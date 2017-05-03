Bendik Named MLS Player Of The Month

NEW YORK (Wednesday, May 3, 2017) – Orlando City SC goalkeeper Joe Bendik was voted Major League Soccer’s Player of the Month by members of the media for the month of April of the 2017 MLS season.

The 28-year-old helped push Orlando to the top of the league standings with four wins in five April matches, ending the month with four consecutive victories. The Lions currently pace the Supporters’ Shield race with 18 points (6-1-0 overall record) behind a stout defense that has allowed five goals on the season, ranking tied for second league wide. Bendik led all MLS goalkeepers with four April victories, while his three clean sheets this season, including two in April, rank second at his position.