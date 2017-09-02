Michigan Wolverines defeat Florida Gators 33-17

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Quinn Nordin became the first Michigan kicker to make two 50-yard field goals in the same game, one of them in a go-ahead spurt after halftime, and the No. 11 Wolverines beat No. 17 Florida 33-17 on Saturday to hand the Gators their first season-opening loss in nearly three decades.

The Gators had won 27 consecutive openers, the nation's longest such streak, since a home loss to Mississippi in 1989.

Michigan trailed 17-13 at halftime before scoring three times in the first 6 minutes of the second.

After Karan Higdon's 3-yard TD run capped a half-opening 75-yard, 10-yard drive, Ambry Thomas forced and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. That set up a 30-yard field goal by Quinn, who then made a 50-yarder after Michigan recovered another fumble.

Nordin made four field goals, including a 55-yarder in the first half. He missed two attempts wide right in the fourth quarter, one of those from 52 yards.

Florida's only touchdowns came when Duke Dawson and CJ Henderson returned interceptions. Those came on consecutive throws by Wilton Speight in the second quarter.