Many high schools moving football games due to Irma

- Professional sport teams across Florida aren’t the only ones to change their schedules in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Local high school football teams have now joined in as well, with Seminole, Volusia and Orange counties all moving their football games that were originally scheduled for Friday to Thursday night.

After so many high school football games across Orlando were either cancelled or postponed during last week’s thunderstorms, school and FHSAA administrators aren’t planning on testing their luck this week.

Reported by our partners at the Orlando Sentinel, Orange County has followed the same course, moving its games from Friday to Thursday as well. Both Volusia and Seminole County have also moved their games from Friday night to Thursday night, according to the school systems’ Twitter pages.