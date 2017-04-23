Lions Beat NYCFC 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) -- Cyle Larin scored two goals to help Orlando City coach Jason Kreis beat his former team New York City FC, 2-1 on Sunday to move atop the Eastern Conference standings.



Larin has nine goals in seven games against NYCFC (3-3-1). Orlando City (5-1-0) has won three straight and has a two-point lead over Columbus and the New York Red Bulls in the conference. NYCFC had its 11-game (9-0-2) regular season home unbeaten streak snapped.



Larin scored on a cross from Scott Sutter in the 31st minute, and added a header goal in the 51st minute for his sixth goal of the season.



David Villa scored from outside the penalty area with a shot that bent around goalkeeper Joe Bendik to the far post and into the back of the net in the 74th minute for NYCFC.



Kreis returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time since being dismissed in 2015 as NYCFC's inaugural coach.