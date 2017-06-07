Oklahoma's Bob Stoops steps down as head coach

Oklahoma football head coach Bob Stoops announced his retirement from college football on Wednesday

The stunning move came with no warning. Stoops said it was time to hand over the job to someone else and batted down any concerns about his health.

"My health was not the deciding factor in this decision & I've had no incidents that would prevent me from coaching," Stoops said in a statement. "I feel the timing is perfect to hand over the reins. The time is now because Lincoln Riley will provide a seamless transition"

Riley was the offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley the past last two seasons at OU and now becomes the youngest head coach in FBS at 33.

Stoops was the longest-tenured active coach in major college football. In 18 seasons with the Sooners, he had a 190-48 record, 10 Big XII titles and one national championship.