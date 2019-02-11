< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407074994-388778190"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/GETTY_jimmie%20johnson_021119_1549901828034.png_6748624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/GETTY_jimmie%20johnson_021119_1549901828034.png_6748624_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/GETTY_jimmie%20johnson_021119_1549901828034.png_6748624_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/GETTY_jimmie%20johnson_021119_1549901828034.png_6748624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/GETTY_jimmie%20johnson_021119_1549901828034.png_6748624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407074994-388778190" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/GETTY_jimmie%20johnson_021119_1549901828034.png_6748624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/GETTY_jimmie%20johnson_021119_1549901828034.png_6748624_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/GETTY_jimmie%20johnson_021119_1549901828034.png_6748624_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/GETTY_jimmie%20johnson_021119_1549901828034.png_6748624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/GETTY_jimmie%20johnson_021119_1549901828034.png_6748624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)</strong> - Jimmie Johnson views himself as a patient person. But mired in a brutal winless streak, the seven-time NASCAR champion is putting all options on the table when his contract is up next year.</p> (AP)</strong> - Jimmie Johnson views himself as a patient person. But mired in a brutal winless streak, the seven-time NASCAR champion is putting all options on the table when his contract is up next year.</p> <p>"I'll have to evaluate what I'll want to do after that," he said.</p> <p>Johnson is growing more and more impatient with each passing week as his Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 race team keeps struggling on the track.</p> <p>"Over my career, I've been able to be patient and let things work themselves out," Johnson said this week. "There are two factors that are leading to my impatience now - one is I haven't won in a couple years; two is that I don't know what I'm going to be doing in a couple years."</p> <p>The 43-year-old Johnson hasn't won a Cup Series race since reaching victory lane at Dover on June 4, 2017.</p> <p>He enters this weekend's NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway a disappointing 16th in the points standings with only one top-five finish. Last season, he had just two top-five finishes in 36 starts.</p> <p>Johnson fully understands that if he wants to capture an eighth Cup Series championship he needs to find a way to win a race soon - or at least get into the mix.</p> <p>"We haven't been in contention to win a race yet this year," said Johnson. "We've got to fix that. If I'm not in contention to win a race, there's no chance of winning a championship. For me right now, this middle portion of the season is the key for me to get things where they need to be so we can ultimately win races and win a championship."</p> <p>As Johnson scuffles along,, teammates Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman are off to solid starts with seven top-five finishes and a win between them. Bowman has back-to-back runner-up finishes headed into this weekend.</p> <p>With the pressure to win mounting, Johnson's team is using the non-points All-Star race as a chance to experiment with different setups on the car.</p> <p>"We have great flexibility at Hendrick to change cars and build cars in different ways," Johnson said. "At times we've found ourselves very close together. I think there are some areas where our cars are closer together than they've ever been, especially from a body standpoint."</p> <p>But the No. 48 team hasn't hit on the right package for his Chevrolet Camaro, even though all the team's drivers have access to all the same components.</p> <p>"We're building our mouse trap and there are options along every part of building that mouse trap that you can take different options and different things," Johnson said. "I believe some of those options, we just haven't chosen the right ones. That's led to where we are right now."</p> <p>Johnson spoke to the media this week at the Hendrick Motorsports team center for an unveiling of his new military-themed camouflage paint scheme for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Seattle Sounders FC 2, Orlando City SC 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 12:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Seattle Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to five matches, but not without losing Jordan Morris through injury during a 2-1 win over Orlando City SC Wednesday night at CenturyLink Fieldin Seattle.</p><p>In his first start since returning from injury, Raul Ruidiaz scored his first goal in two months to put the Sounders in front after 19 minutes. Brad Smith played a quick one-two with Harry Shipp before sending a low ball across the face of goal that Ruidiaz tapped in for his third goal of the season.</p><p>Morris had a golden chance to double the Sounders lead just before halftime when he latched onto a Smith service, but his downward header bounced over the crossbar.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays-pitchers-combine-to-hand-miami-7th-straight-loss-1-0" title="Rays pitchers combine to hand Miami 7th straight loss, 1-0" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays pitchers combine to hand Miami 7th straight loss, 1-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 12:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tampa Bay's pitchers dealt with lots of traffic on the bases, and paraded from their bullpen to the mound in a steady stream, which made for a most unorthodox shutout.</p><p>Seven pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays blanked the Miami Marlins for the second consecutive game, 1-0 on Wednesday night.</p><p>"That game was fun," said Emilio Pagan, who escaped Miami's biggest threat in the sixth inning. "A 1-0 game - that's old-time baseball right there, when the guys are grinding at-bats and making big pitches."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/fsu-football-announces-two-early-season-kickoff-times" title="FSU football announces two early season kickoff times" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FSU football announces two early season kickoff times</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 04:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> Florida State football will kickoff its home-opener at 5pm on September 7th, when the 'Noles host ULM.</p><p>One week later, FSU travels to Virginia to take on UVA at 7:30 in the ACC opener.</p><p> Florida State has had good success against both schools, leading the all-time series with ULM 2-0 while owning a 15-3 mark against Virginia. The 'Noles haven't played in Charlottesville since 2010, a 34-13 FSU win.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/florida-couple-s-fishing-trip-ruined-by-massive-love-bug-invasion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Dana Hayes Erickson" title="lovebugs video for web_1558005714891.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida couple's fishing trip ruined by massive lovebug invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mold-discovered-at-flagler-county-sheriff-s-office"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/flagler-sheriff_1557978452830_7272527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="flagler-sheriff_1557978452830.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mold discovered at Flagler County Sheriff's Office</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-may-create-registry-for-solicitors-of-prostitution"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/15/FL_may_create_prostitution_solicitor_reg_1_7272530_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FL_may_create_prostitution_solicitor_reg_1_20190516034739-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida may create registry for solicitors of prostitution</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/study-identifies-small-used-cars-as-the-most-deadly-to-drive"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/LAX%20Traffic%20GETTY_1557972659580.jpg_7271116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Morning traffic fills the freeway on April 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/florida-couple-s-fishing-trip-ruined-by-massive-love-bug-invasion" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Dana&#x20;Hayes&#x20;Erickson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida couple's fishing trip ruined by massive lovebug invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/governor-ron-desantis-calls-for-pre-k-improvements" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Governor Ron DeSantis calls for Pre-K improvements</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/mayor-bill-de-blasio-enters-2020-presidential-race" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x20;Mayor&#x20;Bill&#x20;de&#x20;Blasio&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x20;appearance&#x20;on&#x20;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x20;morning&#x20;program&#x2c;&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Good&#x20;Day&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2e;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;FILE&#x2c;&#x20;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Bill de Blasio enters 2020 presidential race</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/orange-county-deputies-cracking-down-on-drivers-who-speed-past-school-buses" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;File&#x20;photo&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orange County deputies cracking down on drivers who speed past school buses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-may-16-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather forecast: May 16, 2019</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 