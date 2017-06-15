Orlando City loses to Miami FC in Fourth Round of U.S. Open Cup

- Orlando City SC fell to Miami FC, 3-1, Wednesday night at Orlando City Stadium during the fourth round of the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

“Miami was clearly the better team and they deserve a tremendous amount of respect, as disappointed as we are and as difficult as that is to say,” Lions Head Coach Jason Kreis said. “I take 100 percent responsibility for the result and for the performance.”

Josh Saunders got the start in goal and had PC, Léo Pereira, Jonathan Spector and Rafael Ramos on his back line. Pierre Da Silva, Antonio Nocerino, Servando Carrasco and Luis Gil manned the midfield while Giles Barnes and Hadji Barry started up top.

However, Miami took the lead 2-0 into halftime. Kreis inserted Tommy Redding for Da Silva as he switched to a three-man back line. Kaká entered the match in place of Spector in the 63rd minute. Carlos Rivas came on for Barry in the 69th.

At the 79th minute, Miami had a 3-0 lead. Barnes was able to get on the end of Rivas’ corner delivery and flicked it inside the back post to breathe life into the team. It was Barnes’ second goal as a Lion and Rivas’ sixth assist of 2017.

Pregame ceremonies honored the memories of the 49 victims of the Pulse tragedy a year ago this week. Tributes included a banner displayed at midfield and video tributes. Players wore rainbow scarves as they entered the pitch and the captain’s armband, first worn by Spector and then Kaká, was rainbow colored.

Orlando City SC earlier today was awarded the 2017 Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award and will take part in the third annual Sports Humanitarian of the Year Awards sponsored by ESPN and Bristol-Myers Squibb on July 25.

The Lions return to Major League Soccer play on Saturday, June 17, when the Montreal Impact come to Orlando City Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Pulse victims will be honored again on Saturday.

Tickets to all City home matches are available at OrlandoCitySC.com or by calling 855-ORL-CITY. Follow the latest Orlando City news and updates via Facebook, Twitter,Instagram and YouTube.