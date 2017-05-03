Magic And Devos Family Buy Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The Orlando Magic owners say they have agreed to purchase Orlando's minor league franchise.



Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins announced Wednesday that the DeVos family will buy the Orlando Solar Bears. The East Coast Hockey League franchise will continue to play its home games at the Amway Center.



The DeVos family had previously owned the Solar Bears from 1995-2001 when they were part of the International Hockey League. The Orlando Solar Bears are the affiliates of the Toronto Maple Leafs of the National Hockey League and Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.



Details of the purchase were not released.