MVP with 31 homers at the break, hit leadoff for the first time this year.</p> <p>Yelich lined out and Verlander, featuring 97 mph heat, quickly fanned Javier Báez and Freddie Freeman to finish his work. Those juiced balls that Verlander is complaining about? Didn't bother him a bit.</p> <p>Báez came up again in the third with a bright red bat, stepped out of the box and playfully waved to his pal Francisco Lindor in the AL dugout.</p> <p>NL starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, Mets ace Jacob deGrom and Luis Castillo threw scoreless innings to keep the NL close in the early going.</p> <p>Pittsburgh slugger Josh Bell was part of the youngest starting lineup in All-Star history, with the NL crew averaging under 26 years old.</p> <p>Overall, there were 36 first-timers, a number boosted by the absence of Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Jose Altuve and several past perennials. And consider this: Of the 16 AL pitchers on the 2017 All-Star roster, zero made the roster this year.</p> <p>TRIBUTE</p> <p>All players wore a uniform patch with No. 45 to honor late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Los Angeles teammates Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella switched their jerseys to Skaggs' number, and there was a pregame moment of silence.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>The regular season resumes on Thursday night with one game, Houston at Texas. All teams are back in action Friday. ... class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/congressman-introduces-bill-to-withhold-2026-world-cup-funds-until-uswnt-paid-equally" title="Senator introduces bill to withhold 2026 World Cup funds until USWNT paid equally" data-articleId="417196965" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bill_proposed_that_would_withhold_2026_W_0_7497191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bill_proposed_that_would_withhold_2026_W_0_7497191_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bill_proposed_that_would_withhold_2026_W_0_7497191_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bill_proposed_that_would_withhold_2026_W_0_7497191_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bill_proposed_that_would_withhold_2026_W_0_7497191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A senator&nbsp;proposed a bill that would withhold federal funding for the 2026 World Cup until the U.S. Women&#39;s National Team is paid equally to the men&#39;s team." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Senator introduces bill to withhold 2026 World Cup funds until USWNT paid equally</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 12:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, introduced a bill Tuesday that would prohibit federal funds from being used for the 2026 World Cup unless the men’s and women’s national teams are paid equally.</p><p>Manchin’s office issued a press release stating that the senator was inspired to create the bill after receiving a letter from Nikki Izzo-Brown, head coach for women’s soccer at West Virginia University.</p><p>“The clear unequitable pay between the U.S. men’s and women’s soccer teams is unacceptable and I’m glad the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s latest victory is causing public outcry,” Manchin said in a statement. “They are the best in the world and deserve to be paid accordingly.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/mlb-all-star-game-2019-bonuses-what-the-winning-team-will-earn" title="MLB All-Star Game 2019 bonuses: What the winning team will earn" data-articleId="417132045" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MLB All-Star Game 2019 bonuses: What the winning team will earn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Thomas Barrabi, FOXBusiness </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The 2019 MLB All-Star Game features a sizable bonus pool for whichever team earns a victory at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night.</p><p>The winning team at this year's contest between American League and National League All-Stars will split an $800,000 purse among all 32 members of its active roster, or $25,000 per player. That total marks an increase compared to last year's prize pool, when American League All-Stars earned $20,000 each from a $640,000 prize pool.</p><p>Only members of the winning team receive the $25,000 bonus check. However, all MLB All-Star selections are provided with other benefits, including six tickets to the All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby, first-class airfare and hotel accommodations, meal allowances, a $1,000 cash stipend and a gift from their respective league, according to the terms set forth in MLB's labor agreement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orlando-city-b-closes-out-two-game-home-stand-against-chattanooga" title="Orlando City B Closes Out Two-Game Home Stand Against Chattanooga" data-articleId="417043447" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City B Closes Out Two-Game Home Stand Against Chattanooga</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando City B (3-9-3, 12 points) will close out a two-game home stand on Wednesday against the Chattanooga Red Wolves (6-4-4, 22 points) at Montverde Academy. Kickoff for the match is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on ESPN+. </p><p>The Lions enter Wednesday's midweek contest following a week off from play. Their last match resulted in a 2-0 loss to the Greenville Triumph on June 28. The Triumph found the back of the net on both sides of the match in the 41st and 83rd minutes respectively to shut the Lions out at home.</p><p>Chattanooga comes into the match off of a 1-1 draw against the Lansing Ignite this past Saturday.  id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fhp-shots-fired-along-florida-turnpike" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/16/FHP-florida-highway-patrol-seal_1445050250192_369060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/16/FHP-florida-highway-patrol-seal_1445050250192_369060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/16/FHP-florida-highway-patrol-seal_1445050250192_369060_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/16/FHP-florida-highway-patrol-seal_1445050250192_369060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/16/FHP-florida-highway-patrol-seal_1445050250192_369060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>FHP: Shots fired along Florida Turnpike</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/victim-in-deadly-pine-hills-shooting-identified" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Alhambra%20Drive-pine-hills-shooting_1562643104710.jpg_7492211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Alhambra%20Drive-pine-hills-shooting_1562643104710.jpg_7492211_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Alhambra%20Drive-pine-hills-shooting_1562643104710.jpg_7492211_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Alhambra%20Drive-pine-hills-shooting_1562643104710.jpg_7492211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Alhambra%20Drive-pine-hills-shooting_1562643104710.jpg_7492211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Victim in deadly Pine Hills shooting identified</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/al-holds-off-nl-for-4-3-win-in-all-star-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AL holds off NL for 4-3 win in All-Star Game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/workers-comp-case-goes-to-supreme-court" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Workers' comp case goes to Supreme Court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/eyes-on-brevard-commission-after-prayer-ruling" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/brevard-county-commission-2019_1562721151718_7497317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/brevard-county-commission-2019_1562721151718_7497317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/brevard-county-commission-2019_1562721151718_7497317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/brevard-county-commission-2019_1562721151718_7497317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/brevard-county-commission-2019_1562721151718_7497317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eyes on Brevard Commission after prayer ruling</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 