Redding Called Up To USA U-20 National Team

Orlando City SC defender Tommy Redding has been called up to the United States U-20 Men’s National Team for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Korea Republic from May 20 to June 11.

The call-up follows Redding’s exceptional performance at the CONCACAF Championship in March. Redding started six matches and played 519 minutes to lead the U.S. U-20s to their first ever CONCACAF Championship.

Redding, who grew up in Oviedo, Fla., became Orlando City’s first Homegrown signing in December 2014. With seven appearances and six starts on the season, Redding earned a spot on MLS’ Team of the Week Bench following City’s shutout victory against the New York Red Bulls on April 9. Since his MLS debut in 2015, Redding has appeared in 27 matches and played over 2,000 minutes.

The U.S. was drawn into Group F with Ecuador, Senegal and Saudi Arabia. The team opens group play against Ecuador on May 22 (4 a.m. ET), followed by matches with Senegal on May 25 (7 a.m. ET) and Saudi Arabia on May 28 (5 a.m. ET). The first two games will be played at Incheon Stadium in Incheon, while the third and final group game will be played at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon. All of the U.S.’s group matches will be broadcast live on FS1.