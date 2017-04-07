Orlando Pride sign Marta Vieira da Silva

The Orlando Pride has acquired five-time FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year Marta Vieira da Silva.

Da Silva, commonly known as Marta, will join the Pride on a two-year contract with an option for a third, pending the receipt of her P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Per team and league policies, additional terms of the contract were not announced.

Marta has won league championships at the club level 10 of the last 12 years, most recently leading Swedish side FC Rosengård to the 2014 and 2015 Damallsvenskan title. The forward’s decorated career also includes four Damallsvenskan championships with Umeå IK (2005-2008) and one with Tyresö (2012); Copa Libertadores de Fútbol Femenino and Copa do Brasil de Futebol Feminino titles with Santos (2009); and Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) championships with FC Gold Pride (2010) and the Western New York Flash (2011).



Marta made her debut with the Brazil Women’s National Team in 2002 and was named to her first Women’s World Cup squad a year later.