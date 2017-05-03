Toronto FC Beats Orlando City 2-1

TORONTO (AP) -- Sebastian Giovinco scored twice in the first half to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City 2-1 on Wednesday night.



Giovinco had his second two-goal game in three matches, scoring in the ninth and 38th minutes. He has five goals this season, combining with Jozy Altidore to account for 10 of Toronto's 14 goals.



Toronto (4-1-4) switched formation to a back four late in the game to blunt the Orlando attack and stretch its winning streak to three in Greg Vanney's 100th game (42-36-22) as coach,



Kaka scored for Orlando City (6-2-0). The Florida team had won four straight, outscoring opponents 7-1.



Kaka had his second goal in two games after missing five matches because of a hamstring injury.

