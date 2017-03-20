Magic Beat Sixers 112-109 In Overtime

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 19 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 in overtime on Monday night.



Orlando overcame a 17-point second-half deficit. Fournier led the way in OT with eight points, and Terrence Ross had four points in the extra session and 15 overall. The Magic also beat Phoenix on Friday and have consecutive wins for the first time since December.



Ross gave the Magic a 106-104 lead on a jumper with 34.7 seconds left in overtime and hit two free throws with 17.4 seconds remaining. Fournier and Jodie Meeks then put the game away with four straight free throws.



Orlando also got 17 points from Aaron Gordon, and Elfrid Payton had 10 points and 13 rebounds.



Richaun Holmes and Robert Covington led the 76ers with 24 points each.