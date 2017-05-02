Rays make enough contact against Volquez to beat Marlins 3-1

- Edinson Volquez struck out nine but allowed a career-high eight walks, and the Tampa Bay Rays took advantage of his historically uneven performance to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 Tuesday.

Logan Morrison hit his sixth home run and was one of only five batters to put the ball in play against Volquez (0-4). But the Rays still managed three runs off the right-hander before he left the game with a thumb blister after 4 1/3 innings.

Volquez threw just 42 of 91 pitches for strikes and became the first starter to walk at least eight batters and strike out at least nine while pitching less than five innings since 1900, the Marlins said, citing information from the Elias Sports Bureau.

Rays hitters finished with eight hits, 15 strikeouts and 11 walks, including four to Brad Miller. Miami pitchers issued at least one walk in each of the first eight innings, and have given up 19 bases on balls in the first two games of the series.

Alex Cobb (2-2) pitched six scoreless innings for his first win since the first week of the season. Alex Colome earned his seventh save by striking out the side in the ninth to complete a six-hitter.

The Rays climbed to .500, and improved to 5-10 on the road. The Marlins lost for the sixth time in their past seven games, and have totaled three runs and 10 hits in the first two games of the series.

Morrison's homer made it 1-0 in the third. After the Rays loaded the bases with three walks in the fifth, Tim Beckham hit a sacrifice fly, and Derek Norris singled home another run.

Giancarlo Stanton doubled home Miami's run in the eighth.

NEWCOMER

Colby Rasmus made his Rays debut in the seventh and walked pinch hitting. He was activated from the DL before the game following his recovery from hip surgery.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays 3B Evan Longoria missed his second game in a row because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The Rays are optimistic he'll play Wednesday.

UP NEXT

LHP Adam Conley (1-2, 6.86) is scheduled to start Wednesday for the Marlins against LHP Blake Snell (0-2, 3.42) when the four-game home-and-home series moves to St. Petersburg.

